FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 maintenance worker dead, another critical after minivan crashes into sign truck on I-5
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident that happened along Interstate 5 Wednesday evening. CHP spokesperson Officer Mark Leavitt said a minivan hit a construction sign truck that was setting up a closure at Sutterville Road around 6:30 p.m. He said the minivan swerved over into the right-hand shoulder for unknown reasons and hit both the truck and the workers, who were outside the truck.
CHP: Worker killed while closing part of Interstate 5
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a man was killed after being struck by a car on Interstate 5 in Sacramento. According to the CHP, a maroon-colored minivan hit a sub-contracted cone truck with Caltrans at 6:30 p.m. Two workers outside of the truck were closing part of the highway when they […]
Plane crash northwest of Galt kills Raley’s executive, pilot
A plane crash on Sept. 4, north of Twin Cities Road, caused the deaths of Raley’s Supermarkets’ chief financial officer and chief pilot. The Sacramento County coroner identified the two occupants of the small, twin-engine plane as Raley’s CFO Kenneth Mueller and Chief Pilot Richard Conte. Raley’s...
Update | Galt Plane Crash Costs Lives of Pilot and Passenger
Fatal Accident off Christensen Road When Plane Crashes in Orchard. Authorities said two people were killed in a small plane crash in Sacramento County near Galt on September 4. The accident was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 9:13 a.m. at an almond orchard located near the intersection of Christensen and Twin Cities Road. The low-wing monoplane, a Beechcraft Baron 58, crashed in the middle of the orchard.
Construction worker killed on I-5 Wednesday night
One construction worker was killed and another critically injured in a collision on northbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road. The collision occurred around 6:30 pm. The construction workers were setting up cones when a minivan struck the workers and their work truck. The minivan suffered significant damage to the front end.
Fatal crash on I-5 in South Sacramento blocks multiple lanes
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Multiple lanes are closed due to a fatal crash on I-5 northbound.According to CHP, a minivan hit a construction truck on I-5 northbound at Sutterville Road while two workers were outside setting up cones.Unfortunately, one of the workers died on the scene, and the other was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.The third, fourth, and fifth lanes are closed with no estimated time of reopening. The northbound I-5 off-ramp to Sutterville is expected to be closed until 12 a.m.The crash happened on I-5 northbound at Sutterville Road.The driver of the minivan stayed on the scene, and drugs and alcohol don't appear to be a factor.Travelers are advised to use an alternative route.
Lincoln man suspected of starting three Placer County wildfires
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lincoln man is facing arson charges for starting three recent fires in Placer County, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. Ryan Lapp, 37, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 by CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers on suspicion of arson […]
@the Grounds becomes a CAL FIRE Base Camp for nearby Mosquito Fire
@the Grounds in Roseville is serving as a CAL FIRE (California Department of Forestry and Fire) Base Camp for fire crews battling a fast-moving wildfire near the Auburn State Recreation Area about 30 miles away. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday afternoon and has burned more than 1,200 acres as of...
Stockton building fire requires 40 firefighters
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wednesday at Navy Drive and Fresno Drive. According to fire officials, the fire was first reported at 2:20 a.m. and resulted in 40 firefighters, 8 engines and 2 trucks responding to the scene to battle the fire. Crews arrived to find […]
Mosquito Fire burns in Placer County, crews assessing damage in Michigan Bluff | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in Placer County burned an estimated 6,870 acres as of Thursday with no containment, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. Cal Fire advised people who live near the fire to be prepared to evacuate if a warning or order is issued. Placer County declared a local emergency due to the fire on Thursday.
2 killed as plane crashes near Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A twin-engine plane crashed in an orchard in Sacramento County on Sunday, killing two men on board, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard near Galt, south of Sacramento, authorities said. Firefighters had...
Mosquito Fire over 5,000 acres, fire officials expect large growth
The Latest — Wednesday, Sept. 7: 10:13 p.m. The fire has burned 5,705 acres and remains at 0% containment. 8 p.m. The fire grew to 4,223 acres and is at 0% containment. Original story below: PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire marks the second wildfire in Placer County to force evacuations in less […]
Rancho Cordova Double Casualty Accident When Vehicle Leaves Road
Single-Vehicle Collision on U.S. 50 Reportedly Involved Erratic Driver. A double casualty accident that left two people in critical condition happened in Rancho Cordova on September 5 when a vehicle exited the freeway. The collision was reported along eastbound U.S. 50 just west of the Sunrise Boulevard off-ramp around 6:51 following a report of a driver acting erratically. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) had received reports of a vehicle with a camper on the back all over the lanes, straddling the line and stopping in the roadway.
Brownsville Woman Killed in Collision with Yuba City Man on 99 at 162
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – CHP / Oroville is providing additional details regarding a fatal collision Labor Day on HWY 99 at HWY 162: At around 12:20 that afternoon, a 37-year-old Yuba City man driving a 2007 Chevy Colorado north on 99 ran the red light at the 162 intersection, broadsiding a 2011 Kia, driven by a 75-year-old Oroville man. That collision resulted in the death of a passenger, 77-year-old Barbara Harris of Brownsville according to Action News, citing the Butte County’s Coroner’s Office. No other names have been released.
Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada
Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
Structure fire in Cool spreads, turns into grass fire
COOL, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Fire Protection District reported on Monday that several agencies were responding to a structure fire in Cool. Fire officials reported the fire on social media around 9:50 p.m. and said that it was located on Urban Retreat Lane. Although the structure was a total loss, according to […]
Firefighters stop forward progress on 4.5-acre fire at Del Paso Regional Park
SACRAMENTO - Firefighters have stopped the forward movement of a fire burning at a Sacramento park. The fire broke out Wednesday at Del Paso Regional Park, which is in the 3500 block of Auburn Boulevard. Sacramento Fire Department crews responded to the scene and were able to contain it to 4.5 acres.
Stacey Lloyd Cloud Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Florin Road [Sacramento, CA]
57-Year-Old Man Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Collision on 65th Street. The incident occurred on August 17th, just before 8:30 a.m., in the area past 65th Street. According to reports, Cloud was crossing the street in the area when a Dodge Challenger traveling eastbound on Florin collided with him. The impact of the collision left Cloud with serious injuries.
Mosquito Fire causing evacuations near Foresthill in Placer County | Updates, Maps, Video
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE. Cal Fire says the fire has burned about 575 acres. An evacuation center is set up at Bell Road Baptist Church at 707 Bell Rd. in Auburn. People with animals are asked to take them to the Placer County Animal Services Center at 11232 B Avenue in Auburn.
Pickup Truck Accident Occurs With Semi in Pocket Area of Sacramento
Accident on I-5 Reportedly Caused by Swerving Pickup. A pickup truck accident involving a semi was reported in the Pocket area of Sacramento on September 4, resulting in minor injuries. The accident happened along southbound I-5 just south of the Seamas Avenue on-ramp around 8:34 a.m. According to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a Ford F-150 pickup swerved to avoid hitting a sedan and struck the semi, blocking three lanes of traffic.
