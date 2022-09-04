Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Yankees place Josh Donaldson on paternity list
The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list Wednesday. Donaldson will miss at least both legs of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar to be their 29th man for the twin bill and they also added Ronald Guzman to the active roster. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will move to third base in place of Donaldson and hit sixth in Game 1 on Wednesday versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Oswald Peraza will enter the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
numberfire.com
William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns absent from Giants' first Thursday lineup
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is not in the starting lineup versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. Joey Bart will start at catcher over Wynns and hit ninth. Bart has a $4,500 salary on Thursday's single-game slate and numberFire’s models project...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will catch for left-hander Wade Miley on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Justin Dunn and the Reds. P.J. Higgins returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jon Berti leading off Thursday for Marlins
Miami Marlins infielder Jon Berti is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Philadelphia Phillies. Berti will replace Charles Leblanc on second base and in the leadoff spot. Berti has a $2,800 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.1 FanDuel...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Brewers' Luis Urias batting seventh on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Urias will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Jace Peterson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urias for 12.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Randal Grichuk batting fifth on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Grichuk will start in center field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. Garrett Hampson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grichuk for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Victor Robles (neck) scratched Thursday for Nationals, Alex Call added
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles was scratched from Thursday's lineup against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals due to neck stiffness. Robles was previously lined up to play center field and hit ninth. Lane Thomas will now start in center and Alex Call will make a start in left.
numberfire.com
Kolten Wong sitting for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Wong will move to the bench on Wednesday with Andrew McCutchen starting at designated hitter. McCutchen will bat fourth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.3...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers batting fifth on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rodgers will start at second base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and the Brewers. Ryan McMahon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Kevin Newman hitting sixth in Pittsburgh's Tuesday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is starting in Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Newman will operate second base after Tucupita Marcano was rested at home. In a matchup versus Taijuan Walker, our models project Newman to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Andrew McCutchen batting fourth for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCutchen will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Kolten Wong moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Christian Walker sitting for Arizona on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Christian Walker is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Walker will move to the bench on Wednesday with Emmanuel Rivera starting at first base. Rivera will bat fourth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. numberFire's models project Rivera for...
numberfire.com
Santiago Espinal batting eighth for Blue Jays on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Whit Merrifield returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Espinal for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Ryan McMahon sitting on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McMahon will move to the bench on Wednesday with Brenden Rodgers starting at second base. Rodgers will bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
J.D. Martinez batting fifth for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Martinez will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Rays. Rafael Devers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Martinez for 9.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Charles Leblanc on Marlins' bench Thursday
Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Philadelphia Phillies. Jon Berti will replace Leblanc on second base and in the leadoff spot for Miami. Berti has a $2,800 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
numberfire.com
Garrett Hampson sitting for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hampson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Randal Grichuk starting in center field. Grichuk will bat fifth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Grichuk for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Padres' Jose Azocar batting ninth on Wednesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Azocar will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Trent Grisham returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Azocar for 7.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola catching for Padres on Wednesday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nola will catch for right-hander Yu Darvish on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Jorge Alfaro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nola for 8.0 FanDuel points...
