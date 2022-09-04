Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police shut down section of I-71 in Verona due to a crash
VERONA, Ky. — 7:04 a.m. Boone County dispatchers have confirmed to WLWT that the northbound lanes on I-71 are reopened, but officers on scene have had to wake up drivers who fell asleep while the closure was in effect. The road was reopened between 5:30 and 6 a.m. this...
WKRC
Repair work will close I-71 ramp over the weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Work to repair a culvert will close an I-71 off-ramp over the weekend. On Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. crews will close the ramp from I-71 north to Stewart Road. They will pour concrete for a permanent barrier wall along the ramp. The right lane of...
WLWT 5
Long delays expected after a crash blocks one lane on I-75 near Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — 6:45 a.m. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are reopened. Traffic is still moving slowly and backed up to the Union Centre Blvd. exit. Delays are still expected but should diminish as traffic returns to normal. 6:29 a.m. One lane remains blocked on southbound...
WLWT 5
Police close section of OH-32 in Batavia after a crash
BATAVIA, Ohio — 9:05 a.m. The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic. Police have closed westbound State Route 32 in Batavia after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of...
Fox 19
Crash slow SB I-75 near I-275
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect delays on southbound Interstate 75 near I-275. A crash closed I-75 for about a half hour earlier Wednesday morning but we’re still seeing lengthy backups. The initial crash was reported at about 5:45 a.m., closing two lanes. You can detour around by taking southbound I-71.
WLWT 5
A crash on Ronald Reagan Highway is causing delays in Hartwell
CINCINNATI — 9:40 a.m. The crash has been cleared and traffic is back to normal. Eastbound Ronald Reagan Highway is backed up after a crash in Hartwell, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the...
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked after crash on I-275 in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — 9:11 a.m. The crash has been cleared and all traffic is back to normal. The center lane has reopened, with the left lane still blocked on eastbound I-275. Delays have reduced to an expected 20 minutes. Traffic is still backed up to the US-127 exit. 8:10...
WLWT 5
Overnight lane closures begin along State Route 741 in Monroe
MONROE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced overnight traffic restrictions along State Route 741 near Monroe. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT contractors will impart single-lane closures along north and southbound State Route 741 just south of Hamilton...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a water main break on Columbia Road in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — The Warren County Water and Sewer Department announced a water main break in Loveland, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The water main break was announced via Twitter on the 9000 block of Columbia Road. This...
WLWT 5
One lane blocked on I-75 in Roselawn due to a crash
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on northbound I-75 in Roselawn after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported just north of the Ronald Reagan Highway interchange. No delays have been reported at...
WLWT 5
Police: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Walnut Hills. It happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of McGregor Avenue and Reading Road. Police say the driver didn't stop. The person was taken to UC Medical Center but is expected...
WLWT 5
Police investigating after person stabbed during altercation in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a suspect after a person was stabbed in West Price Hill. According to police, District Three officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the intersection of Sidney and Coverdale Avenues. Police said a group of people were threatening to assault one...
WLWT 5
Crash, injuries reported on I-75 and U.S. 126 in Hartwell
CINCINNATI — Crash, injuries reported on I-75 and U.S. 126 in Hartwell. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk, and will be updated with the latest information as it comes in.
WLWT 5
Police shut down section of Beechmont Avenue after a crash brings down utility wires
CINCINNATI — First responders have shut down a portion of Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township after a vehicle hit a pole, bringing down utility wires. Hamilton County dispatchers were able to confirm that a vehicle struck a pole on the 6900 block of Beechmont Ave, Monday afternoon. Police are...
WLWT 5
Rash of car break-ins in Boone County has neighbors unsettled and police hot on the trail
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Early Wednesday morning more than four cars were broken into in Boone County, police said. The sheriff's office deputies say this investigation is still underway. Items taken include computers, an iPod and cash. One woman tells WLWT this isn't the first time. "You can tell...
Ohio Teen Goes Over 115 MPH During 50-Mile Police Chase
He has been charged with six felonies.
Friends remember Fairfield man killed in I-75 multi-vehicle crash
Once a month Joseph Schwarz meets up with his friends once a month to have lunch. They said they were shocked to learned of his death and will miss him a lot.
WLWT 5
Barricades installed on stretch of Main Street after mass shooting now gone
CINCINNATI — A terrifying scene unfolded during the first weekend of August on a portion of Cincinnati's Main Street in Over-the-Rhine. That's when Hamilton County's prosecutor said a beef between two guys from different parts of the city erupted into a barrage of gunfire that left nine people injured.
WLWT 5
Crew responding to reports of a vehicle fire
CLEVES, Ohio — Crews are responding to reports of a vehicle fire in Cleves on Sunday night. The fire occurred at 8838 Coronet Court around 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati Woman "Intentionally" Hits 2 People, Killing a Man
24-year-old Taah’viya Chapman from Avondale in Cincinnati Ohio is currently being held under the charges of murder and felonious assault. It is via court paperwork that she “intentionally” struck two men in a Kroger parking lot with her car killing one man.
