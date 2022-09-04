Collier County felons arrested in connection to shooting that left 1 dead and another seriously injured

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two Collier County felons have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically injured early Sunday morning.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), at around 12:21 a.m. deputies responded to a shooting at a home in the 2900 block of 28th Avenue SE. At the scene a 34-year-old woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. A 36-year-old man was also found in critical condition after being shot in the head.

The man was able to tell deputies that a man he knew as “KB” with multiple facial tattoos had shot him and fled the scene in a white SUV. The man was flown to a Lee County hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies heading to the scene saw a white SUV speeding down 28th Avenue SE and pulled over the vehicle. The driver, Juan Rodriguez, 32, and passenger, John Crist, 28, were both detained. Rodriguez matched the victim’s description of the shooter, CCSO said.

The investigation revealed that Rodriguez had been driving Crist home from Immokalee when Crist asked him to stop at the victims house to collect money he was owed. Rodriguez waited in the car while Crist went to the home. Rodriguez heard several shots and Crist quickly returned to the car. They then sped away from the scene onto Everglades Boulevard.

Rodriguez and Crist face multiple charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and shooting into a dwelling. They were taken to the Collier County Jail.

This is an active investigation at this time.

Count on NBC2 to provide updates as more information is released.