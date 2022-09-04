ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, OH

WLWT 5

Police shut down section of I-71 in Verona due to a crash

VERONA, Ky. — 7:04 a.m. Boone County dispatchers have confirmed to WLWT that the northbound lanes on I-71 are reopened, but officers on scene have had to wake up drivers who fell asleep while the closure was in effect. The road was reopened between 5:30 and 6 a.m. this...
VERONA, KY
WKRC

Repair work will close I-71 ramp over the weekend

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Work to repair a culvert will close an I-71 off-ramp over the weekend. On Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. crews will close the ramp from I-71 north to Stewart Road. They will pour concrete for a permanent barrier wall along the ramp. The right lane of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police close section of OH-32 in Batavia after a crash

BATAVIA, Ohio — 9:05 a.m. The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic. Police have closed westbound State Route 32 in Batavia after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of...
BATAVIA, OH
Fox 19

Crash slow SB I-75 near I-275

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect delays on southbound Interstate 75 near I-275. A crash closed I-75 for about a half hour earlier Wednesday morning but we’re still seeing lengthy backups. The initial crash was reported at about 5:45 a.m., closing two lanes. You can detour around by taking southbound I-71.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash on Ronald Reagan Highway is causing delays in Hartwell

CINCINNATI — 9:40 a.m. The crash has been cleared and traffic is back to normal. Eastbound Ronald Reagan Highway is backed up after a crash in Hartwell, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes blocked after crash on I-275 in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — 9:11 a.m. The crash has been cleared and all traffic is back to normal. The center lane has reopened, with the left lane still blocked on eastbound I-275. Delays have reduced to an expected 20 minutes. Traffic is still backed up to the US-127 exit. 8:10...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Overnight lane closures begin along State Route 741 in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced overnight traffic restrictions along State Route 741 near Monroe. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT contractors will impart single-lane closures along north and southbound State Route 741 just south of Hamilton...
MONROE, OH
WLWT 5

Crews on scene of a water main break on Columbia Road in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — The Warren County Water and Sewer Department announced a water main break in Loveland, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The water main break was announced via Twitter on the 9000 block of Columbia Road. This...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

One lane blocked on I-75 in Roselawn due to a crash

CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on northbound I-75 in Roselawn after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported just north of the Ronald Reagan Highway interchange. No delays have been reported at...
CINCINNATI, OH
