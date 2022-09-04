Read full article on original website
Related
Microsoft's latest attempt to get you to ditch Google Chrome for Edge is bound to fail
Microsoft has released a new update to its Edge web browser which includes a new sidebar, allowing you to reply to emails, use parts of the Office suite, and more. After previously being confirmed as in-development, the new sidebar is another attempt by the company to tempt you away from other browsers such as Google Chrome, Opera and others.
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
The Windows Club
How to set up, configure and use BitLocker on Windows 11
BitLocker is a security feature that adds an extra layer of protection to your computer and protects it from unauthorized access. A lot of beginners and even some hard-core Windows users are unaware of the fact that you can set up, configure and use BitLocker on their Windows 11/10 computer. In this post, we will talk about how you can do the same.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix the “Computer is Low on Memory” Error in Windows?
Whenever we run any programs, the system temporarily stores the current data and application file in RAM to access it quickly. As we start operating multiple files or heavier programs, these temporary data occupy the entire RAM space. As a result, the system won’t have enough memory to load other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Authority
How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)
Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
The Windows Club
How to limit CPU usage for a process in Windows 11/10
On your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you may be experiencing high CPU usage caused by an app or game, of which you want to reduce or limit how much CPU resource the process for the app or game can use. In this post, we will show you how to limit CPU usage for apps with a single process or apps with multiple processes.
The Windows Club
How to add Google Calendar to Windows 11 Taskbar
Google Calendar is online time management and scheduling service developed by Google. You can use Google Calendar for various purposes like creating and editing events like birthdays, anniversaries, etc., scheduling and managing meetings, adding reminders for a particular date, etc. In this article, we will talk about how to add Google Calendar to Windows 11 Taskbar. By doing so, you will be able to access Google Calendar quickly.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix NTFS FILE SYSTEM Error on Windows
The NTFS_FILE_SYSTEM bug check, which has a value of 0x00000024, generally occurs if there’s some problem with ntfs.sys. This driver file enables read and write operations between the system and NTFS drives. Aside from this, the presence of bad sectors on the disk, corrupt storage controller drivers, or memory...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to show Apple Mac hidden files
Apple Mac users searching for a file that cannot be found might be interested to know that by default Apple makes certain files and folders invisible when searching in the macOS file manager. If you are looking for a folder or file on your Apple Mac computer it may be hidden by the operating system this quick guide will take you through how to show Mac hidden files.
technewstoday.com
How To Fix Ndu.sys Blue Screen Error On Windows
Ndu.sys is the Windows Network Data Usage Monitoring Driver. If you check the What Failed section for various bugchecks like SYSTEM THREAD EXCEPTION NOT HANDLED and IRQL NOT LESS EQUAL, you’ll often find ndu.sys listed there. However, contrary to what users often believe, this doesn’t mean that ndu.sys caused...
technewstoday.com
[Fix] 0xC000021A Blue Screen Error on Windows
The 0xC000021 Blue Screen error (BSOD) has the Bug Check code WINLOGON_FATAL_ERROR and the ntstatus code STATUS_SYSTEM_PROCESS_TERMINATED. Winlogon.exe is the system file responsible for logging in the user to an account and setting up the user profile. So, this BSOD error usually occurs when this process terminates unexpectedly. However, it can also occur when other critical processes, such as Client Server Run-Time Subsystem (csrss.exe), experience the same issue.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable Modern Standby in Windows 10 & 11
Windows' Modern Standby (S0) replaces the classic S3 lower power mode in Windows 10 and 11. On a Modern Standby-compatible system, the feature adds better power management for connected devices. While there are other perks to using Modern Standby, not everyone prefers it over the classic S3 sleep mode. If,...
iPhone 14 Pro Official: Apple's Upgrades Are Huge Front And Rear
The iPhone 14 Pro comes at a premium: customers will be paying $200 more than they would for the standard iPhone 14. But with the premium price comes a few premium features, one of which is the camera hardware. Smartphone power users love their device's cameras. Social media has led to a society where people feel the need to document their lives online, and photographs are a good way to do that.
The Windows Club
Windows Installer Error applying transforms [Fixed]
When you try to update or install a particular piece of software on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you may get the Windows Installer prompt stating Error applying transforms. Verify that the specified transform paths are valid. This post is intended to help you with the most applicable solutions to this issue.
makeuseof.com
What's the Difference Between Windows Reset and System Restore in Windows?
Are you tired of facing different issues on your computer? Perhaps malware has disrupted your computer, or Windows may have just slowed down over time, seemingly by itself. Thankfully, there are two Windows built-in utilities that can be helpful in this situation: Windows Reset and System Restore. But what's the exact difference between these two tools, and how can they solve common Windows issues? Let's find out.
The Windows Club
Fix Profile Error on Microsoft Edge
Edge is becoming a trend among users after Microsoft switched to the Chromium engine. The new Microsoft Edge has an array of enhanced features, such as multitasking on the web, seamless browser sync, extensions support, immersive reader support, and tracking prevention. It also comes with multiple profile support. Those who use Edge as their default browser may create separate profiles for work and personal use. This makes it convenient to manage passwords, bookmarks, and other settings for different email accounts.
Google Maps Or Apple Maps? SlashGear Survey Reveals Which GPS App People Prefer To Use
There are more navigation apps available than ever, but many people only know about a couple of them. Which app has won over the most mobile users?
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “You Don’t Have Permission to Save in This Location” Error on Windows
When Windows displays the “You don’t have permission to save in this location” error, it will prevent you from saving files in your desired folders. There could be several reasons for this, ranging from a lack of permission to access a folder to conflicting third-party programs. If...
iPhone 14 Pro 'Floating Notch' Could Give Controversial Screen Change An Unexpected Purpose
A controversial new design leak of the iPhone 14 has raised a lot of hands about why Apple is shifting things up -- but there's a method to the madness.
How To Fix An iPhone Charger Cable That Isn't Working
If your iPhone isn't charging, the problem is likely related to the charging cable, and there's a decent chance you'll be able to easily fix it yourself.
SlashGear
55K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 1