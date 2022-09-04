ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest 15-year-old boy for shooting 17-year-old girl in Queens

By Curtis Brodner
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Saturday for the killing of a 17-year-old girl found with a fatal gunshot wound in Rosedale.

Officers found Shantasia Obrian unconscious and unresponsive with a bullet wound to her back at 136th Street near Brookville Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

EMS rushed her to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The boy, who authorities have not yet released the identity of, faces manslaughter, weapon possession and evidence tampering charges for the shooting.

Idele Dawson
4d ago

These kids have no respect for life & thinks it's cool & a game! My Condolences to her family & may she R.I.P but charge him as a adult, give him life & let him think about his mistake the rest of his life "behind bars"

