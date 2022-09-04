Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Details on Jon Moxley’s Plans Being Changed Due to CM Punk’s Incident With the Elite
As PWMania.com previously reported, following his defeat by CM Punk at AEW All Out 2022 for the world title, Jon Moxley was not initially slated to appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The following is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com had to say about Moxley’s plans being...
PWMania
Former AEW Star Calls Out CM Punk to a Fight
The brawl that took place during the AEW All Out media scrum between CM Punk, producer Ace Steel, and The Elite is continuing to have new information revealed about it (Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson). Click here for the very latest backstage news on the situation. During the latest...
PWMania
CM Punk Expected to Be Out of Action for 6 to 8 Months
CM Punk is said to have had a “serious” injury when competing against Jon Moxley in the AEW All Out 2022 main event, as PWMania.com previously reported. During this week’s AEW Dynamite, the AEW world title was announced to be vacant. Even if his altercation with The Young Bucks hadn’t taken place due to the injury, many people believe that CM Punk still would have been stripped from holding the AEW world title. The following was said by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio in regard to Punk’s injury:
PWMania
Things Reportedly Going in the Direction of CM Punk Not Returning to AEW
Wade Keller provided a recap of what happened in the last few days following the aftermath of the backstage brawl involving The Elite, Ace Steel, and CM Punk, among others, during a recent PWTorch.com audio show. Keller acknowledged that Tony Khan is in a difficult situation due to the fact...
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air, Garcia Sends Message to Fans Following All Out Incident
Daniel Garcia won the ROH Pure Title from Wheeler Yuta on Wednesday’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite from Buffalo, NY. The fight was judged by Jerry Lynn, Matt Sydal, and BJ Whitmer, and Garcia was given a special introduction by the rapper and local star Westside Gunn. William Regal and Caprice Coleman joined in the commentary. Following the conclusion of the bout, Garcia and Yuta embraced one another while Bryan Danielson looked on as confetti began to fall. Danielson then took the title belt from Garcia and wrapped it around his waist while Chris Jericho raged on the ramp.
PWMania
Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With Two WWE Stars
Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted at a New York Yankees game on Wednesday night with WWE’s Bayley and Titus O’Neil. On his Instagram story, O’Neil shared photos with Banks and Naomi. They also went to see a play together, as seen below. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement,...
PWMania
Backstage Latest on WWE Plans for Dexter Lumis, Solo Sikoa and Imperium
Since taking over as WWE’s creative director, now known as Chief Content Officer, Triple H has made numerous changes to the company’s product. Former WWE superstars such as Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and others have returned. He has also made the product appear more genuine.
PWMania
Everyone Involved in AEW All Out Backstage Fight Officially Suspended, CM Punk Update
As PWMania.com previously reported, an external third-party investigation is being conducted into the backstage brawl between CM Punk and members of The Elite. F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer revealed additional information about the situation. Meltzer said, “Everyone involved in the brawl is now officially suspended, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, plus Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa. Ace Steel was also taken off and CM Punk’s situation should be clear soon. It’s all pending the completion of the investigation. There were neutral parties who saw everything and their versions are likely going to determine how this all plays out.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Kenny Omega, Young Bucks and Others Being Suspended by AEW, CM Punk Update
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. An update on the situation was provided...
PWMania
CM Punk Stripped of AEW World Title and The Elite Stripped of AEW Trios Titles
Tony Khan announced that both the AEW World Championship and the AEW Trios Championship have been vacated at the beginning of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. A “Tournament of Champions” tournament will be held, with the finals taking place in two weeks at Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City. Participants such as Jon Moxley, Hangman Adam Page, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson are scheduled to take part in the tournament.
PWMania
Rumor Killer on Thunder Rosa Asking for Her AEW Release
There was a rumor circulating that Thunder Rosa had allegedly submitted a release request to AEW. That is not the case, despite what you may have heard. It was confirmed by Bryan Alvarez that Rosa did not make a request to be released. Alvarez confirmed, “Thunder Rosa did not request her release.”
PWMania
Reby Hardy Posts Video Reacting to CM Punk and The Young Bucks Situation
Reby Hardy, the wife of AEW star Matt Hardy, posted a video on TikTok about the fight that took place last night while the media scrum was happening. Reby shared the following quote, “without the bucks AEW wouldn’t exist. I cannot imagine showing up in their houe and talking sh*t on them like that.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
CM Punk’s Locker Room Door Reportedly Kicked Down By Young Bucks, Backstage Latest
As PWMania.com previously reported, following AEW All Out on Sunday night, there was a fight that took place backstage, and more details are starting to emerge about it. Sources close to CM Punk and Ace Steel have provided some new details. The Young Bucks are said to have gone to...
PWMania
New Details From The Elite’s Side of Their Altercation With CM Punk and Ace Steel
More information regarding the altercation that took place backstage on Sunday night has surfaced, and the most recent version of events contradicts what sources close to CM Punk and Ace Steel have stated. According to Fightful Select, sources close to The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega’s side of the story...
PWMania
CM Punk and Ace Steel Finished with AEW?, Update on Potential Legal Issues & More
Backstage at AEW All Out on Sunday, AEW World Champion CM Punk went on a heated tirade against “Hangman” Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and the AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions at All Out, the same night Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion.
PWMania
Is This the Beginning of AEW’s End?
It’s the story that’s captivated the wrestling world over the last several days, the story of All Elite Wrestling and their backstage drama. There had been some rumblings of things getting heated over the last month or so, with CM Punk’s Dynamite promo a few weeks ago on “Hangman” Adam Page seeming a little out of place and clearly was a shoot. There was the fallout that came from the alleged Sammy Guevara/Eddie Kingston backstage fight that took place, and the rumors that Thunder Rosa is heavily disliked backstage, resorting to hiding in bathrooms to avoid certain superstars. However, after yet another very well-put-together AEW Pay-Per-View on Sunday, things reached a fever pitch that nobody saw coming. CM Punk’s post-All Out media scrum interview went off the rails quickly. Not only did he deeply discuss the long-standing issues he has had with Colt Cabana (using Colt’s legal name) and how they have not had a friendship or any relationship of any kind for nearly a decade, but he then turned things to Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and “Hangman” Adam Page once again. He said very derogatory things about them all, which I will not repeat for the sake of keeping things family-friendly. The words he spoke resonated so much with the EVPs of AEW that an alleged backstage confrontation took place and has led to mass chaos in the media in the days since the event. What does all of this mean for AEW? Well, let’s see.
PWMania
Roman Reigns’ Next Opponent Possibly Revealed
Many fans were taken aback when WWE surprised them by having Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the United Kingdom. Many believed that this would be the match in which Reigns would lose the title.
PWMania
WWE Teases Another Tag Team Splitting Up on RAW, Possible Gimmick Makeover
Fans are getting hints from WWE about another tag team that has been having problems, and it appears that they will be breaking up in the near future. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were defeated by Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW. Nikki and Doudrop were seen arguing later on in the show, when Damage CTRL was shown walking in the backstage area towards the ring. In addition to this, you see Nikki take off her mask and hurl it in Doudrop’s direction before turning and walking away.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Addresses His Backstage Role in AEW and Confirms Multiple Contract Extensions
AEW star Chris Jericho recently spoke with Inside the Ropes for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Jericho talked about his backstage role in AEW. He said:. “I don’t need a job title to help the company, I do it every day. Whenever I show up...
Comments / 0