Bengals confident with Cam Taylor-Britt after trip to injured reserve

By Chris Roling
 4 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals second-round pick Cam Taylor-Britt projected to have a rather big role in the defense on opening day as a rotational piece alongside Eli Apple.

But a smaller injury cut CTB’s rookie training camp short and he was then one of the names the team threw on injured reserve to start the season.

Based on what he’s seen from CTB since though, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor expects the rookie will be quite ready by the time he’s eligible to return.

“I’ll tell you this about Cam, his approach has been really good since this since this happened,” Taylor said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “He’s here early in the morning, getting his stuff done. He meets extra. He’s doing everything we asked him to do. So I’m optimistic that when his time does come that he’s able to come off the list and he’ll be ready and doing everything that he possibly could have done to put himself in a position to go compete and get some playing time.”

That’s big confirmation of the behind-the-scenes work CTB continues to put in despite the setback and a small confirmation he’ll be right in the mix once cleared.

Per NFL rules, CTB and other IR players can return to work after the Week 4 game, which opens a three-week activation period.

