Mysuncoast.com
Palmetto Police report that missing girls found safe
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Palmetto Police Department is asking the public for help in locating two missing 12-year-olds. Natalie Terrones and Luna Espiritu, both of Bradenton, were last seen at Manatee School for the Arts Wednesday at about 4 p.m. Terrones was wearing a gray MSA hoodie, khaki pants, and black and white Converse shoes. Espiritu was last seen wearing a gray MSA hoodie and khaki pants.
Mysuncoast.com
Elderly victim is stable following condo fire in Longboat Key
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials tell ABC7 that an elderly man rescued Tuesday following a fire at a condo on Longboat Key is stable. The fire started just after 1:30 p.m. at the Beach Harbor Club, in the 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive, in a unit on the third floor, according to Longboat Key Assistant Fire Chief Michael Regnier.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota to ban cigarettes on public beaches, parks
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota City Commissioners approving a future ban on smoking on public beaches and in parks. The ordinance proposal was voted on and is now being put together by City Attorney Bob Fornier. According to Vice Mayor Kyle Battie, the city is responsible for keeping it’s beaches...
Mysuncoast.com
Fire breaks out in Bradenton apartment
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire broke out at the Preserve on 51st Street West in Bradenton Wednesday evening. Fire crews are currently on the scene where the flames have been extinguished. There are no reported injuries. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to bring you the latest...
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key property tops sales at $7.2 million
A home in Point Crisp tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Larry Enterline, of Buford, Georgia, sold his home at 1321 Point Crisp Road to Michael Martin Kaiser and John Spencer Roberts, of Sarasota, for $7.2 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,572 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,675,000 in 2013.
Mysuncoast.com
Deputies rescue lost family in Little Manatee River State Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has shared a video of deputies rescuing a family who became lost in Little Manatee River State Park recently. Deputies received a 911 call from a woman who said she and her family had gotten lost inside the the park....
Sarasota man spends 3 days lost in swamp after losing arm in gator attack
A Sarasota man is re-adjusting to his life with only one arm after he was attacked by an alligator while swimming in Lake Manatee in July.
Mysuncoast.com
Who is Zanna? Mystery painter baffles North Port neighborhood
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three beautiful paintings signed “Zanna ‘22″ were left at the doors of homeowners, but the community is scratching their heads wondering who the artist behind the brush is. “This painting was left on my carport doorstep,” Walter Hill said, holding up a small...
Mysuncoast.com
1 dead following fire at Bradenton residential building
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a fire in a residential building. Police confirmed that the fire broke out when a flame was lit in a room where oxygen was being administered. The City of Bradenton Fire and Manatee County Emergency Services were called out for reports...
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering the Art Bikes of the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You can see them randomly on the Suncoast. Bikes in all colors, with peace signs and flamingos. What’s the deal these artsy bikes? Meet the man who wants to spread peace, laughter and love across the land!. Do you have an idea for Discovering the...
St. Pete police seek missing, endangered 22-year-old Demetrius Poole
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 22-year-old man who was reported missing in St. Petersburg.
Man drowns at Madeira Beach, deputies say
A man is dead after a drowning incident in Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Pinellas Park woman accused of burning body ‘beyond recognition’
A Pinellas Park woman was arrested Tuesday and accused of burning a body "beyond recognition" in a St. Petersburg dumpster, according to authorities.
Mysuncoast.com
West Bradenton home destroyed by fire
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A home in Northwest Bradenton was destroyed by fire Thursday morning. Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the home, in the 800 block of 65th Street NW, shortly before 10 a.m. Four workers and the homeowner were in the home at the time of...
Mysuncoast.com
Small explosion and fire in Bradenton apartment kills one person
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead after an explosion and fire inside a Bradenton apartment building Wednesday, Bradenton Police say. Authorities say the resident died after lighting a cigarette near his oxygen tank at the Fairways at Pinebrook. “He was on oxygen and smoking. I’m like, what are...
WINKNEWS.com
59-year-old woman shoots a man then herself in Punta Gorda
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Charlotte County. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Laura K. Sergeant shot a man multiple times, killing him before she committed suicide. Sergeant called 911 and said she just shot a man multiple times and was planning on taking her own...
WSFA
Man who lost arm during alligator attack says it was ‘do or die’
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – Eric Merda, 43, was attacked by an alligator while swimming across Lake Manatee in Florida in July. “I got startled and I decided to swim, she grabbed the outside of my arm, and I grabbed her,” Merda told WWSB. “I didn’t want her rolling over on me, she snapped my arm backwards and she dragged me under three times. I still got my arm on her; she got her teeth on me, and I just kicked like heck.”
Neighbor saves Florida woman’s life during alligator attack in retirement community
BRADENTON, Fla. — A Florida woman is recovering from an alligator attack. She said she’s thanking her neighbor in her Bradenton retirement community for saving her life. According to wildlife agents, the 77-year-old woman was walking by a pond last Saturday when suddenly an alligator jumped out of some bushes and attacked her.
Driver busted going 99 mph in 35 mph zone, Sarasota police say
Officers with the Sarasota Police Department busted a driver who was caught speeding nearly three times over the speed limit late Sunday night.
850wftl.com
LISTEN NOW: The Docket – Fried Raccoon on a Pitchfork
(FLORIDA) — A Sarasota father and daughter face felony aggravated animal cruelty charges for stabbing a raccoon with a pitchfork and lighting it on fire. The dumb duo posted their handiwork on social media and it went viral. Also, Port St. Lucie police officers need help tracking down a...
