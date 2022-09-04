Police arrest 15-year-old boy for shooting 17-year-old girl in Queens

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Saturday for the killing of a 17-year-old girl found with a fatal gunshot wound in Rosedale.

Officers found Shantasia Obrian unconscious and unresponsive with a bullet wound to her back at 136th Street near Brookville Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

EMS rushed her to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The boy, who authorities have not yet released the identity of, faces manslaughter, weapon possession and evidence tampering charges for the shooting.