avoyellestoday.com
Stanley Duane Nelson, 89, Bunkie
Memorial gravesides services for Mr. Stanley Duane Nelson will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Marksville, LA. with Military Honors. A gathering of family and friends will take place beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the mausoleum.
avoyellestoday.com
Ellene Paul, 92, Marksville
Funeral services for Mrs. Ellene Pauline Paul will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, LA. with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery number 2 in Marksville, LA. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
avoyellestoday.com
Lasheldra Monique Dyer, Marksville
Lasheldra Monique Dyer was born on May 31, 1985 in Marksville, LA. to the union of Ronald Bill Sr. (Erika) and Gina Dyer. She attended school in Marksville LA. Lasheldra was baptized at an early age at First Baptist Church. Lasheldra made a life for herself in Marksville in the health care industry where she attended school for "Phlebotomy".
avoyellestoday.com
Raymond M. Lemoine, 63, Moreauville
Memorial services for Raymond Michael Lemoine of Moreauville will take place at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Moreauville on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 beginning at 10:00am with Fr. Brian Seiler officiating. Raymond M. Lemoine, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022 at his home in Moreauville. Mr....
avoyellestoday.com
Breanna McCartney, 24, Marksville
Funeral services for Ms. Breanna Noel McCartney will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Simpson Baptist Church in Moreauville, LA. with Pastor Terryl Pierite, Sr. officiating. Interment will be at Simpson Baptist Church Cemetery in Moreauville, LA. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
avoyellestoday.com
Lillie Mae Desselles, 95, Pineville
Funeral services for Mrs. Lillie Mae Desselles will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville with Father Dan O’Conner officiating. Interment will be held at St. Joseph Mausoleum #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
Fallen tree destroys home of Breaux Bridge single mother
Fallen tree destroys home of single mother
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Issues Warning to Vernon Parish Residents
Vernon Parish, La - On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:46 a.m. the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Fort Polk Officials regarding an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder. Officials indicated that the airplane was hit with a spot light and a green laser. Officials provided coordinates to the area of the incident. The incident occurred in the Providence area of the parish. Officials also indicated that Houston air traffic controllers reported two prior incidents within the past week, in the same area, involving lasers being pointed at aircraft. At the time of the incidents the aircraft were traveling at an altitude of 28,000 and 30,000 feet when they were hit with the laser. In the event of a future incident, officials have prepared in advance to utilize advanced technology, to mark the exact incident location so that law enforcement personnel can respond to the location. Federal law prohibits anyone from pointing lasers at air crafts and anyone convicted of engaging in such criminal activity can be sentenced to 5 years in prison. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with Fort Polk Officials and air traffic controllers in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for these incidents so that they can be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information relating to these incidents should contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.
Two shot in leg, Opelousas Police on scene of active shooting
Opelousas Officers are on the scene of an active shooting.
Truck runs off road into Bayou Teche, leaving one dead
A single-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish leaves a Leonville man dead.
kalb.com
Pineville man detained following fatal shooting in LaSalle Parish
LaSALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was detained following a shooting in LaSalle Parish, but released without charges, pending the outcome of a Grand Jury hearing. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on September 2 in the 400 block of Hwy 460 in the Whitehall Community. Stacy Shaw, 45, of Trout, died as a result of this shooting.
cenlanow.com
LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge faces charges of 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Potier was also booked on nine warrants that stemmed from their investigation and an outstanding warrant for an unrelated case that was for nine counts of unauthorized use of a movable.
Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of a double shooting
Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of a double shooting in the 1100 Block of W South Street. According to Police Chief Martin McClendon, two individuals were shot in the leg.
theadvocate.com
Drive-by shooting led to crash in Opelousas Tuesday night, police say
The Opelousas Police Department is seeking information in a drive-by shooting and crash in Opelousas on Tuesday. Investigators were on scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after an initial emergency call about a traffic crash was determined to be a drive-by shooting and crash. The victim in the drive-by shooting exited the vehicle after the wreck and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
kalb.com
Alexandria still awaiting pay study results to possibly approve higher pay raises
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council has been waiting for a pay study to be complete to be able to possibly approve higher pay raises for all full-time city employees. The council heard a report during Tuesday’s meeting that the compensation part of the study was not complete...
westcentralsbest.com
US Marshal's Arrest Wanted Oakdale Man
Oakdale, La - A man that was wanted in relation to a shooting that happened in Oakdale on August 5th, has been captured by the US Marshalls office. Oakdale Police said Malcolm Pugh, 21, was being sought in connection to an incident on Arkansas Avenue. Pugh was in an altercation with another male when he pulled out a weapon and shot the other person multiple times. The victim of the shooting died from their injuries afterward. This story is still developing and we will update as we know more.
theadvocate.com
Former Turkey Creek assistant police chief says arrest on malfeasance charges ‘politically motivated’
Former Turkey Creek assistant police chief and current Erath police chief candidate Christopher Lemaire was arrested on 10 malfeasance counts Thursday, in a move Lemaire claims was “malicious” and politically motivated. The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement the agency was asked by Turkey Creek Police...
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Murder Rate Trending Downward, Violent Crime Victim Speaks Out
Violent crime has been on the rise in Alexandria and across the country, but the murder rate in the city is trending downward for the year. Gun violence has affected one family twice in the past year. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with the victim as well as with the Alexandria Police to talk crime statistics in Alexandria and possible solutions.
kalb.com
Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are looking for two women involved in an armed robbery early Thursday morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive. According to APD, officers responded to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint around 5:26 a.m. The victim said he rode his bicycle to an ATM, and as he was leaving, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. He said that two black females got out of the car and one of them pointed a gun at him and took the money he had just retrieved from the ATM. They left the area right after.
