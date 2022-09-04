ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

nypressnews.com

Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes

The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
pewtrusts.org

Methadone Saves Lives. So Why Don’t More Patients With Opioid Use Disorder Take It?

Methadone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the 1970s as a first-line treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), is a proven, effective drug: It reduces overdose deaths and infectious disease transmission, and it supports treatment retention and recovery. But people seeking methadone for OUD can access it only from opioid treatment programs (OTPs)—facilities regulated at the state and federal levels that subject patients to punitive rules that aren’t reflective of evidence-based care. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the federal government eased regulations so that people could more safely access the medication.
ADDitude

[Self-Test] Avoidant Personality Disorder

Avoidant personality disorder (AVPD) is characterized by patterns of social inhibition, feelings of inadequacy, and hypersensitivity to negative evaluation.1 People with AVPD fear rejection and criticism from others, and tend to view themselves as socially inept, personally unappealing, or inferior to others. They are unlikely to take risks or engage in new activities that could expose them to evaluation from others. AVPD often affects workplace functioning and occupational advancement.
Gillian May

Women and Alcohol Abuse

It’s no surprise to anyone that drinking has increased dramatically as a result of the pandemic. As a pattern, drinking increases with any extreme stressor, and recent market research shows that alcohol sales went up by 55% during the pandemic’s peak.
cdc.gov

Opioid Use Disorder

Opioids are a class of drugs, that interacts with opioid receptors on nerve cells in the body and brain, and reduce the intensity of pain signals and feelings of pain. This class of drugs includes the illegal drug heroin; synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, which is often made illegally; and pain medications available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine.
NewsBreak
Health
Gillian May

Understanding Uncommon Alcohol Withdrawal Symptoms

If you’ve ever drank more than the safe drinking limit (1 drink for a woman and 2 drinks for a man), then you’re probably familiar with the dreaded hangover. As a recovering alcoholic, I remember hangovers well and hope I never experience one again.
verywellmind.com

What to Expect From a Drug Detox

Drug addiction can happen more quickly than one might think, sometimes occurring within just weeks of initial usage. Seeking treatment is considered the first step to recovering from an addiction, but it can be a daunting idea. That's because, in order to get over drug addiction, you will first need to detox the drug out of your system. And as anyone who has watched one of the many movies that detail drug addiction knows that it's a painful process.
ADDitude

What is Avoidant Personality Disorder? Symptoms, Causes & Treatments

Avoidant Personality Disorder (AVPD) causes feelings of inadequacy, fear of rejection, and sensitivity to potential negative feedback. People with AVPD may avoid potentially embarrassing social situations, as they view themselves as socially incompetent. AVPD is one of 10 personality disorders listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders...
Gillian May

Alcohol is Problematic for Mental Health

I’ve been writing about my sobriety for a while now. I’m 6 years sober and have a unique background of being a former alcoholic and mental health/addictions nurse. I also struggled with depression. Lastly, I also lost my father to alcohol who also struggled with severe depression.
