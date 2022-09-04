ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

The plight of pickleball in St. Pete

Enthusiasm for pickleball is in full swing throughout St. Petersburg, and one man has made it his mission to increase the number of courts and bring tournaments to the area. Pickleball’s rise in popularity has been well-documented, with Sports Illustrated calling it the “fastest-growing sport in America” in May. The number of residents seeking tennis courts to play the game has reached a tipping point, with St. Petersburg officials debating where to draw the lines – literally and figuratively.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Queen Elizabeth’s 1991 Tampa visit remembered

Queen Elizabeth visited Tampa in 1991. After arriving at Harbor Island aboard the Britannia in 1991, Queen Elizabeth attended a reception at the University of Tampa where she was gifted a crystal palm tree. She then visited with General Norma Schwarzkopf who told her about Operation Desert Storm before she jetted off to Texas with her husband from MacDill Air Force Base.
TAMPA, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

The Top 5 Reasons to Get Married at the Historic Floridan Palace

Tampa Bay, FLA (September 6th, 2022) – Tampa Bay’s only historic grand hotel, the Floridan, is the next destination for a wedding in the Tampa-St.Pete-Clearwater Metropolitan Area. The Floridan Palace was created in 1926 giving the hotel its chic renaissance aesthetic. With three different ballroom ceremony options, the hotel offers a plethora of different options for new couples looking to plan their big day.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

An Homage to St. Pete Icon Peter Belmont

On Aug. 18 my friend Peter Belmont received the highest honor the City of St. Petersburg bestows: the Key to the City. The ceremony was inspiring, but bittersweet. Peter, who appeared at the ceremony via Zoom, is suffering from an aggressive, inoperable cancer. Discovered by a doctor in Oregon while Peter was at his summer home in Hood River, Oregon, the cancer will likely prevent him from ever trying his new key on any of St. Petersburg’s doors.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

Staten Island Ferry passes Sarasota on its way to New York

Sarasota-area boaters can be forgiven if their Labor Day weekend voyages left them in a New York state of mind. A few miles offshore on Saturday afternoon, mariners in the Gulf of Mexico spotted one of the Big Apple's iconic Staten Island Ferry boats heading south under tow along the Sarasota coast.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Lane's Lemonade offers delicious relief in Florida heat

DUNEDIN, Fla. - The calendar may say September, but Tampa Bay is still feeling the heat of summer. A Dunedin business is offering some delicious relief from the heat. "We’re a little bit unique, a little bit quirky," said Marie Grilli, the owner of Lane's Lemonade. "We’re like a fun hydration station!"
DUNEDIN, FL
thegabber.com

Critically Eroded: Treasure Island Beaches

“Since I’ve been here, it’s the worst I’ve ever seen it,” said Stacy Boyles, Assistant Director of Public Works for the City of Treasure Island. She’s talking about Sunset Beach, the narrow strip of sand at the southern end of Treasure Island. Unlike the more...
TREASURE ISLAND, FL

