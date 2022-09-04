Read full article on original website
Massive Review Shows Vitamin D Really Does Seem to Ease Depressive Symptoms
Our bodies need the right amount of vitamin D to function as normal – both physically and mentally – and there's a growing amount of evidence out there linking a lack of vitamin D with depression. Now a new meta-analysis of 41 previous studies suggests that taking vitamin...
nypressnews.com
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
pewtrusts.org
Methadone Saves Lives. So Why Don’t More Patients With Opioid Use Disorder Take It?
Methadone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the 1970s as a first-line treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), is a proven, effective drug: It reduces overdose deaths and infectious disease transmission, and it supports treatment retention and recovery. But people seeking methadone for OUD can access it only from opioid treatment programs (OTPs)—facilities regulated at the state and federal levels that subject patients to punitive rules that aren’t reflective of evidence-based care. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the federal government eased regulations so that people could more safely access the medication.
ADDitude
[Self-Test] Avoidant Personality Disorder
Avoidant personality disorder (AVPD) is characterized by patterns of social inhibition, feelings of inadequacy, and hypersensitivity to negative evaluation.1 People with AVPD fear rejection and criticism from others, and tend to view themselves as socially inept, personally unappealing, or inferior to others. They are unlikely to take risks or engage in new activities that could expose them to evaluation from others. AVPD often affects workplace functioning and occupational advancement.
Who Should Consider Getting The New COVID Omicron Booster And When?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved updated booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna, targeting the most common Omicron variants.
What It Really Means When Your Foot Itches
While an itchy foot can sometimes stem from an underlying health condition, other times, that itchiness may be a product of external factors.
Women and Alcohol Abuse
It’s no surprise to anyone that drinking has increased dramatically as a result of the pandemic. As a pattern, drinking increases with any extreme stressor, and recent market research shows that alcohol sales went up by 55% during the pandemic’s peak.
cdc.gov
Opioid Use Disorder
Opioids are a class of drugs, that interacts with opioid receptors on nerve cells in the body and brain, and reduce the intensity of pain signals and feelings of pain. This class of drugs includes the illegal drug heroin; synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, which is often made illegally; and pain medications available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine.
There’s a strong link between psychological distress and long COVID, new Harvard study shows
“The takeaway is that, like with a lot of other physical health outcomes, mental health is really important." Psychological distress, like anxiety and depression, increases people’s chance of experiencing long COVID, a new study from researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health shows. The increased risk...
Understanding Uncommon Alcohol Withdrawal Symptoms
If you’ve ever drank more than the safe drinking limit (1 drink for a woman and 2 drinks for a man), then you’re probably familiar with the dreaded hangover. As a recovering alcoholic, I remember hangovers well and hope I never experience one again.
Study finds link between poor mental health and long Covid
High levels of distress before coronavirus infection raises risk of long Covid, say Harvard researchers
When Should You See A Doctor For Bell's Palsy?
Bell's palsy is a condition in which the facial muscles become weak and droopy following a viral infection. But when should see a doctor for Bell's palsy?
Unexpected Health Benefits Of Drinking Cucumber Water
Cucumber water seems like a fancy drink used to enhance the appearance of elegant relaxation at spas. In truth, though, cucumber water is so much more.
verywellmind.com
What to Expect From a Drug Detox
Drug addiction can happen more quickly than one might think, sometimes occurring within just weeks of initial usage. Seeking treatment is considered the first step to recovering from an addiction, but it can be a daunting idea. That's because, in order to get over drug addiction, you will first need to detox the drug out of your system. And as anyone who has watched one of the many movies that detail drug addiction knows that it's a painful process.
This Is How Many Steps You Need To Take A Day To Reduce Your Risk Or Dementia, According To Researchers
Researchers agree that their study is an important preliminary contribution to step count-based preventative measures for dementia risk.
What Happens When You Stop Taking Antidepressants
Doctors prescribe antidepressants to certain patients with depression to help them feel better. But what happens when a person stops taking them?
7 Foods To Eat And 7 To Avoid When Following A Vestibular Migraine Diet
Trigger foods for vestibular migraines can vary from person to person. Here are some foods to eat and to avoid when following a vestibular migraine diet.
ADDitude
What is Avoidant Personality Disorder? Symptoms, Causes & Treatments
Avoidant Personality Disorder (AVPD) causes feelings of inadequacy, fear of rejection, and sensitivity to potential negative feedback. People with AVPD may avoid potentially embarrassing social situations, as they view themselves as socially incompetent. AVPD is one of 10 personality disorders listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders...
Alcohol is Problematic for Mental Health
I’ve been writing about my sobriety for a while now. I’m 6 years sober and have a unique background of being a former alcoholic and mental health/addictions nurse. I also struggled with depression. Lastly, I also lost my father to alcohol who also struggled with severe depression.
What Does It Feel Like When Your Blood Sugar Is High?
Although not always recognizable, it's a good idea to keep an eye on your blood sugar levels. Learn the symptoms of hyperglycemia and what to look out for.
