Read full article on original website
Ono Udint
3d ago
he should have gone after whoever did his hair. what the hell is that on top of his head?
Reply(2)
14
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit mother charged with drunk driving in freeway crash that killed 2-year-old, hurt infant
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Authorities have charged a woman accused of driving drunk when she collided with another vehicle and then a barricade on Southfield Freeway in July -- a crash that killed her 2-year-old daughter and injured her infant son. According to the 24th District Court, Nyasha Pool...
fox2detroit.com
Two more suspects arrested in alleged targeted killing of well-known Oak Park jeweler, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two more men have been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of an Oak Park jeweler that was found shot dead last June. Angelo James Raptoplous of Commerce Township and Darnell Larry were arraigned on counts of conspiracy to commit murder 47-year-old Dan Hutchinson, who owned Hutch Jewelers.
fox2detroit.com
Harper Woods man arraigned on murder charges after mother, boyfriend killed
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his mother and her boyfriend during a barricaded gunman situation Friday in Harper Woods. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. His bond was set at $1 million cash.
19-year-old accused of killing his mother, her boyfriend
HARPER WOODS, MI – A 19-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his mother and her boyfriend at a Harper Woods home over Labor Day weekend, officials said. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr., 19, of Harper Woods, is charged with murder related to the deaths of his mother, Khalilah Elam, 45, of Harper Woods, and her boyfriend Reginald Farmer Jr., 52, of Ypsilanti, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit
Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
2 men charged with conspiracy in murder of popular Detroit-area jeweler
OAK PARK, MI -- Two men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the death of well-known jeweler Dan “Hutch” Hutchinson. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Angelo Raptoplous of Commerce Township was arraigned on charges on Aug. 30 while another man, Darnell Larry was charged on Sept. 2.
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old shot during Southfield carjacking suffers severed artery, broken femur
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old man has a long road of recovery ahead of him after he was shot during a carjacking in Southfield. A trio is accused of approaching the victim, whose name is Justin, at Regal Towers on Aug. 17, shooting him with a high-powered rifle, and stealing his Pontiac G6.
MSP searching for shooter in I-94 road rage incident
Michigan State Police are searching for a road rage suspect who shot at a box truck driver on the westbound I-94 exit ramp to West Grand Boulevard.
Uber driver accused of raping Michigan woman, leaving her on side of road
DETROIT -- A Dearborn Heights man has been charged with sexually assaulting a Roseville woman while he was working as a driver for the ride-share company Uber. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy filed charges against Wessam Ali-Karem Al-Thwej, 37, Wednesday and he was arraigned in 36th District Court in connection with the alleged assault on July 10, 2022.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect carjacks 71-year-old's Jeep in Detroit after asking victim for ride
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a man they say robbed an elderly individual of his vehicle after asking him for a ride to the gas station. The carjacking in Detroit happened while the suspect and victim were traveling in the area of Richton and Lawton around midnight Wednesday.
Livonia police searching for missing 36-year-old mother of two Kasey Debat
Family members of a 36-year-old mother of two who went missing on Monday are pleading with the community for help in locating her. The Livonia Police Department said Kasey Debat disappeared after she left her home in a 2019 white Ford Flex
The Oakland Press
3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out
On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ram’s Horn in Southfield hosts fundraiser for family of mom killed during ‘random’ Detroit shooting spree
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A big turnout took place Wednesday night to honor a mother of five who was shot and killed during a random shooting spree last month in Detroit. LaRi Brisco was killed while waiting at a bus stop 19700 block of Livernois. On Wednesday (Sept. 7) night,...
fox2detroit.com
Teen carjacking suspect that rammed Detroit police cruiser turns self in
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The 15-year-old carjacking suspect that rammed a Detroit police cruiser and nearly ran over an officer while fleeing law enforcement is now in jail. Detroit police confirmed in a release Wednesday the teen was taken into custody. A social media post from the department's Project Green Light account said the suspect had turned themselves in.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man shot, killed in Detroit by unknown attacker remains unidentified 36 years later
DETROIT – A man who was shot and killed in Detroit 36 years ago still hasn’t been identified. His body was found on September 10, 1986, in Detroit. According to officials, he was running in the area of 790 Continental Street, jumped a fence and was shot by an unknown person.
DPD: 62-year-old man shot to death in Northwest Detroit, investigation ongoing
Authorities are working to piece together what led to a fatal shooting on the city’s northwest side early Wednesday morning. The Detroit Police Department said a 62-year-old man was shot and killed around midnight
ClickOnDetroit.com
16-year-old arrested for bringing loaded gun to high school in Southfield, police say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday for bringing a loaded gun to a high school in Southfield, police said. Officials said they learned that a gun had been brought to Southfield A&T at 8:42 a.m. Wednesday. A school resource officer found the student in a hallway...
The Oakland Press
Verdict in for woman accused of killing her child’s father
A retrial of a Pontiac woman accused of fatally shooting her child’s father in 2019 ended with a guilty verdict Sept. 2. An Oakland County jury found Solana Cervantes, 26, guilty of manslaughter and felony firearm in the death of Rolando Rosario, Jr., 23, who died Nov. 13, 2019 after being shot once in the abdomen.
Attempted robbery in Dearborn Heights ends with 1 suspect dead, 2 on the run, police say
Police in Wayne County are turning to the public for help in finding two suspects involved in an attempted robbery that left one man dead and the victim injured.
Comments / 17