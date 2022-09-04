‘That’s Rutgers football’: Reviewing the drive that sealed Scarlet Knights’ upset win over Boston College

Read full article on original website
Here are the number of season tickets Rutgers football sold ahead of 2022 home opener
For the second consecutive season, Rutgers has increased its pool of season tickets sold. As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Scarlet Knights sold a total of 21,260 season tickets for the 2022 campaign, according to a document obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request. That total is a 6.2% increase from the 20,050 it sold in the 2021 season and a 26.1% increase from the 16,863 it sold in 2019 season, the final campaign under the previous regime led by head coach Chris Ash.
HS football notebook: Tottenville starts season with 2 tough games; Farrell faces Stepinac in rematch of last season’s CHSFL AAA semifinal
When Tottenville opens the season vs. Christ The King Saturday at Campus Magnet it will be the first time the Pirates will be playing a CHSFL team since Thanksgiving of 2016, head coach Brian Neville’s first year at the helm. The game was booked late after the PSAL granted...
HS Sports Notebook: JV Lions cruise in football season-opener
The Monsignor Farrell JV football team blanked the Fordham Prep Rams, 23-0, on Saturday in the CHSFL AAA season-opener in Oakwood. Quarterback Ryan Walsh (13-for-18, 167 yards passing) fired touchdown strikes to wide receivers Miles Sinclair and Alex Ustun. On the ground, running back Matt Velasquez toted the rock nine times for 91 yards and a score.
NJ.com Top 50 football analytics: Does North or South Jersey have more talent? Which schools lead the way? Who made the Next 25?
Last week, we released the new NJ.Com Top 50 list of New Jersey’s top high school football recruits regardless of grade. Now that the state’s recruiting king has been crowned, let’s break down the latest trends throughout the Garden State gridiron. Rutgers leads the way with five...
HS boys’ soccer: Farrell goes punch-for-punch with Fordham Prep, but drops heart-breaker in final seconds
There might have been a time when losing a close, hard-fought game against perennial powerhouse Fordham Prep served as a moral victory, but not these days, according to Monsignor Farrell coach Ed Hynes. The Lions, in fact, enter 2022 with high expectations and despite a handful of opportunities, appeared destined...
St. Joseph by-the-Sea product named women’s head basketball coach at College of Mount St. Vincent
Maria Nardulli has made basketball her life. After stellar playing careers at St. Joseph by-the-Sea and Mercy College, she stayed in the game by getting assistant women’s basketball coaching jobs at John Jay and Concordia colleges, the latter of which she served four seasons as top assistant and recruiter.
Yardbarker
Brian Kelly got verbally bodyslammed by a reporter: 'Maybe if you win, I’ll be on time'
LSU head coach Brian Kelly is not the first college football coach to leave one program for another. He's not even the first to leave before his former team's bowl game. That happens a bunch in college football, and it's not like Notre Dame, of all places, would have had trouble finding his replacement.
HS football: Right off the bat, we’ve selected 10 ‘Top Performers’ — ranked in order — for Week 1
Week 1 of Staten Island’s 2022 high school football season was abbreviated as only three teams played in two games, but that certainly doesn’t mean those contests were lacking ‘Top Performers.’. In fact, there were plenty of Island players who went above and beyond during those two...
Asbury Park, NJ, may have to forfeit entire varsity football season
The future of the Asbury Park High School football season remains in doubt due to a lack of players being academically eligible to play. Asbury Park had to forfeit their first game at Weequahic last Friday when they didn't have enough eligible players. With the first home game scheduled for...
The Gym Bag: Kevin Krause ends minor league campaign strong, S.I. Lions open season on high note and 5 Tool baseball camps a big hit
Gateway Grizzlies catcher/outfielder Kevin Krause has been chosen as the final Frontier League Player of the Week for 2022. The Tottenville HS product, who played 10 games with the Staten Island FerryHawks earlier this year before being let go, batted .682 (15 for 22) with three doubles, one triple, one home run, and seven RBI. He also drew 10 walks and one hit-by-pitch while striking out just three times for an on-base percentage of .788.
Twins were just what the Yankees needed to snap late-season slide
Talk about perfect timing. The Twins have been just what the Yankees need to snap out of their summer swoon. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Amid closure, vintage photos trace history of St. John’s University and former Notre Dame College
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Staten Islanders, particularly students and alums, are still absorbing the stunning news that the St. John’s University campus on Grymes Hill is closing. The university has a long and storied history on Staten Island, including when the campus was known as Notre Dame College, an...
Ed Orgeron had $17.1M reasons to leave LSU: 'What time do you want me to leave and what door do you want me out of?'
Brian Kelly likely has a headache at LSU after the Tigers' heartbreaking last-second loss to Florida State in Week 1. The same probably can't be said for former head coach Ed Orgeron, who's sitting pretty on a pile of cash after his six years with the program. It didn't end...
Mets’ Max Scherzer predicts quick return from latest injury
The New York Mets ace left his last start on Saturday with “fatigue” on his left side. On Wednesday, he was placed on the injured list with left side irritation. However, it does not appear overly serious. Here’s what he said about the injury, via SNY:. “This...
Top 4 BBQ joints in New Jersey and an honorable mention
It's certainly not a secret that I appreciate a great meal. I love to eat and feel bad for people who don't take the time to enjoy food and instead opt to shove a protein bar down their throat while driving to work. Certainly, in our fast-paced world, there isn't...
Budding burger chain lands in N.J.
BurgerFi, a growing burger concept, is readying to open a New Jersey eatery. The burger chain’s newest restaurant will open in Cherry Hill on Friday, Sept. 9.
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Steve Martorano, "the most famous cook that nobody knows," is coming home to Philly with the announcement that "Martorano’s Prime" is planned for Rivers Casino Philadelphia. This will be the acclaimed cook’s first restaurant in his hometown.
Two New Jersey men plead guilty to calculated brazen thefts of South Jersey car owners
Two men who reside in the southern part of New Jersey have pleaded guilty to their roles in separate but equally calculated schemes that targeted motor vehicle owners and buyers. The details of both cases, investigations, and court trials, were announced by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
Aaron Judge hits No. 55, Yankees rally to win in 12 innings | Rapid reaction
The Yankees somehow got away with using a spring training look in Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader with the Minnesota Twins. Long after Aaron Judge hit his daily homer, No. 55 for the season, a Yankees’ lineup loaded with recent Triple-A call-ups did enough. Down three runs early and trailing again in extras, the Yankees scored two in the 12th to pull out a 5-4 win that made it three in a row.
This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast
A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
