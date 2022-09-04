On September 6, 2022, around 3:00 a.m. Roman Forest Police Officer T. Ivett was on patrol in the Tavola Subdivision when she spotted a vehicle traveling at a slow speed without lights. The vehicle fled when she attempted to make a traffic stop. The pursuit went up 59 to East River and then back to F.M. 2090. While trying to make the U-Turn at 2090, the fleeing vehicle struck a curb causing damage to a wheel which ended the pursuit. The occupants were identified as four juvenile males between the ages of 14 and 15. The four juveniles were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful carry of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. The juveniles are currently being held at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center pending a bail hearing. This is the third pursuit involving juveniles in three weeks.

