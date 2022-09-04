Read full article on original website
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
Suspected gunman arrested in connection to fatal shooting at SLC shoe convention
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The main suspect accused of shooting and killing one man during a downtown Salt Lake City shoe convention has been arrested. Salt Lake City Police confirmed they took Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug into custody Tuesday evening. "Members of the Salt Lake City Police Department’s SWAT...
2nd suspect arrested in connection to Salt Lake City shooting; shooter identified
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities have reported that a second suspect has been detained in Salt Lake City in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday outside the Salt Palace Convention Center. Police officers arrested the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Joshua Riak, following a traffic...
Passenger accused of being high on meth, crawling on seats caused flight to divert to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An airline passenger who allegedly admitted to using meth faces federal charges after causing a flight to divert to Salt Lake City International Airport over Labor Day Weekend. This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City charged James Harold Jones, 45, of...
Up to $5,000 offered for information on arson at Orem Utah Temple
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are offering a reward to anyone with information about an arson that occurred at a temple in Orem. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with the Orem Police Department, said they are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the arson at the Orem Utah Temple.
Drivers demanding action after rocks hurled at multiple cars from Draper bridge
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Drivers are demanding action after rocks were thrown from a Draper bridge at several cars over the last year. It's something that can be extremely dangerous and tricky for police to catch the vandals. Cynthia Hoagland was driving home from a concert with her 16-year-old...
Mother of two fighting for life after being struck while riding bike in West Haven
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah mother is fighting for her life after she was struck by a car while riding her bike. Antionette Castillo, who goes by Nea, was hit on Sunday evening at 2700 West 2400 South in West Haven. Nea’s family said she loved to...
Boiling oil possibly to blame for morning fire at downtown Park City restaurant
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Park City fire crews on Wednesday morning responded to an incident at the top of Main Street, where dark smoke could be seen billowing from a restaurant. The fire broke out shortly before 8 a.m. at Grappa, according to the Park City Fire District.
Evacuees forced out by Ogden's Valley Fire return home
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — All evacuations have been lifted for the Valley Fire that ignited near Ogden Canyon. Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Mike Slater said the fire had burned 15 acres as of late Wednesday afternoon and was 40 percent contained, although containment was expected to rise later that evening.
Valley Fire forces more evacuations overnight, hours after previous ones lifted
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Utah Fire Info released its morning report on the overnight efforts to contain the Valley Fire, previously the Rainbow Fire, that sparked near the mouth of Ogden Canyon. Authorities previous report stated all evacuations were lifted as of 9 p.m., and the fire was...
Salt Lake City Greek Festival is back!
KUTV — The Salt Lake City Greek Festival is back for its 46th annual celebration. George Karahalios stopped by Fresh Living to showcase some of the food and pastries you can try at the festival. The festival is from Sept. 9 - 11. For more information visit saltlakegreekfestival.com. Follow...
Historic heat wave shatters Sept. high temperatures, ties record for hottest day in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City's high of 107 degrees was tied Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. with the potential of temperatures continuing to increase. Wednesday marked the 34th day with a high of 100 degrees or above this year and the 9th day in a row with a high of 100 degrees or above.
Labor Day marks end of '100 Deadliest Days' on Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Labor Day marks the end of the summer travel season for most of us, as well as what’s traditionally known as the ‘100 Deadliest Days’ on our roads. The campaign in which Utah Highway Patrol and UDOT officials partner together and...
Hillside fire in Weber County near base of Ogden Canyon now 25% contained
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The grassfire burning near the base of the Ogden Canyon is now 25% contained, according to fire crews. Weber County residents were being evacuated as a precaution due to the high heat and dry fuels around the area. Utah Fire announced that no structures were...
Weber County woman makes blankets for veterans, but needs more volunteers
WEST HAVEN, Utah (KUTV) — A Weber County woman is making blankets for veterans, but she needs more volunteers. Beverly Hall-Knudson is recruiting people to one of her favorite hobbies--making afghan blankets. "I love to make blankets," Hall-Knudson said. She gives out the afghans she makes as gifts to...
'Davis Remembers 9/11 Project' open in Farmington ahead of Patriot Day
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A temporary exhibit dedicated to the events on Sept. 11, 2001, opened Wednesday at the Legacy Events Center. The "Davis Remembers 9/11 Project" is open for free to the public leading up to Patriot Day. A kickoff event was held Wednesday morning, where retired FDNY...
Heat wave breaks all-time September record in Salt Lake City at 106F
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A heat wave that's baking parts of the U.S. West has broken the all-time September temperature record for Salt Lake City, the National Weather Service said Monday. Salt Lake City recorded a high of 106 Fahrenheit on Tuesday - one day after setting the...
GALLERY: Union members in Magna celebrate Labor Day showing, admiring cars
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Workers in Magna celebrated the holiday Monday enjoying the outdoors and some very fine automobiles. The city's annual Labor Day picnic and car show brought union members and their families to the Magna Park to enjoy food and activities all while getting a look under the hood at some classic vehicles.
Emergency officials warn about dangers of late-summer heat wave
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s late summer heat wave will likely stick around for much of the week, but emergency officials are asking people not to let their guard down. “This is a heat wave farther into the season than we’re used to,” said Ty Shepherd, battalion chief with the Salt Lake City Fire Department. “We definitely will see more heat related and fire related calls on the medical side.”
With today's prices, a look at your homeowners policy might reveal you are underinsured
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The surge in home prices and the cost of building materials warrants a look at your homeowner's insurance policy to make sure you are not underinsured. In the event of a disaster like a fire, you want to make sure your coverage is enough...
Theater Review: 'To Kill a Mockingbird' is as timely as ever, unfortunately
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tuesday night was the second time I saw Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The first was in New York in 2018 with Jeff Daniels playing Atticus Finch and Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout Finch. Though many critics praised the Broadway production, I wasn’t particularly moved by it. Keenan-Bolger is a fantastic actress, but at 40 years old she was simply too old to play a child who is no more than 9 years old. I’d seen Keenan-Bolger play adult characters. I couldn’t buy into the illusion. You could argue that no child could possibly remember all the lines that Sorkin has written for them, but that’s a problem in and of itself.
