Man found dead after fleeing crash scene, jumping into ditch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who jumped into a ditch after leaving the scene of an accident was found dead Monday afternoon.

Memphis Police said officers responded to a two-car crash at Winchester and Outland Road around 11 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived at the scene, they found an unoccupied vehicle that was involved in the crash. Police said two men left the scene of the accident and jumped into a nearby ditch, but they were not found.

The second vehicle also left the scene.

On Sunday, police responded to a missing person in the 4600 block of Winchester. A man told officers he and his cousin, 29-year-old Elber Gomez-Velasquez, were the men that jumped in the ditch and his cousin never came home.

A City Watch Alert was then issued for Gomez-Velasquez. Officers searched the area but he was not found.

MPD said Gomez-Velasquez was apparently intoxicated when he was leaving the scene of the crash at the time.

Police said he was found dead in the 3800 block of Knight Arnold Road. They said the cause of death is unknown, but there were no signs of foul play.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

