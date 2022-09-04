ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan Falls, WI

wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on WIS 26 in Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 9/8/22 – 4:44 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked the southbound lanes of WIS 26 near I-41 in Oshkosh earlier. Officials say that all lanes on WIS 26 are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
OSHKOSH, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Traffic warning Highway 33 and Aurora Road

September 7, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – Motorists headed westbound on Highway 33 up the hill towards Allenton may want to slow down as emergency crews are at the intersection at Aurora Road cleaning up an accident in the westbound lane. The Allenton Fire Department...
WEST BEND, WI
seehafernews.com

Another Car Stolen in Sheboygan, May be Part of a Nationwide Trend

The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a car theft in the city, but it may actually be a part of a nationwide trend. This is a situation that is reportedly stemming from a YouTuber who is posting videos about how to steal different types of cars. This is a problem...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
MILWAUKEE, WI
whby.com

2 men found dead in Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a home in the 900 block of N. Richmond Street. The bodies were discovered Monday morning. The men have not been identified, and a cause of death has not been released. Police...
APPLETON, WI
whbl.com

Woman Arrested in DUI Rollover Crash

An early morning drive didn’t end well for one person on Wednesday. Emergency crews had to be called out at around 3:35 a.m. with reports of a rollover crash in the Town of Lima. Sheboygan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Miley Road and County Highway “I”...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Temporary 3-day closure for section of Oneida Street in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a section of South Oneida Street in Green Bay will temporarily close for three days beginning Thursday. Authorities say the closure is due to a ‘special event being held at the Resch Expo,’ and closures will...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police searches for crossing guards as school resumes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is encouraging people to apply to become crossing guards. Authorities say the position is essential in protecting the city’s youth. “We are the first people that see them in the morning in many cases, and the last people...
GREEN BAY, WI
whbl.com

Sheboygan, Other Car Thefts Appear Part of a Trend

Sheboygan Police are investigating another car theft in the City. Sergeant Joel Kuzynsky says that both Sheboygan and Manitowoc are both dealing with nationwide trend, which is being made popular by a Youtuber who is telling people how to steal certain types of vehicles. The vehicle stolen early yesterday morning was an easy target, though, as the car was unlocked with the keys left inside. Kuzynski says it’s hard to catch a car thief in the act, and the best way to prevent these vehicle thefts is by changing vehicle owners’ behaviors. He’s advising people to never leave your car keys in your parked car whether away or at home, and don’t leave valuables inside. Lock your car when unattended, and if you must have valuable items with you, don’t leave them in plain sight.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Busy Pewaukee intersection gets redesign; neighbors concerned

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - People living near a busy intersection in Pewaukee say things are about to get much worse. There is a plan to control traffic, but neighbors are saying, "no way." Sue Buth lives near County Highway F and Lindsay Road in Pewaukee. "That intersection is really dangerous," Buth...
PEWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple cars involved in crash on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several vehicles were involved in a crash in Green Bay on Tuesday and Wisconsin responders are dealing with the aftermath. Local 5 has crew at the scene, which is near 9th Street and Wirtz Avenue in Green Bay. Authorities have not confirmed yet if...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin officers warn of vehicle entries, report one stolen

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Two police departments in northeast Wisconsin are warning residents to watch out for vehicle break-ins as several happen within a short period of time. According to the Plymouth Police Department in Sheboygan County, officers are investigating ‘vehicle entries’ that started at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Police release more details about ‘peeping tom’ in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a ‘peeping tom’ incident that recently happened and is asking the public for help. According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened on the city’s east side. “We are looking for...
GREEN BAY, WI
whbl.com

Vehicles Entered in Plymouth Overnight

Police in Plymouth are asking residents to check their vehicles. Reports of several vehicle entries started arriving at the desk at 4:20 this morning. Whoever entered went through the vehicles but it’s not yet known if, or how many, items were taken. Lieutenant Kari Beckford, who is leading the...
PLYMOUTH, WI
whby.com

Fond du Lac Police investigate crashes with life threatening injuries

Fond du Lac Police investigate a pair of crashes that leave two people with serious injuries. Officers were called to the first crash scene around 9:16 PM Friday evening for a report of an individual on a scooter who’d been struck by a vehicle. Police and first responders arrived in the area of Scott Street and Mill Street. Police say an 18-year-old man was traveling west on Scott Street and was struck while crossing the street by a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old person. That scooter operator was initially taken to SSM Health-St. Agnes in Fond du Lac before being transferred to Froedtert Hospital Milwaukee with life threatening injuries.
FOND DU LAC, WI

