On Aug. 18 my friend Peter Belmont received the highest honor the City of St. Petersburg bestows: the Key to the City. The ceremony was inspiring, but bittersweet. Peter, who appeared at the ceremony via Zoom, is suffering from an aggressive, inoperable cancer. Discovered by a doctor in Oregon while Peter was at his summer home in Hood River, Oregon, the cancer will likely prevent him from ever trying his new key on any of St. Petersburg’s doors.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO