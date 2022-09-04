Read full article on original website
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
16-year-old identified after she was picked up from Niko Niko’s and later found dead 55 miles away
Liberty County sheriff’s deputies released the name of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found dumped on a rural road over the weekend but didn’t offer much more in a multi-county mystery on Thursday. Emily Rodriguez-Avila was identified as the teenager who was found with a gunshot wound...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MCTXSheriff Apprehends Catalytic Converter Thieves
On September 4, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft in progress call at The Woodlands Mall. As Deputies arrived, they were informed the suspects stole catalytic converters and left the area in a red 4-door Lexus car. Deputies located the red Lexus leaving the mall area and turned on their emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver of the car disregarded the notice and fled at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit, Deputies located the Lexus vacated in a local business parking lot on FM 1488; however, with assistance from a citizen who witnessed the suspects flee from the vehicle, Deputies were able to detain them without incident as they hid in the restaurant’s restroom.
Click2Houston.com
Father admits he lied about baby being inside stolen Jeep to force investigators to try and retrieve vehicle quicker, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A father has admitted that he lied to authorities when he reported that his baby was in the back seat of his stolen Jeep, believing it would force investigators to find his vehicle quicker, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. As the truth comes to...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Baby found after being reportedly taken in dad’s Jeep stolen from store was never in vehicle: HCSO
A 6-month-old who deputies were actively searching for Thursday morning was found safe after the baby was reportedly taken inside a Jeep that was stolen from a gas station in north Harris County. It turns out the baby was never even inside the vehicle, according to Sgt. Ben Beall with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MISSING MAN FOUND DECEASED OFF SH 242
About 7:30 pm on Tuesday Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with MCHD and Needham Fire Department responded to a welfare check on an elderly male who had been missing. He was discovered not far off Needham Road, north of SH 242 near the water treatment plant for the City of Woodloch. Detectives on the scene do not believe foul play was involved at this time. An autopsy will be performed. At this point, they feel the man had been walking and slipped down the rocky ravine at the location.
Boys burned in road rage shooting from July 4, 2019, still recovering as trial underway
The mother of two boys who were injured in the fiery road rage shooting on July 4, 2019 says they are no longer victims, but survivors.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AMBER ALERT ISSUES FOR GREENSPOINT AREA TODDLER
Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for 6-month-old Noah Gray. He was last seen on Thursday, September 08, 2022, at approximately 4:55 AM, at the Mobile Gas station located at 22500 block of Imperial Valley, Houston, TX 77073. He was last seen wearing white socks and a blue and red onesie. The stolen vehicle the child was last seen in has been recovered, but the child has not been located. Two suspects were observed stealing the vehicle. One Suspect is a black male, wearing dark grey sweatpants and a camo hoodie.
Click2Houston.com
Investigators searching for clues after 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – Investigators in Liberty County are searching for clues to lead them to the killer of a 16-year-old girl. A passerby discovered the teen’s body found on the side of county road 3550 near Plum Grove around 8:30 a.m. Sunday and called 911. She had...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
THREE JUVENILE PURSUITS IN THREE WEEKS
On September 6, 2022, around 3:00 a.m. Roman Forest Police Officer T. Ivett was on patrol in the Tavola Subdivision when she spotted a vehicle traveling at a slow speed without lights. The vehicle fled when she attempted to make a traffic stop. The pursuit went up 59 to East River and then back to F.M. 2090. While trying to make the U-Turn at 2090, the fleeing vehicle struck a curb causing damage to a wheel which ended the pursuit. The occupants were identified as four juvenile males between the ages of 14 and 15. The four juveniles were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful carry of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. The juveniles are currently being held at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center pending a bail hearing. This is the third pursuit involving juveniles in three weeks.
‘Shoot me’: Man swung machete at people outside Lufkin motel, police say
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man was arrested Tuesday night in Lufkin after he swung a machete and made threats at Petty’s Motel, according to Lufkin Police. According to the officer, Sir John Oliphant, 44 of Houston, was sitting next to a machete and began yelling “shoot me” when he arrived on the scene. […]
Chambers County deputies arrest suspect for parole violation after 70-mile chase ending NB on I-45
The suspect's family reported to authorities that the man was suicidal earlier in the day. Before being booked into jail, the suspect went to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
KLTV
3 Houston teens charged in connection with Gregg County catalytic converter theft
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested three teenagers from Houston after the sheriff’s office says they cut two of the four catalytic converters off a pickup truck. Tenarian Staples, Collis Coleman III, and Eddarriuss Godfrey are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and...
Teenager Shot Dead in Prank Gone Wrong: Police
Dominique McCoy, 17, was killed at his friend's home in Harris County, Texas. He is the 16th teenager shot dead in the state this year.
Passenger shot and killed while driving along Grand Parkway in Spring area
The eastbound lanes of the Grand Parkway have reopened after they were closed for several hours. Now, investigators are looking for surveillance video.
Surveillance video shows 1 of 2 Beaumont businesses burglarized Saturday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont businesses are picking up the pieces after they were broken into late Saturday night. Beaumont Police say a man broke into Marisela's Tamales off Walden Road around 10 p.m. Saturday before walking down to a nearby State Farm office and breaking in there, too.
Port Arthur News
Police release pictures of victim’s tattoos to help identify homicide victim
Beaumont Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a homicide victim located in the 2100 block of Tyler Street. On Monday at 9:46 pm, officers responded to the 2100 block of Tyler in reference to a man found in a ditch. Officers located a deceased Hispanic...
16-year-old found shot to death on roadside in north Liberty County, deputies say
Authorities said they have identified the victim but will not be releasing her name due to her age, but her family has been notified.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PLUM GROVE HOMICIDE VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS A 16-YEAR-OLD
Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office have identified the female shooting victim in this case to be a 16-year-old juvenile, therefore the name will not be released. Her family has been notified and the investigation continues to locate the person or persons responsible. Once again, Investigators are asking anyone with information pertaining to this murder case to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). Any caller to the Crime Stopper organization who provides a “tip” leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible may receive a cash reward and the caller’s identity will remain anonymous.
16-year-old's body found more than 50 miles from where she was last seen at work
The victim's west Harris County workplace confirmed with Eyewitness News on Monday that the girl found dead in Liberty County indeed worked for them.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police release name of suspect in fatal Monday shooting
At approximately 1:36 a.m. Monday, Port Arthur Police Department officers were dispatched to a shooting at 4649 Alamosa St. Arriving officers discovered a female victim had been mortally wounded from the shooting. During the course of the investigation, patrol officers and detectives, developed a suspect identified as Alejo Mendoza Chavez.
