Report: CM Punk met with Tony Khan Tuesday, expected to be suspended or fired
The wild storm of speculation around the future of CM Punk with AEW could be cleared up today, and signs point toward either a suspension or departure for the AEW World Champion. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated filed a story this morning reporting that Punk met with AEW CEO, GM and head of creative Tony Khan Tuesday to discuss what happens next after Punk unloaded on Hangman Adam Page and the company’s EVPs, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, during a press conference after All Out in Chicago. That led to a physical altercation afterward, including Punk, the Bucks, Omega and longtime...
wrestlinginc.com
What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
WWE has released a digital exclusive video of the events that transpired after "WWE Raw" went off the air Monday night. In the video, Dexter Lumis can be seen hoisting The Miz on his shoulders and taking him to the backstage area. The "kidnapping" occurred moments after The Miz lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Debuts New Look On WWE Raw
WWE is clearly not taking half-measures with the Dominik Mysterio heel turn. On the 9/5 episode of "WWE Raw," Dominik stepped out donning an all-black attire with his hair slicked back, as he was officially introduced as the newest member of The Judgment Day. The show began with WWE Hall...
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'
Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Addresses Possible WWE Pairing With Paul Heyman
Multiple-time WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey may approach her wrestling career in fits and starts, but her status as an avid gamer has been a constant. The rowdy one's penchant for Pokémon and passion for role-playing franchises has been well-documented over the years, right alongside her journey from UFC Bantamweight champ to WWE Superstar. Unsurprisingly, her Facebook Gaming channel – whose signature broadcast is dubbed, naturally, "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" – has developed a massive following, in part because Rousey indulges real-time Q&As with members. And more often than not, those inquiring minds have wrestling-related matters on the brain.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match
A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Stopped Kurt Angle From Starring In A Major Hollywood Movie
Kurt Angle is just one of quite a few professional wrestlers who have attempted to dip their toes into the Hollywood scene, whether that be TV shows or movies. Wrestlers such as The Rock, John Cena, and Batista have all found great success in Hollywood following their full-time wrestling careers, while Angle first appeared in a movie in 2009, about 10 years following his WWE debut. However, this was not the first time Hollywood was interested in the Olympic Gold Medalist.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders
That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
PWMania
Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With Two WWE Stars
Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted at a New York Yankees game on Wednesday night with WWE’s Bayley and Titus O’Neil. On his Instagram story, O’Neil shared photos with Banks and Naomi. They also went to see a play together, as seen below. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement,...
PWMania
CM Punk Expected to Be Out of Action for 6 to 8 Months
CM Punk is said to have had a “serious” injury when competing against Jon Moxley in the AEW All Out 2022 main event, as PWMania.com previously reported. During this week’s AEW Dynamite, the AEW world title was announced to be vacant. Even if his altercation with The Young Bucks hadn’t taken place due to the injury, many people believe that CM Punk still would have been stripped from holding the AEW world title. The following was said by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio in regard to Punk’s injury:
PWMania
Top AEW Personality is Reportedly Said to Be Tony Khan’s “Right-Hand Man”
Tony Khan seems to have found someone who he can rely on. Tony Schiavone who was recently announced to now hold the title of ‘Senior Producer and Special Advisor to Talent’ in the talent relations department, seems to be assisting Khan in the aftermath of AEW All Out.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Released
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling, and it was recently reported that Malakai Black had requested his release. Originally it was reported that his release request was not granted, but now Fightful Select is reporting that Black is effectively done with AEW for now.
PWMania
Everyone Involved in AEW All Out Backstage Fight Officially Suspended, CM Punk Update
As PWMania.com previously reported, an external third-party investigation is being conducted into the backstage brawl between CM Punk and members of The Elite. F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer revealed additional information about the situation. Meltzer said, “Everyone involved in the brawl is now officially suspended, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, plus Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa. Ace Steel was also taken off and CM Punk’s situation should be clear soon. It’s all pending the completion of the investigation. There were neutral parties who saw everything and their versions are likely going to determine how this all plays out.”
wrestlinginc.com
Daniel Garcia Says Current WWE Champion Almost Broke His Back With A Boston Crab
Daniel Garcia's submission game is on point, but he's found himself in a few holds that weren't exactly pleasant. While chatting with Bleacher Report, Garcia recalled the time current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther gave him a painful experience. "So it's person by person because people master different holds," Garcia said....
PWMania
Reby Hardy Posts Video Reacting to CM Punk and The Young Bucks Situation
Reby Hardy, the wife of AEW star Matt Hardy, posted a video on TikTok about the fight that took place last night while the media scrum was happening. Reby shared the following quote, “without the bucks AEW wouldn’t exist. I cannot imagine showing up in their houe and talking sh*t on them like that.”
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Confirms When Cody Rhodes' WWE Return Was Finalized
Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes engaged in one of the most entertaining WWE feuds in recent memory, and though the latter superstar is rehabbing a torn pectoral muscle, the way the rivalry was left on a cliffhanger hints it will be revisited upon Rhodes' return. The first time they squared...
PWMania
CM Punk’s Locker Room Door Reportedly Kicked Down By Young Bucks, Backstage Latest
As PWMania.com previously reported, following AEW All Out on Sunday night, there was a fight that took place backstage, and more details are starting to emerge about it. Sources close to CM Punk and Ace Steel have provided some new details. The Young Bucks are said to have gone to...
