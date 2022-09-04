SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Multiple lanes are closed due to a fatal crash on I-5 northbound.According to CHP, a minivan hit a construction truck on I-5 northbound at Sutterville Road while two workers were outside setting up cones.Unfortunately, one of the workers died on the scene, and the other was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.The third, fourth, and fifth lanes are closed with no estimated time of reopening. The northbound I-5 off-ramp to Sutterville is expected to be closed until 12 a.m.The crash happened on I-5 northbound at Sutterville Road.The driver of the minivan stayed on the scene, and drugs and alcohol don't appear to be a factor.Travelers are advised to use an alternative route.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO