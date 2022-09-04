ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

sfsonic.com

Circle Jerks Have a Hardcore Meltdown at the UC Theatre

Now almost a year in, the reunited Circle Jerks continue to trek on during their 85-date U.S. Tour, and recently pulled their “vintage” tour bus up to the UC Theatre in Berkeley for two sold out nights, giving the venue a healthy dose of American hardcore. And judging from the crowd’s reaction, they may need to add a few dates, and extend the tour.
BERKELEY, CA
JamBase

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Details 4th Round 2022 Lineup Additions

Elvis Costello, Steve Earle and The Dukes, The Travelin’ McCourys and Jim Lauderdale are among the fourth round of additions to the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2022 lineup. The free, three-day music festival returns to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco between Friday, September 30 and Sunday, October 2 after two years presented virtually.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

33 Flavors: The Best Ice Cream in the Bay Area

San Francisco is an ice cream town. And the rest of the Bay Area? Just an even bigger excuse to binge on too much sugar. And binge we do—we're even crazy enough to stand outside, in line, for an eternity, in the fog, just for a scoop of the most-buzzed about flavors. Here are our favorites in the Bay Area—and we've even included some fro-yo, gelato, and vegan versions too—because hey, we don't discriminate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

In Oakland street takeovers, young stunt drivers outmaneuver the police

OAKLAND, CALIF. — The sound of revving engines and shrieking tires reverberates across the city, disrupting the quiet of the wee hours. The cacophony comes from an intersection, taken over by young drivers and designated as “the pit,” a proving ground where they can display acrobatic yet reckless drift-driving skills. Rings of spectators gather around a vortex of cars careening around one another — often with screaming passengers hanging out of the windows.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

2022 Election: What Oakland District 2 voters want

There is a lot that residents of Oakland’s District 2 love about their neighborhoods: the peaceful parks, the delicious restaurants, the tight-knit communities, and the generations of familial and cultural histories. But there is a lot they’d like to see changed, too. Safety concerns—around violence, and dangerous and dirty...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Oakland plumbing company robbed twice in one month

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland business owner is out thousands of dollars in equipment after his technicians got robbed twice in less than a month. One of the robberies was captured on camera. The owner said the people who work for him are like members of his family so to see this last robbery […]
OAKLAND, CA
californiahomedesign.com

San Francisco’s Historic Sir Francis Drake Makes Its Return as The Beacon Grand

For nearly a century, the Sir Francis Drake hotel stood watch over San Francisco’s Union Square, offering visitors and locals alike a one-of-a-kind hospitality experience. When the iconic property closed its doors during the pandemic, some feared the end of an era. But earlier this summer, fans of the site were delighted to see the historic hotel begin a brand new chapter as the newly independent Beacon Grand.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Plumbing crew robbed at gunpoint in Oakland, sewer cameras stolen

A small business owner in Oakland is concerned for his workers' safety after they were robbed at gunpoint twice in recent weeks. Each time it happened when crews were working on a job. The workers and business owner said the robberies were traumatic. A sewer camera system and a van were stolen.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sideshow shuts down streets in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO - Video taken on the streets of San Francisco's Mission District Sunday night showed a wild sideshow. The sideshow happened just after midnight at the intersection of Duboce and Valencia. Crowds and spinning cars completely shut down the intersection for about 15 minutes, witnesses said. ALSO: Vallejo teen...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

