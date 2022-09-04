Read full article on original website
WNEM
Sheriff’s office identifies man killed in Isabella Co. crash
ISABELLA Co., Mich. (WNEM) -The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is identifying a man who died from a cardiac episode shortly after a crash. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton roads on Friday, Sept. 2 about 12:37 p.m. Investigators said a white 2010 Ford...
wsgw.com
Police Identify Man in Isabella County Crash
An elderly man who died after an Isabella County car crash last Friday has been identified. Police say an 81-year-old woman driving a white, 2010 Ford EcoSport and her passenger, 80-year-old Daniel Sturgeon of Howard City, were going east on Broadway Road when the woman failed to yield at the Summerton Road intersection. The vehicle crashed with a black, 2011 GMC Terrain driven by a 19-year-old Beaverton woman. One of the vehicles was forced off the road and crashed into a garage, damaging the building and a vehicle inside it. No one was home at the time.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Midland man loses life in Huron County accident involving deer
A Midland man vacationing with family passed away following an accident involving a deer in Huron County’s Dwight Township. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office reports that it’s unclear when the accident happened, with reports of the driver, 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper, being last seen by family in Port Austin five hours before two drivers on M-53, south of Hunter Road, saw the wrecked car in the east ditch as they headed to work shortly before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
WNEM
Burton Police respond to bomb threat at Atherton High School
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Burton Police Department was sent to Atherton High School after students reported receiving messages indicating a bomb in the school. Atherton Community Schools Superintendent John Ploof said the school district learned about the messages on Thursday morning, Sept. 8 at 10:30 a.m. Authorities were contacted...
wsgw.com
Driver Strikes Deer; Dies In Crash
Sunday morning (September 4th) just before seven, two motorists on their way to work came across a wrecked car in the ditch along M 53 just south of Hunter Road in Huron County’s Dwight Township. After stopping to check things out, they found that the lone occupant driver had been ejected and was lying deceased near the car.
WNEM
Police: Two teens shot in Flint by passenger in vehicle
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in Flint that injured two teens. The shooting happened about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. when three teens were walking south on Ballenger Highway near Berkely Street. The group was shot at by a passenger in a passing vehicle, according to the preliminary investigation.
WNEM
Officials meet to discuss cause of Flint home explosion
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire investigators from Flint and Michigan State Police met on the west side of the state to discuss the cause of the home explosion in Flint that happened close to a year ago. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, officials met in Grandville to talk about what happened...
WNEM
Burton Police trying to identify suspect after bomb threat at elementary school
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are trying to identify the suspect who called a bomb threat into an elementary school. Dillon Elementary School’s front office received a bomb threat phone call about 8:47 a.m. Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, according to Burton Police Chief Brian Ross. The school district’s administration...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Isabella County Sheriff's Department investigating fatal crash
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-car accident at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads. At this time, it appears that the vehicle driven by the 80-year old woman was traveling eastbound on Broadway Road when it approached a traffic light. This vehicle appears to have failed to yield the right of way to the other vehicle, a GMC Terrain driven by a 19-year old woman from Beaverton, which was traveling southbound on Summerton Road.
20-year-old man killed after he was partially ejected from vehicle in Pontiac crash
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man from Brown City is dead, and an 18-year-old woman is hospitalized after a car crash in Pontiac on Sunday. The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street.According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 when he failed to negotiate the curve, striking it, and then the vehicle left the road.The vehicle continued through the median and re-entered southbound Woodward Avenue before overturning in someone's yard.Police say Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected through the moon roof, and the car came to rest on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger, was also not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police say they believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the incident.The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.
Midland man, 26, killed in crash
Update: The man was identified as Miles P. Hooper, police said. A 26-year-old Midland man died in a crash overnight. Two drivers going to work found the wreckage of a crash around 6:48 a.m., Sept. 4, on M-53, south of Hunter Road in Dwight Township. The man was vacationing in the Port Austin area with his family, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said.
abc12.com
Flushing man hit and killed on I-75, Gladwin man arrested after separate crash
A Flushing man died while apparently running across I-75 and a Gladwin man was accused of drunken driving after crashing into a plow truck blocking traffic hours later. Flushing man hit and killed on I-75 near Saginaw, Gladwin man injured in second crash. A Gladwin man was arrested for suspicion...
WNEM
Stranded dog close to capture after 2+ weeks
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Nearly three weeks after being stranded on an island, Zaria appears to be on the verge of being rescued. The two-year-old Great Dane ran off from her new owners and ended up in the middle of Clare County’s Cranberry Lake. Animal control initially hoped...
UPMATTERS
Camp property ‘a total loss’ after fire in Keweenaw County
GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A fire at a camp in Keweenaw County left the property as a total loss, according to Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO). Deputies with KCSO responded to word of a large smoke plume near Horse Shoe Harbor in Grant Township on Monday afternoon.
Suspect arrested in May homicide outside Flint grocery store
FLINT, MI – A man suspected in a May shooting outside a Flint grocery store has been arrested, authorities said this week. The man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.
Resentencing begins for juvenile lifer who beat, stabbed Bay City mother to death in 1994
BAY CITY, MI — For brutally killing Bay City resident Leona P. Stevenson nearly 30 years ago, Dominic P. Burdis has spent more of his life in prison than he did outside its walls. A teenager when he beat and stabbed Stevenson and was sentenced to die in prison, Burdis is now approaching 50 and is hoping to again walk free.
WNEM
Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
WNEM
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6
First responders arrived at an abandoned building that partially collapsed on Labor Day in Flint, making sure no one was inside at the time. First responders responded to the scene of a building that partially collapsed in the city of Flint on Monday, Sept. 5. TV5 News Update: Tuesday morning,...
WNEM
State Police investigate deadly Vienna Twp. crash
VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 42-year-old man after investigators said the car ran off the road. Troopers responded to the scene on South Beyer Road near Willard Road around 6:10 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said the driver and sole occupant of a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound when the vehicle ran off the road into a bean field.
abc12.com
Flint fire battalion chief says nobody found inside collapsed building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors say a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday afternoon and trapped people inside. Amanda Lorick said she heard a loud noise like an explosion and saw a cloud of dust around a building at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
