Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
Muslim Groups Are Alarmed By New CNN Boss’ First Big Hire
John Miller resigned from the NYPD after lying about its Muslim surveillance program. Now he’s covering law enforcement for CNN.
US Justice Dept appeals freeze on review of seized Trump documents
The US Justice Department said Thursday it was appealing a Florida judge's order to freeze access to thousands of documents, including top secret files, seized from former president Donald Trump's home. It asked Cannon to set aside her freeze on just over 100 classified documents seized in the August 8 raid on Trump's Florida home and to keep them from the hands of any special master named to examine the seized materials.
Oz pressures Fetterman to debate him in September
Mehmet Oz, the Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, called on his Democratic opponent John Fetterman to participate in a debate in September, after Fetterman suggested a singular October debate. “The first debate has to be in September so we can allow voters to know who their candidates are right now,”...
