ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Weighing the Celtics' Internal and External Options Without Danilo Gallinari, Who Could Return This Season

By Bobby Krivitsky
Inside The Celtics
Inside The Celtics
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AB3rA_0hi4vKf400

At his introductory press conference , Danilo Gallinari shared that he turned down more lucrative offers elsewhere to join the team he fell in love with as a kid, watching Celtics games with his dad, cheering on Larry Bird.

View the original article to see embedded media.

When asked about playing home games at TD Garden, a smiling Gallinari responded, "I think about it. I had dreams about it, and I can't wait until it's reality and to start the season and experience that as a Boston Celtics player."

Unfortunately, that prospect is in jeopardy. Upon further examination, Gallinari tore his ACL, a non-contact injury he suffered while suiting up for the Italian National Team for a FIBA World Cup Qualifier.

Given that he's six-foot-ten and is a ground-bound player who relies far more on craftiness and veteran savvy than explosivity and agility, it's possible he could return and make an impact late in the season and in the playoffs.

It's also possible the 34-year-old never plays for Boston. However long his absence extends, the Celtics will have to find ways to make up for his projected offensive production. Gallinari, a career 15.6 points per game scorer, was brought in to provide a needed boost for a second unit ranked in the bottom five in points per game in the regular season, averaging 30.2 per contest. In the playoffs, Boston's bench ranked 14th out of 16 teams, providing only 22.5 points, according to NBA.com .

It's not just that the Celtics are losing a player who's built a 13-year career out of his abilities as a scorer; the way he scores fits with what the team needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lMqN6_0hi4vKf400

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

As an always reliable kick-out option, Gallinari drilled 41.9 percent of his 3.6 catch-and-shoot threes last season, per NBA.com . He also made 45.5 percent of the 1.5 wide-open shots he took from beyond the arc and converted his 2.4 open threes at a 35.4 percent clip, per NBA.com .

Given his size and savvy, Gallinari also represented a player Boston could throw the ball to in the low post and trust to produce points, another way he can make life easier on the team's top offensive creators.

As the Celtics attempt to replace his production, they must overcome two significant obstacles. Gallinari's injury occurred about a month before training camp starts, leaving few palatable options to add via free agency.

Secondly, they already project to have one of the NBA's most expensive payrolls this season. Their roster currently costs roughly $170.1 million and comes with a luxury tax bill of $45.2 million, resulting in a combined payment of $215.3 million. They must sign at least two more players to standard contracts. Doing so will bring their luxury tax payment to at least $59 million. As a result, their total expenses will exceed $230 million this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqXxK_0hi4vKf400

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

As Boston weighs whether to sign Carmelo Anthony , a 10+-year veteran, signing him for the veteran minimum would cost $2.9 million in player salary and a $10 million luxury tax hit.

If ownership's willing to stomach that, signing Anthony is a logical way for the Celtics to fill the newly created void for another second-unit scorer. Last season, he produced 13.3 points on 10.5 shots while logging 26 minutes per game for the Lakers. He's also shot at least 37.5 percent from beyond the arc on a minimum of 3.9 long-range attempts per game in the last three seasons.

Before signing Anthony, the 10-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA member would have to instill confidence in the Celtics that he's willing to accept a role with fewer minutes and shots than he'd like.

As a future Hall of Famer and one of the top scorers of his generation, Anthony would have influence in the locker room. He can provide a lot of value as a mentor, teaching the game and what he's learned from what he's done right and wrong in his career. But for a title contender led by a young but experienced core, there's no room for him complaining about his role, even if there are nights he doesn't play or receives minimal minutes.

Signing Anthony would help offensively, but it wouldn't address Boston's most-pressing need with Gallinari sidelined. The latter factored into how the Celtics planned to manage their rotation at center .

The last thing they want is to place too much of a strain on Rober Williams or Al Horford; relying on Luke Kornet, even if just at the start of the season, could lead Boston down that path.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZItu_0hi4vKf400

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

In Malcolm Brogdon , the Celtics added a sixth man who generated 19.1 points per game last season. Derrick White could also prove more consistent thanks to being more comfortable after arriving in Boston at the trade deadline.

And while the Celtics don't have a natural small forward to bring off the bench, depending on the matchup, at six-foot-five and six-foot-four, respectively, Brogdon and White can move up a position defensively. It also helps that the former has a 6'10 wingspan and that White's is 6'7.5. That also gives Ime Udoka the option to play Brogdon, White, and Payton Pritchard together.

Boston will also short shift Jayson Tatum to keep at least one of he and Jaylen Brown on the court. But another way to pace those two through the coming campaign is to slide Grant Williams down a spot defensively.

So, perhaps the Celtics focus on acquiring a center. That decision would also create an opportunity for Sam Hauser to carve out a role, primarily by proving he's a reliable kick-out option.

Going that route could lead to the signing of Montrezl Harrell. The undersized (six-foot-seven) but energetic center is a career 12.9 points per game scorer who does his damage around the rim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CvAN1_0hi4vKf400

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Harrell split last season between Washington and Charlotte, producing 14.1 points with the Wizards and 11.4 with the Hornets. He's also averaged 5.3 rebounds per contest for his career.

Harrell doesn't provide much defensively, but Boston didn't sign Gallinari to make an impact on that end, either.

Per multiple reports, including from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski , Harrell recently had felony charges of marijuana trafficking reduced to a misdemeanor possession. That could pave the way for him to sign with a team.

Another free agent the Celtics might have interest in is Blake Griffin. He's not the player he once was, but perhaps in short shifts, he might have it in him to consistently contribute at both ends of the court.

At this stage in his career, like Gallinari, he's best suited to play at center defensively. He's better on that end than the latter, and while he's an inch shorter, between his strength and still being the more mobile of the two, that would likely prove true at the pivot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nc3qo_0hi4vKf400

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Another former Net to keep an eye on is LaMarcus Aldridge. He and Udoka spent time together in San Antonio and Brooklyn. Last season, Aldridge averaged 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 22.3 minutes of floor time in 47 appearances. However, he was not a part of the Nets' playoff rotation.

The Celtics could also trade for a center such as Alex Len. Last season, the former fifth overall pick generated six points and 4.1 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game for the Kings. Len is on an expiring contract valued at $3.9 million.

And if Boston wants to make a more significant move before the season, the Celtics could part with a player like White, who's on the books for $18.8 million for 2022-23. They could even pair it with Gallinari's $6.5 million cap hit to trade for a player they believe is an upgrade that gives them more balance.

Boston has plenty of options to address the loss of Gallinari, but relying exclusively on internal solutions, even if it's only to start the season, seems ill-advised. Given the Celtics' lack of depth at center, acquiring an upgrade at the pivot to bring off the bench before the upcoming campaign gets underway should be their focus.

Further Reading

Weighing Whether the Celtics Should Sign Carmelo Anthony

Malcolm Brogdon Reached Out to Jaylen Brown Amid Rumors of Celtics Trading for Kevin Durant

Examining How the Celtics Might Manage Their Center Rotation

Panel of NBA Coaches, Executives, and Scouts Cites Celtics as the Team that had the Best Offseason

In Poll of NBA Coaches, Scouts, and Executives, Jayson Tatum Earns Votes for NBA's Best Player in Five Years

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Know Team Success Brings Individual Honors: 'We’re trying to accomplish something together'

[Watch] Jaylen Brown Pushes Himself to the Limit in Offseason Workout

Here's What Stands Out About the Celtics' Schedule

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team

Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Los Angeles Lakers Land Kevin Love In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

For some NBA fans, the offseason is every bit as enjoyable as the season itself. Certainly, there’s no shortage of intrigue around the league during the summer. Of course, transactions can occur right up to the trade deadline. Often enough, they do. Still, the summer is a time when teams are getting their affairs in order. The league’s contenders pursue win-now pieces, while its worst teams angle for young players and first-round picks. Often, there’s a whirlwind of activity in the summer.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors’ “foundational six,” as Steve Kerr calls them, comprise arguably the best mix of talent and cohesion among any group of core rotation players in basketball. No one threatens defenses like Stephen Curry and no one impacts offenses like Draymond Green. Andrew Wiggins might be the NBA’s best two-way role player on […] The post 1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

1 Celtics player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season

The Boston Celtics are returning stronger than ever for the 2022-23 NBA season. Outside of some early injury woes, the front office added enough depth to the lineup to make up for Boston’s shortcomings last year. With only two games separating the Celtics from an elusive 18th championship, they simply ran out of steam against […] The post 1 Celtics player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Dennis Schroder could land with 1 NBA contender?

Dennis Schroder could be launching a comeback tour in the state of Texas. In his latest post to Substack, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein indicated that the Dallas Mavericks could potentially take a look at signing Schroder. Stein writes that the Mavericks, who have one final roster spot open, have considered adding one more ball-handling veteran before the season starts.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Luke Kornet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acl#Nba Com
Inside The Celtics

The Case for the Celtics Signing LaMarcus Aldridge

The Celtics have more internal options to make up for the projected offensive production of Danilo Gallinari, who's likely out for the season due to a torn ACL, and the minutes he would've received at the four than at the five. The Celtics' second unit now features a new sixth man in Malcolm ...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Warriors working out several notable veterans

Despite winning the NBA title less than three months ago, the Golden State Warriors are putting up a “help wanted” sign of sorts. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Warriors are bringing in several well-known veteran NBA free agents for workouts this week. They include Kenneth Faried, Ben McLemore, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, and Elfrid Payton. The report adds that the Warriors will have either one or two open roster spots heading into training camp (depending on if veteran Andre Iguodala decides to come back).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA Analysis Network

San Antonio Spurs Land Chris Duarte In Bold Trade Scenario

At some point, every NBA team finds itself in a position where they’re rebuilding. With that said, there are no rules governing how they ought to go about that process. In fact, there are competing philosophies. In recent times, the dominant school of thought says that rebuilding teams ought to target first-round picks. Some teams have taken that philosophy to an extreme, stockpiling first-rounders at any and all costs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Inside The Celtics

Inside The Celtics

Boston, MA
696
Followers
404
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and in-depth coverage of the Boston Celtics

 https://www.si.com/nba/celtics

Comments / 0

Community Policy