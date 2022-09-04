ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier County felons arrested in connection to shooting that left 1 dead and another seriously injured

By Joe Espy
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BHrGF_0hi4vjX700

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two Collier County felons have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically injured early Sunday morning.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), at around 12:21 a.m. deputies responded to a shooting at a home in the 2900 block of 28th Avenue SE. At the scene a 34-year-old woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. A 36-year-old man was also found in critical condition after being shot in the head.

The man was able to tell deputies that a man he knew as “KB” with multiple facial tattoos had shot him and fled the scene in a white SUV. The man was flown to a Lee County hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies heading to the scene saw a white SUV speeding down 28th Avenue SE and pulled over the vehicle. The driver, Juan Rodriguez, 32, and passenger, John Crist, 28, were both detained. Rodriguez matched the victim’s description of the shooter, CCSO said.

The investigation revealed that Rodriguez had been driving Crist home from Immokalee when Crist asked him to stop at the victims house to collect money he was owed. Rodriguez waited in the car while Crist went to the home. Rodriguez heard several shots and Crist quickly returned to the car. They then sped away from the scene onto Everglades Boulevard.

Rodriguez and Crist face multiple charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and shooting into a dwelling. They were taken to the Collier County Jail.

This is an active investigation at this time.

Count on NBC2 to provide updates as more information is released.

Related
10NEWS

Police identify 4th man in Charlotte County cold case

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After the skeletal remains of eight men were found back in 2007 in a wooded area of east Fort Myers, authorities have been working diligently to identify them. DNA analyses have helped authorities name three of the men and on Tuesday, they were able to...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FMPD still looking for 8 suspects involved a recent drug operation

The Fort Myers Police Department is still looking for eight suspects involved in a recent drug operation. The Fort Myers police operation called ‘Operation Cruel Summer’ arrested 31 people in a narcotics operation. They found firearms, drugs, and a lot of cash. The vice narcotics unit is still...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Multiple people arrested during LCSO narcotics investigation

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested multiple people after serving search warrants at two Lee County homes. The searches were conducted as part of an investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit. One search took place in Lehigh Acres, and the other took place at a home on Morse Plaza in Lee County, just outside Tice.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers

A motorcyclist was transported as a trauma alert after a Thursday morning crash on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the motorcyclist was taken to Gulf Coast Hospital after the crash on Cleveland near Earl Street. The northbound lanes of Cleveland Avenue had to be shut down temporarily.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 7

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of killing FMPD officer to be evaluated to defend himself

An accused cop-killer faced a judge once again on Tuesday. Wisner Desmaret is accused of first-degree murder for killing Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller in 2018. Desmaret wants to represent himself in the death penalty trial, and he might get his way. The judge says if doctors rule him competent to do so, he could take on his own case. In the end, the judge must decide if Desmaret can handle a death penalty case, even with a lawyer appointed to assist him.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man killed in motorcycle crash on Tuckers Grade

A Cape Coral man was killed in a motorcycle crash at Tuckers Grade near I-75 in Charlotte County on Sunday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 71-year-old man was riding his motorcycle west on Tuckers Grade at around 6 p.m. when he traveled off the roadway, entered the north shoulder and collided with a sign. The motorcycle continued traveling west, colliding with trees and bushes before it came to rest.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Fort Myers woman encounters reckless driver, momentarily loses control of car

(WSVN) - A dangerous drive caused a woman to swerve in the streets as she feared for her life. The incident was all caught on camera. Amelia Flores handled a lot more than she bargained for last week after a truck drove recklessly into her lane when ask how driving in Florida can be described, she had this to say: “It’s kind of like you’re playing a video game.”
FORT MYERS, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers woman killed in northern Minnesota ATV crash

OUTING, Minn. (CBS Minnesota) A 56-year-old Fort Myers woman has died following an ATV crash in northern Minnesota on Monday afternoon. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the ATV incident occurred on the Emily-Outing B Trail in Beulah Township, which is near rural Outing, Minnesota. Officials learned that...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Family of murdered Marine speaks out after non-guilty verdict

The family of a Marine Corps veteran murdered 25 years ago is speaking out after the non-guilty verdict on Friday. Keith Jones was staying at the former Tides Motel in downtown Fort Myers, when four men went into his room beat, robbed, and killed him. Michelle Ashley was accused of...
FORT MYERS, FL
wild941.com

Transgender Woman Removed From Florida Club After Using The Women’s Bathroom

A Transgender Woman says she was kicked out of a Florida nightclub after using the women’s restroom. Piper Ayers says on Friday she went out with some friends to the Dixie Road house in Cape Coral. Her and her friends ended up arguing with security because Ayers used the women’s restroom. Ayers says she tried to explain to security that she was a trans woman, but they were not having it. They responded that they don’t allow men in there. Ayers says she even spoke to the manager who agreed with security because of what it says on her Id. Ayers has not yet legally changed her gender and name at the time.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Empire Bagel Factory launches in Lee County

Naples-based Empire Bagel Factory launched its first Lee County location on Tuesday in Fort Myers. The new store is behind Chick-fil-A near Alico Road and Interstate 75 in the Alico Business Center, 9961 Interstate Commerce Drive, Unit 195. The local business co-owned by Lucas and Rachel Oest opened its third Collier County location last fall in the Flash complex, 9995 Tamiami Trail E., across from Treviso Bay in East Naples. Empire Bagel also has locations on Collier Boulevard on Marco Island and at Vanderbilt Commons in North Naples. Empire Bagel shops are open daily for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a menu of bagel varieties, breakfast sandwiches, sub sandwiches, wraps, salads, coffees and drinks.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
