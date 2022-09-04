Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
The plight of pickleball in St. Pete
Enthusiasm for pickleball is in full swing throughout St. Petersburg, and one man has made it his mission to increase the number of courts and bring tournaments to the area. Pickleball’s rise in popularity has been well-documented, with Sports Illustrated calling it the “fastest-growing sport in America” in May. The number of residents seeking tennis courts to play the game has reached a tipping point, with St. Petersburg officials debating where to draw the lines – literally and figuratively.
Beach Beacon
Howard Alan Events, American Craft Endeavors unveil art and craft festivals
It may still feel like one of the hottest summers on record, but fall is only a few weeks away. For some, Labor Day weekend marks the shift in seasons, but most won’t officially declare the end of summer until the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22. While the seasonal...
fox13news.com
Queen Elizabeth’s 1991 Tampa visit remembered
Queen Elizabeth visited Tampa in 1991. After arriving at Harbor Island aboard the Britannia in 1991, Queen Elizabeth attended a reception at the University of Tampa where she was gifted a crystal palm tree. She then visited with General Norma Schwarzkopf who told her about Operation Desert Storm before she jetted off to Texas with her husband from MacDill Air Force Base.
fox13news.com
Learning to fish is more than a day on the water for students at The Haven in Sarasota
VENICE, Fla. - Some say a day on the water is better than any day inside, especially when you have a good catch. It's definitely true for participants in the Venice Police Department's Shark Tooth Fishing Tournament. The event partners athletes who have disabilities with Bay Area boat captains for...
Tampa Bay News Wire
The Top 5 Reasons to Get Married at the Historic Floridan Palace
Tampa Bay, FLA (September 6th, 2022) – Tampa Bay’s only historic grand hotel, the Floridan, is the next destination for a wedding in the Tampa-St.Pete-Clearwater Metropolitan Area. The Floridan Palace was created in 1926 giving the hotel its chic renaissance aesthetic. With three different ballroom ceremony options, the hotel offers a plethora of different options for new couples looking to plan their big day.
thegabber.com
An Homage to St. Pete Icon Peter Belmont
On Aug. 18 my friend Peter Belmont received the highest honor the City of St. Petersburg bestows: the Key to the City. The ceremony was inspiring, but bittersweet. Peter, who appeared at the ceremony via Zoom, is suffering from an aggressive, inoperable cancer. Discovered by a doctor in Oregon while Peter was at his summer home in Hood River, Oregon, the cancer will likely prevent him from ever trying his new key on any of St. Petersburg’s doors.
Drone pilot spots shark off Dunedin Causeway
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - A drone pilot recently filmed a video of a shark off the Dunedin Causeway.
Longboat Observer
Staten Island Ferry passes Sarasota on its way to New York
Sarasota-area boaters can be forgiven if their Labor Day weekend voyages left them in a New York state of mind. A few miles offshore on Saturday afternoon, mariners in the Gulf of Mexico spotted one of the Big Apple's iconic Staten Island Ferry boats heading south under tow along the Sarasota coast.
fox13news.com
Lane's Lemonade offers delicious relief in Florida heat
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The calendar may say September, but Tampa Bay is still feeling the heat of summer. A Dunedin business is offering some delicious relief from the heat. "We’re a little bit unique, a little bit quirky," said Marie Grilli, the owner of Lane's Lemonade. "We’re like a fun hydration station!"
Tampa woman spots large gator strapped to a car on I-95
There's gotta be a better ways to transport this thing to the deep fryer or the local bootery.
Storms ground flights out of Tampa International Airport
Flights out of the Tampa International Airport have been temporarily grounded Thursday afternoon due to strong thunderstorms in the area, the airport said.
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
fox13news.com
Bay Area baseball player hopes to lift Team USA to gold in U18 Baseball World Cup
SARASOTA, Fla. - A Mitchell High School senior was named to the USA baseball team this week for the upcoming U18 Baseball World Cup. It's a dream come true for Aidan Miller to see "USA" written across his baseball jersey. "It means the world to me," said Miller. "It's something...
Best Tampa Bay Restaurants According to Local Foodies
A guide to the best Tampa Bay restaurants from local foodies It is no secret...
fox13news.com
Florida's Largest Home Show helps potential home-sellers stand out in competitive market
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's Largest Home Show wrapped up Monday following a weekend in which dozens of vendors packed into the Expo Hall at the Florida State Fairgrounds. The event was also a chance for potential home-sellers to figure out how to make their properties stand out in an increasingly competitive market.
Tampa Bay community steps up to help family stuck in motel move into new rental home
A story that started out as a heartbreaking look at the widespread housing problem in Tampa Bay now has a happy ending.
Video shows pod of dolphins swimming into Dunedin sunset
A pod of dolphins was captured on camera swimming past a glowing sunset in Dunedin Monday evening.
thegabber.com
Critically Eroded: Treasure Island Beaches
“Since I’ve been here, it’s the worst I’ve ever seen it,” said Stacy Boyles, Assistant Director of Public Works for the City of Treasure Island. She’s talking about Sunset Beach, the narrow strip of sand at the southern end of Treasure Island. Unlike the more...
‘They’ve lost hope’: Many Cubans look to leave country to seek change
Twice in just three weeks the Carnival Cruise Line's Paradise ship has rescued boatloads of refugees off the coast of Cuba.
fox13news.com
Nearly 200 acres of Old Miakka land to be preserved as developments push East in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. - Cow pastures and the rural way of life are slowly disappearing in Sarasota County as developments continue to push East. Now, nearly 200 acres of land will remain untouched and forever preserved in Old Miakka. The land makes up the Crowley Museum and Nature Center. "The minute...
