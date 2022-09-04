Read full article on original website
Yep, Forcing Employers To Pay for Drugs That Violate Their Consciences Is Still Prohibited by Federal Law
A provision of the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare, requiring private employers to cover the cost of controversial drugs was struck down by a federal judge today. Before you start checking the year on your calendar, note that it isn't contraception at the heart of the dispute this time, as it was in 2014, when the Supreme Court found that family-owned companies such as Hobby Lobby couldn't be forced to pay for abortifacients, and in 2016, when the Supreme Court ruled in a similar case regarding religious entities such as the Little Sisters of the Poor. But the facts of the current case are parallel, so the outcome should probably not be a source of great surprise.
Today in Supreme Court History: September 6, 1983
9/6/1983: The City of Richmond solicited bids for installing plumbing fixtures at the city jail. The J.A. Croson Company's bid was denied because it did not meet the "set-aside requirement" for minority contractors. The Supreme Court declared this decision unconstitutional in City of Richmond v. J.A. Croson Co. (1989).
Arkansans Will Vote on Marijuana Legalization. But Their Votes May Not Count.
One of the most direct ways for voters to have a say in the way their government works is through ballot initiatives. This year, the Arkansas state government may simply ignore one. More than two-thirds of Americans surveyed support the legalization of marijuana, a number that has grown consistently for...
"When You Are Not With Where a Majority of Americans Are, Then, You Know, That Is Extreme"
Here's the full context, from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre yesterday:. Q But specifically with regards to limiting these freedoms — I guess my question is: The Supreme Court created this space for the anti-abortion movement at the state level and also perhaps at the federal level to try and restrict this freedom. Where do they fit into all of this? How would the President describe them after that decision? Were they just extremists, or were they, you know, part and parcel of a semi-fascist —
English Tests Are Just an Excuse To Block Immigrants From Licensed Professions
Taiwanese student Ti "Joyce" Chun-Shan demonstrated English proficiency daily when she came to the United States at age 39. She took college classes in English, maintained good grades and earned a certification in ESL. Chun-Shan, who finished a massage therapy program and earned an associate's degree at Chandler Gilbert Community...
Our Constitution: "Well-Regulated Democracy," "In Its Principles … Purely Democratical"
But don't take my word on it; the quotes in the title are from James Wilson and John Marshall, then-future Supreme Court Justices, speaking in state conventions that ratified the Constitution in 1787 and 1788. (Wilson was also a principal drafter of the Constitution.) Wilson defended the Constitution in the Pennsylvania convention by speaking of the three forms of government being the "monarchical, aristocratical, and democratical," and said that in a democracy the sovereign power is "inherent in the people, and is either exercised by themselves or by their representatives." He added,
Guardrails of Democracy, Extended: Comparing Notes On The Team Libertarian Report
One of the fun conditions of this project is that the three teams did not in any way collaborate with each other or get an advance look at what the others were going to say. As a result some recommendations overlap between teams in a positive way, some conflict, and many others simply don't engage one way or the other. For example, we at Team Libertarian reached very similar conclusions to Team Progressive on reforming the Electoral Count Act, but a mostly opposite conclusion (as Prof. Foley has noted) on whether government should seek to regulate false statements about elections. And although Team Conservative's comments on restricting presidential emergency powers both dovetail with ours and add useful detail, few of our other recommendations engage.
Extra Discovery Allowed in States' Lawsuit Claiming Government "Colluded with and/or Coerced Social Media …
Judge Terry Doughty's opinion yesterday in Missouri v. Biden (W.D. La.) discusses various matters that came out in various ways, but has this to say about perhaps the highest-profile question:. On May 5, 2022, Plaintiffs {the State of Missouri, the State of Louisiana, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, Dr. Martin Kulldorff, Jim...
Where Is the Republican Plan To Reform Public Health?
Few figures have been as relentlessly vilified by the Republican Party as Anthony Fauci. In 2021, a group of House Republicans introduced a piece of legislation, called the Fire Fauci Act, to eliminate the top health official's salary. More recently, when the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases announced his plan to retire, House Republicans vowed to pursue investigations into Fauci after he left public service, though it's unclear what form this would take.
Is "Necessary and Proper" a Hendiadys? Responding to Calabresi, Kostial, and Lawson
Like the Dude, McCulloch v. Maryland abides. Steve Calabresi, Elise Kostiel, and Gary Lawson have a new paper called "What McCulloch v. Maryland Got Wrong: The Original Meaning of 'Necessary' Is Not 'Useful,' 'Convenient,' or 'Rational.'" Anyone interested in McCulloch should read their article, but I want to keep the conversation going about whether "necessary and proper" is a hendiadys. That's a claim I advanced in "Necessary AND Proper" and "Cruel AND Unusual": Hendiadys in the Constitution. A hendiadys occurs when two words, separated by a conjunction, are used as a single unit of meaning (with each contributing something distinctive--not mere repetition).
A Section Three Disqualification
One of the lingering issues arising from the events of January 6, 2021 has been whether it would resuscitate the little used Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment. Section Three provides:. No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any...
Some "Classified" Events
An update regarding my book Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classifications in America:. The Federalist Society's Civil Rights Practice Group will be hosting a teleforum on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 1pm. You can register here. The Cato Institute will be hosting a book forum/luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at...
Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions
Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice. New cert petition: The IRS wants to impose a $2.17 mil civil penalty on an octogenarian from Massachusetts, and she wants to argue that it's a violation of the Excessive Fines Clause. But earlier this year, the First Circuit said there's no need to consider whether the penalty (for failing to timely file a bank-account form) might be a tad excessive because—said the court—the penalty "is not a 'fine'" under the Eighth Amendment. Boom. Case closed. This week, IJ asked the Supreme Court to tell the First Circuit and the IRS (and a bevy of trial courts) to start taking the Excessive Fines Clause seriously. Click here to learn more about the case.
Amicus Filings On The Shadow Docket
Currently pending before the Supreme Court is an emergency application from Yeshiva University. The case concerns whether the Jewish university can be required to recognize an LGBT student organization. The application for a stay was filed on August 29. That day, Circuit Justice Sotomayor called for a response by September 2. And the response was filed that on date. Between August 30 and September 2, ten amicus briefs were filed in support of Petitioner, including from the Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty. (Disclosure: I am a director of that organization, and reviewed an earlier iteration of the brief in the lower courts.) However, zero amicus briefs were filed in support of Respondents.
Minnesota Engineering Board Fines, Censures Engineer-Activist for Calling Himself an Engineer
The head of an urban policy nonprofit has been penalized by Minnesota's licensing board for referring to himself as a "professional engineer" in speeches and articles while his license was expired. Last month, the state's Board of Architecture, Engineering, Land Surveying, Landscape Architecture, Geoscience, and Interior Design (AELSLAGID) issued an...
Revenge of the Abortion Voters?
Republicans seemed so close to a massive midterm victory in 2022. Then the reality of their anti-abortion ideology started to drop. Now, Democrats are gaining ground again, and the outcome of this November's election seems much less clear. With gas prices high, inflation still rising, and Democrats still tainted by...
Christian Britschgi: Zoning Restrictions Worsen the Housing Crisis
If you want less expensive housing, you need more housing. And the way to get more housing is actually pretty simple: You have to let people build it. But that seemingly simple solution has turned out to be incredibly difficult, mostly because of politics. More specifically, the problem is zoning.
My Skepticism About Fears of a Constitutional Convention
A New York Times article yesterday ("A Second Constitutional Convention? Some Republicans Want to Force One") discusses conservative attempts to get a constitutional convention that would propose a constitutional amendment (it takes 2/3 of the states to call for one, and one question is how many have already done so), and criticisms of those attempts. After two paragraphs discussing the pro-convention views of "Jodey Arrington, a conservative Texas Republican," it goes on thus:
Malicious Prosecution Claim Against DHS Agents Can Go Forward
From Myles v. U.S., decided Friday by the Ninth Circuit (Judge Marsha Berzon, joined by Judge Carlos Bea and District Judge Richard Bennett), here is the court's summary of the procedural history and of plaintiff's allegations:. After she was discharged from her position as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement …...
