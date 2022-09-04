Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Subject for 5th Offense DUI
Delaware State Police have arrested 39-year-old Sara Barbas of Newark, Delaware for felony DUI following an investigation that began in the Odessa area on Tuesday evening. On September 6, 2022, at approximately 11:48 p.m., troopers responded to the intersection of Corbit Street and Cantwell Avenue in Odessa regarding a report of a subject who was asleep in a running vehicle. Upon their arrival, troopers located a black 2014 Honda Accord that was stopped in the intersection. The operator of the Accord, later identified as Sara Barbas, was asleep in the driver’s seat with the engine still running. Troopers detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Barbas’ breath and a DUI investigation ensued. Barbas was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 1.24 grams of marijuana and a THC vaporizer cartridge. A computer check of Barbas revealed that she had four prior convictions for DUI.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Jason Shellenberger of Rehoboth Beach, DE. Shellenberger was last seen on September 5, 2022, at approximately 2:06 p.m. in the Rehoboth Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate Shellenberger have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Charge Inmate With Felony Assault on Correctional Officers
Delaware State Police have arrested 22-year-old Korah Pitts of Penns Grove, NJ for assault and other associated charges following an investigation at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center that began in mid-August. On August 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., two correctional officers, a 54-year-old male victim and a 61-year-old...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Wilmington area on Monday afternoon. On September 5, 2022, at approximately 2:23 p.m., a black 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Limestone Road (Route 7). At this time, a blue 2018 Honda CRV was traveling northbound on Route 7 approaching Old Linden Hill Road. The Honda made a U-turn into the southbound lanes of Route 7 directly into the path of the Harley. The operator of the Harley attempted to avoid the collision by maneuvering from the right lane of travel to the right shoulder, but the Honda also entered the right shoulder intending to pull into Carousel Park. As a result, the Harley struck the right passenger mirror and front right quarter panel of the Honda. The Harley then struck a raised curb, and the operator was ejected from the motorcycle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dsp.delaware.gov
DSP SOAR Unit Announces New Hours of Operation
Effective September 12, 2022, the Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) will no longer be performing registrations and verifications for sex offenders on Mondays at Delaware State Police Troop 2. These services will now occur Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at that location. They will remain closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. New Castle County residents who must comply with requirements can still complete their registration and verifications Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Delaware State Police State Bureau of Identification (SBI) in Kent County. Sussex County residents can utilize the SBI office in Georgetown Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (Closed for lunch 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.). No appointment is necessary for registration or verification at any location.
Comments / 0