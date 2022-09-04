ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

Up to $5,000 offered for information on arson at Orem Utah Temple

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are offering a reward to anyone with information about an arson that occurred at a temple in Orem. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with the Orem Police Department, said they are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the arson at the Orem Utah Temple.
OREM, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
KUTV

Evacuees forced out by Ogden's Valley Fire return home

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — All evacuations have been lifted for the Valley Fire that ignited near Ogden Canyon. Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Mike Slater said the fire had burned 15 acres as of late Wednesday afternoon and was 40 percent contained, although containment was expected to rise later that evening.
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Salt Palace#Murder#Violent Crime#University Of Utah#Slcpd
KUTV

Salt Lake City Greek Festival is back!

KUTV — The Salt Lake City Greek Festival is back for its 46th annual celebration. George Karahalios stopped by Fresh Living to showcase some of the food and pastries you can try at the festival. The festival is from Sept. 9 - 11. For more information visit saltlakegreekfestival.com. Follow...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KUTV

GALLERY: Union members in Magna celebrate Labor Day showing, admiring cars

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Workers in Magna celebrated the holiday Monday enjoying the outdoors and some very fine automobiles. The city's annual Labor Day picnic and car show brought union members and their families to the Magna Park to enjoy food and activities all while getting a look under the hood at some classic vehicles.
MAGNA, UT
KUTV

Emergency officials warn about dangers of late-summer heat wave

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s late summer heat wave will likely stick around for much of the week, but emergency officials are asking people not to let their guard down. “This is a heat wave farther into the season than we’re used to,” said Ty Shepherd, battalion chief with the Salt Lake City Fire Department. “We definitely will see more heat related and fire related calls on the medical side.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Theater Review: 'To Kill a Mockingbird' is as timely as ever, unfortunately

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tuesday night was the second time I saw Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The first was in New York in 2018 with Jeff Daniels playing Atticus Finch and Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout Finch. Though many critics praised the Broadway production, I wasn’t particularly moved by it. Keenan-Bolger is a fantastic actress, but at 40 years old she was simply too old to play a child who is no more than 9 years old. I’d seen Keenan-Bolger play adult characters. I couldn’t buy into the illusion. You could argue that no child could possibly remember all the lines that Sorkin has written for them, but that’s a problem in and of itself.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy