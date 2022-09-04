Ross Barkley joins Nice on a free transfer

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nice added Ross Barkley to its roster on a free transfer, presenting its 12th recruit of the summer to fans on Sunday night.

Barkley joined the French club just six days after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent.

The 28-year-old Barkley made 100 appearances for Chelsea and scored 12 goals following his switch from Everton in January 2018.

He joined Chelsea as one of English soccer's most highly rated players but never established himself as a regular at Stamford Bridge.

Barkley, who had previously been linked to Southampton, Rangers and Celtic, was presented to Nice fans ahead of the Riviera derby against Monaco.

Chelsea agreed a deal with the player to settle the remainder of his contract, allowing him to leave as a free agent.

Barkley made his Premier League debut at the age of 18, and was called up by England before his 20th birthday.

He has made 33 appearances for England, including the 2014 World Cup and the 2019 Nations League, scoring six goals.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

