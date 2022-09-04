State Cow Chip throw shows best parts of the state through its “dairy air”

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Saturday marked the return of the Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw, a Dairyland tradition that’s been around since 1975.

Competitors gathered in Prairie Du Sac to hurl dried cow manure. Yes, you read that right.

For some, the competition might not make much sense, but in Wisconsin, it’s just one more way for a community to come together.

“How can you not have fun when you’re talking about cow chips,” one attendee asked.

The event was just one way of showing that some of the best things in the state come from the dairy air.

