Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sfsonic.com
Circle Jerks Have a Hardcore Meltdown at the UC Theatre
Now almost a year in, the reunited Circle Jerks continue to trek on during their 85-date U.S. Tour, and recently pulled their “vintage” tour bus up to the UC Theatre in Berkeley for two sold out nights, giving the venue a healthy dose of American hardcore. And judging from the crowd’s reaction, they may need to add a few dates, and extend the tour.
JamBase
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Details 4th Round 2022 Lineup Additions
Elvis Costello, Steve Earle and The Dukes, The Travelin’ McCourys and Jim Lauderdale are among the fourth round of additions to the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2022 lineup. The free, three-day music festival returns to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco between Friday, September 30 and Sunday, October 2 after two years presented virtually.
The sandwiches at much-hyped Bay Area restaurant Ok’s Deli sold out for 9 months straight
"When those forces come together, it makes the sandwich amazing."
7x7.com
33 Flavors: The Best Ice Cream in the Bay Area
San Francisco is an ice cream town. And the rest of the Bay Area? Just an even bigger excuse to binge on too much sugar. And binge we do—we're even crazy enough to stand outside, in line, for an eternity, in the fog, just for a scoop of the most-buzzed about flavors. Here are our favorites in the Bay Area—and we've even included some fro-yo, gelato, and vegan versions too—because hey, we don't discriminate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco Examiner
In Oakland street takeovers, young stunt drivers outmaneuver the police
OAKLAND, CALIF. — The sound of revving engines and shrieking tires reverberates across the city, disrupting the quiet of the wee hours. The cacophony comes from an intersection, taken over by young drivers and designated as “the pit,” a proving ground where they can display acrobatic yet reckless drift-driving skills. Rings of spectators gather around a vortex of cars careening around one another — often with screaming passengers hanging out of the windows.
Why Deli Board, one of San Francisco's best sandwich shops, won’t expand
Deli Board may have never been without the owner losing his job first.
oaklandside.org
2022 Election: What Oakland District 2 voters want
There is a lot that residents of Oakland’s District 2 love about their neighborhoods: the peaceful parks, the delicious restaurants, the tight-knit communities, and the generations of familial and cultural histories. But there is a lot they’d like to see changed, too. Safety concerns—around violence, and dangerous and dirty...
Bay Area squirrels are splooting amid recent heat wave
Concerned calls to wildlife hotlines have been spiking.
RELATED PEOPLE
Oakland Pride returns and parties hard despite the heat, puts COVID-19 pandemic in the past
Oakland Pride made its comeback after being sidelined for two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
1 city ties all-time Bay Area high temperature set just Monday, as more break records
The Bay Area saw record breaking heat again, with more cities tying or passing their all-time records. Here's how historically hot it got:
VIDEO: Oakland plumbing company robbed twice in one month
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland business owner is out thousands of dollars in equipment after his technicians got robbed twice in less than a month. One of the robberies was captured on camera. The owner said the people who work for him are like members of his family so to see this last robbery […]
119 in Walnut Creek? Tuesday will be hottest day for parts of SF Bay Area
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Tuesday’s extreme weather is heating up to once again break records in some parts of the San Francisco Bay Area. KRON4 meteorologist Kyla Grogan said, “More brutal heat grips the bay today with temps at noon already running hotter than they were this time yesterday. Livermore busted an all-time record by hitting […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
beyondthecreek.com
Elia “Coming Soon” to Downtown Walnut Creek
In June, we learned that Pleasanton based Greek restaurant Elia would be coming to downtown Walnut Creek where Lokanta used to be, and their Coming Soon signage is now up. Check out their various menus here.
East Bay city apparently ordered ‘unnecessary’ rolling blackout Tuesday
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A public utility company in Alameda cut power to over a thousand customers on Tuesday in what the company is calling an “unnecessary” outage, according to a statement from Alameda Municipal Power. Around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday the California Independent Operator (CA ISO) issued a level three power emergency. The Northern […]
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
californiahomedesign.com
San Francisco’s Historic Sir Francis Drake Makes Its Return as The Beacon Grand
For nearly a century, the Sir Francis Drake hotel stood watch over San Francisco’s Union Square, offering visitors and locals alike a one-of-a-kind hospitality experience. When the iconic property closed its doors during the pandemic, some feared the end of an era. But earlier this summer, fans of the site were delighted to see the historic hotel begin a brand new chapter as the newly independent Beacon Grand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oakland provides misting stations at libraries, homeless encampments amid heat wave
The City of Oakland is helping it's unhoused population through this week's heat wave in a new way, according to the city's website.
KTVU FOX 2
Plumbing crew robbed at gunpoint in Oakland, sewer cameras stolen
A small business owner in Oakland is concerned for his workers' safety after they were robbed at gunpoint twice in recent weeks. Each time it happened when crews were working on a job. The workers and business owner said the robberies were traumatic. A sewer camera system and a van were stolen.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman, 74, attacked and robbed in broad daylight in Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 74-year-old robbery victim said she is scared and angry about an attack in broad daylight over the weekend in Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood. Mary asked KTVU not to reveal her identity, but said she's speaking out to warn others and raise awareness. She suspected she was targeted...
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshow shuts down streets in San Francisco's Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO - Video taken on the streets of San Francisco's Mission District Sunday night showed a wild sideshow. The sideshow happened just after midnight at the intersection of Duboce and Valencia. Crowds and spinning cars completely shut down the intersection for about 15 minutes, witnesses said. ALSO: Vallejo teen...
Comments / 1