numberfire.com
Yankees place Josh Donaldson on paternity list
The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list Wednesday. Donaldson will miss at least both legs of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar to be their 29th man for the twin bill and they also added Ronald Guzman to the active roster. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will move to third base in place of Donaldson and hit sixth in Game 1 on Wednesday versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Oswald Peraza will enter the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
numberfire.com
William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Contreras will catch for right-hander Kyle Wright on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 12.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns absent from Giants' first Thursday lineup
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is not in the starting lineup versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. Joey Bart will start at catcher over Wynns and hit ninth. Bart has a $4,500 salary on Thursday's single-game slate and numberFire’s models project...
numberfire.com
Kevin Newman hitting sixth in Pittsburgh's Tuesday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is starting in Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Newman will operate second base after Tucupita Marcano was rested at home. In a matchup versus Taijuan Walker, our models project Newman to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
San Diego's Jorge Alfaro catching on Tuesday
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting ninth in Tuesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alfaro will take over behind the plate after Austin Nola was rested versus their division competitiors. numberFire's models project Alfaro to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Josh Harrison batting eighth for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Harrison will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and Seattle. Romy Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 6.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Riley Greene sitting for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Greene will move to the bench on Tuesday with Akil Baddoo starting in left field. Baddoo will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. numberFire's models project Baddoo for...
numberfire.com
Jon Berti leading off Thursday for Marlins
Miami Marlins infielder Jon Berti is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Philadelphia Phillies. Berti will replace Charles Leblanc on second base and in the leadoff spot. Berti has a $2,800 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.1 FanDuel...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Kolten Wong sitting for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Wong will move to the bench on Wednesday with Andrew McCutchen starting at designated hitter. McCutchen will bat fourth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.3...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Luis Urias batting seventh on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Urias will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Jace Peterson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urias for 12.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor operating second base for Dodgers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Taylor will man second base after Mookie Betts was shifted to right field and Trayce Thompson was rested. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia batting sixth on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Tapia will start in right field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Teoscar Hernandez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Tapia for 10.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola catching for Padres on Wednesday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nola will catch for right-hander Yu Darvish on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Jorge Alfaro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nola for 8.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Santiago Espinal batting eighth for Blue Jays on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Whit Merrifield returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Espinal for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Andrew McCutchen batting fourth for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCutchen will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Kolten Wong moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Ryan McMahon sitting on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McMahon will move to the bench on Wednesday with Brenden Rodgers starting at second base. Rodgers will bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Seattle's Adam Frazier operating second base on Tuesday night
Seattle Mariners utility-man Adam Frazier is batting seventh in Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Frazier will man second base after Abraham Toro was rested versus Chicago's right-hander Johnny Cueto. numberFire's models project Frazier to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers batting fifth on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rodgers will start at second base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and the Brewers. Ryan McMahon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Riley Adams absent for Nationals Thursday afternoon
Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams is not in the starting lineup in Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Keibert Ruiz will replace Adams behind the plate and bat fifth. Ruiz has a $2,300 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.2...
