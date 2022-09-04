ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

MCTXSheriff Apprehends Catalytic Converter Thieves

On September 4, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft in progress call at The Woodlands Mall. As Deputies arrived, they were informed the suspects stole catalytic converters and left the area in a red 4-door Lexus car. Deputies located the red Lexus leaving the mall area and turned on their emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver of the car disregarded the notice and fled at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit, Deputies located the Lexus vacated in a local business parking lot on FM 1488; however, with assistance from a citizen who witnessed the suspects flee from the vehicle, Deputies were able to detain them without incident as they hid in the restaurant’s restroom.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Baby found after being reportedly taken in dad’s Jeep stolen from store was never in vehicle: HCSO

A 6-month-old who deputies were actively searching for Thursday morning was found safe after the baby was reportedly taken inside a Jeep that was stolen from a gas station in north Harris County. It turns out the baby was never even inside the vehicle, according to Sgt. Ben Beall with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
MISSING MAN FOUND DECEASED OFF SH 242

About 7:30 pm on Tuesday Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with MCHD and Needham Fire Department responded to a welfare check on an elderly male who had been missing. He was discovered not far off Needham Road, north of SH 242 near the water treatment plant for the City of Woodloch. Detectives on the scene do not believe foul play was involved at this time. An autopsy will be performed. At this point, they feel the man had been walking and slipped down the rocky ravine at the location.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
AMBER ALERT ISSUES FOR GREENSPOINT AREA TODDLER

Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for 6-month-old Noah Gray. He was last seen on Thursday, September 08, 2022, at approximately 4:55 AM, at the Mobile Gas station located at 22500 block of Imperial Valley, Houston, TX 77073. He was last seen wearing white socks and a blue and red onesie. The stolen vehicle the child was last seen in has been recovered, but the child has not been located. Two suspects were observed stealing the vehicle. One Suspect is a black male, wearing dark grey sweatpants and a camo hoodie.
HOUSTON, TX
THREE JUVENILE PURSUITS IN THREE WEEKS

On September 6, 2022, around 3:00 a.m. Roman Forest Police Officer T. Ivett was on patrol in the Tavola Subdivision when she spotted a vehicle traveling at a slow speed without lights. The vehicle fled when she attempted to make a traffic stop. The pursuit went up 59 to East River and then back to F.M. 2090. While trying to make the U-Turn at 2090, the fleeing vehicle struck a curb causing damage to a wheel which ended the pursuit. The occupants were identified as four juvenile males between the ages of 14 and 15. The four juveniles were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful carry of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. The juveniles are currently being held at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center pending a bail hearing. This is the third pursuit involving juveniles in three weeks.
SPLENDORA, TX
Public Safety
PLUM GROVE HOMICIDE VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS A 16-YEAR-OLD

Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office have identified the female shooting victim in this case to be a 16-year-old juvenile, therefore the name will not be released. Her family has been notified and the investigation continues to locate the person or persons responsible. Once again, Investigators are asking anyone with information pertaining to this murder case to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). Any caller to the Crime Stopper organization who provides a “tip” leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible may receive a cash reward and the caller’s identity will remain anonymous.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur Police release name of suspect in fatal Monday shooting

At approximately 1:36 a.m. Monday, Port Arthur Police Department officers were dispatched to a shooting at 4649 Alamosa St. Arriving officers discovered a female victim had been mortally wounded from the shooting. During the course of the investigation, patrol officers and detectives, developed a suspect identified as Alejo Mendoza Chavez.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

