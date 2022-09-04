Read full article on original website
Man killed in shooting at SeaTac apartment building
SEATAC, Wash. — A man died from his injuries after he was shot at a SeaTac apartment complex. On Wednesday at 4:40 a.m., King County deputies were dispatched to the 16700 block of 31st Avenue South. A man there reported that he shot someone who had been trying to break into his apartment.
q13fox.com
Suspect charged in North Seattle shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
SEATTLE - A suspect has been charged in a fatal shooting in North Seattle from Aug. 30. The King County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday that Ira D. Washington is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Washington was captured on...
q13fox.com
Auburn Police: Suspect in custody after shooting 2 people during argument
AUBURN, Wash. - A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly shooting two people during an argument in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. Around 2:23 p.m., Auburn Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of 22nd Way NE, near Dykstra Park. Police say before the shooting, the...
q13fox.com
Elderly man in 'serious condition' after early morning shooting in Pioneer Square
SEATTLE - A 72-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Pioneer Square, authorities say. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to ‘scenes of violence’ at 217 1st Ave. S at around 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived, a 72-year-old man...
47 Year-Old Sarbjit Chauhan Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Seattle early Tuesday. The crash happened on Northeast Northgate Way at around 3:30 a.m. According to Trooper Rick Johnson, two trucks and two semi-trucks were involved in the collision. According to the investigation, one of the cars caused a...
q13fox.com
Two people shot at Auburn apartment complex, suspect in custody
Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting at an apartment complex. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
q13fox.com
2 injured in shooting near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Two people were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood early Monday morning. Seattle Police said officers were on patrol around 1:30 a.m., when they heard gunshots near Boren Ave S and E Yesler Way. They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds—a 41-year-old woman and 63-year-old man.
Police seek information after remains belonging to Seattle woman missing since 1990 found
Seattle Police Department detectives are asking the public for information about a woman whose remains were found in March, more than 30 years after she went missing in Seattle. According to SPD, in late October 1990, 29-year-old Linda Moore was reported missing by her family in North Seattle. In March...
q13fox.com
Kitsap Co. deputies looking to ID woman seen with Olalla double homicide suspect
OLALLA, Wash. - Kitsap County Sheriff's Detectives are looking to identify a woman who was seen with the man accused in a gruesome double homicide in Olalla last month. Deputies say the woman was seen with the murder suspect, 40-year-old Shaun Rose, at a Burger King in Puyallup on the day he allegedly killed Steven and Mina Schulz inside their home on Aug. 18.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Madison Valley business owner describes feeling ‘frozen’ during knife attack, attempted rape
When Amber Myers first opened her massage and wellness spa in Seattle’s Madison Valley several years ago, she dreamed of a business where people would just “drop by” and she would know locals by their first name. That changed last week when a man wearing an orange...
q13fox.com
Fire rips through abandoned pizzeria in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that destroyed an abandoned pizzeria in Lynnwood early Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. and happened at the Alfy's Pizza Building on 196th Street Southwest. Crews contained the fire before 5:30 a.m. No injuries were...
q13fox.com
Tukwila police arrest teen who crashed a stolen car while eluding police
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila Police arrested a teenager who was caught stealing several thousand dollars worth of Costco items, and crashed a stolen car while trying to escape police. According to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD), officers were dispatched to the Costco in Southcenter after receiving a report of several...
q13fox.com
Deadly shooting in Federal Way
Police say shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and a woman who was shot died in the hospital. Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.
q13fox.com
4 suspected, 3 arrested in illegal steroid distribution scheme based out of Kirkland
KIRKLAND, Wash. - Kirkland Police are investigating a suspected steroid smuggling operation based out of a home in Kirkland’s Kingsgate neighborhood. Police say undercover officers and the U.S. Postal Inspector Service (USPIS) launched an investigation in July when they suspected a drug distribution operation through the mail. Investigators surveilled the suspect, where they established a pattern of criminal activity.
q13fox.com
Woman shot, killed in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
q13fox.com
Apparent road rage incident leads to shots fired, fiery crash in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are continuing their investigation after an apparent road rage incident led to shots fired and a fiery crash Monday evening. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Talbot/Carr Road at about 8:30 p.m. According to police, several people reported a shooting between multiple cars.
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
Man shot at Everett park; suspect at large
A man was shot at a park in Everett and police are searching for a suspect, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Henry M. Jackson Park in the 1700 block of State Street. When officers...
50 arrested this year in crimes related to Bellevue Home Depot
BELLEVUE, Wash. — More than 50 people have been arrested at the Bellevue Home Depot this year for crimes including shoplifting, robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle. Bellevue police partnered with Home Depot to reduce shoplifting and criminal activity in and around the business. During a recent emphasis...
Father claims Orting man’s ‘biker buddies’ pressured teen to rob victim before killing
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Olympia teen who went missing under "suspicious circumstances" before being arrested for allegedly killing a man was charged in Pierce County Superior Court as an adult on Sept. 6. Gabriel Davies, 16, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts...
