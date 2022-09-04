ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Daily Mail

Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
MISSOURI STATE
CNET

State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September

Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
INCOME TAX
AFP

US Justice Dept appeals freeze on review of seized Trump documents

The US Justice Department said Thursday it was appealing a Florida judge's order to freeze access to thousands of documents, including top secret files, seized from former president Donald Trump's home. It asked Cannon to set aside her freeze on just over 100 classified documents seized in the August 8 raid on Trump's Florida home and to keep them from the hands of any special master named to examine the seized materials.
POTUS
The Hill

Oz pressures Fetterman to debate him in September

Mehmet Oz, the Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, called on his Democratic opponent John Fetterman to participate in a debate in September, after Fetterman suggested a singular October debate. “The first debate has to be in September so we can allow voters to know who their candidates are right now,”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Skanner News

The Skanner News

Portland, OR
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

