Moorpark, CA

Ventura College dominates Moorpark College in annual Citrus Cup football game

By Joe Curley, Ventura County Star
 4 days ago
A dominant defense sets a winning foundation.

One year after so many of them led the Ventura College football team to just the second undefeated regular season in school history, the sophomores on the Pirates’ vaunted defense are back for more.

Pitching its first Citrus Cup shutout in 46 years, Ventura College topped Moorpark College 49-0 on Saturday night at the VC Sportsplex in Ventura County’s annual rivalry game.

“I feel like we’re picking back up from where we (were) last year,” said sophomore defensive lineman Joe Hernandez, a Rio Mesa High graduate. “It’s one of the best feelings.”

The Pirates (1-0), ranked No. 2 in Southern California, held Moorpark (0-1) to 123 yards of total offense and 0 for 14 on third-down conversions, intercepting four passes in the first half.

Two of the interceptions, both in the final 26 seconds of the half, were returned for touchdowns as VC won its 14th straight game in the 54-year-old rivalry.

“They fire around,” Moorpark College coach Mike Stuart said. “They hit. They don’t miss a lot of tackles. ... They do a good job disguising (coverages).”

Sophomore Jesse Valenzuela, a Camarillo High graduate, had 126 yards from scrimmage and broke the game open with a pair of touchdowns 69 seconds apart in the first quarter.

It was obvious that the defenses were ahead of the offenses on opening night.

VC played three quarterbacks. Starter Braden Siri, a transfer from Riverside College, completed 10 of 22 passes for 110 yards.

“The coaches did a good job mixing it up,” VC head coach Steve Mooshagian said. “We have a lot of inexperience on offense. The struggle is getting them all to have played with each other.”

Three different MC quarterbacks combined to complete 15 of 40 passes for 113 yards.

“We’ve got to go back to work and figure out how to make this a little easier on our quarterbacks,” Stuart said. “I know they’re talented.”

Stuart regretted that his team’s preseason scrimmage was canceled by the opponent for the second straight season.

“A game like that is obviously tough, with the speed of the game, when a lot of the guys haven’t stepped on the field before,” Stuart said. “I really wish that we could have had a scrimmage.”

Admitted Mooshagian, whose team scrimmage Santa Barbara City College last month: “We had a little bit of the advantage there.”

On a night defined by the VC defense, the MC defense had its moment on the first possession of the night, when it stacked up the Pirates on fourth-and-goal from the Moorpark 1 for a turnover on downs.

The Raiders also halted VC in the red zone on the next possession. Sophomore Amari Thomas’ third-down sack forced a 34-yard field goal by Rafael Vargas, which put VC ahead 3-0.

Valenzuela put the Pirates in control with two big plays separated by 69 seconds.

His 31-yard catch and run from an under-pressure Siri gave VC a 10-0 lead with 4:54 left in the first quarter.

Three plays later, Valenzuela ripped off an 80-yard punt return for a score after being backed up by a booming Tony Johnson punt.

“I knew Jesse was a heck of a punt returner,” Mooshagian said, “so that was big.”

Moorpark’s initial first down came on its seventh possession, when Maccloud Crowton hit Blake Batarse over the middle for a 39-yard catch and run into VC territory.

MC was still within 20-0 in the final minute of the half, when the VC defense broke the game open with consecutive interception returns for touchdowns.

First, cornerback James Tuayemie stepped in front of a pass and returned it 28 yards for a score with 26 seconds left in the half.

On the next snap, Adrian Sorocco followed with a 55-yard pick-6 on the penultimate play of the half to give VC a 33-0 lead.

“I looked at my safety and said, ‘I’m going to get a pick this play and I’m going to take it to the house, so block for me,’ ” Sorocco said. “It happened.”

The linebacker hadn’t had a taste of the end zone since his final rushing touchdown for Bishop Diego High.

MC threw four interceptions in the final 12:12 of the half.

“It was unfortunate, because our defense did do a really good job,” Stuart said. “If you take away those turnovers, it’s a 12-0 ballgame at halftime.”

Mooshagian struggled to contain the celebrations on the home sideline.

“That was something,” Mooshagian said. “My job was keeping guys from not running (onto the field). … Everybody got excited.”

Considering the Raiders hadn’t experienced a preseason scrimmage, Stuart opted against a running clock in the second half.

“It was in our best interests to get these backups in and see who has something we haven’t seen in practice,” Stuart said.

Ventura running back JQ Brown ran for a 33-yard TD with 7:54 left in the third quarter. Sophomore James Miles followed with a 31-yard TD run with 7:43 left in the game.

“I thought we did a good job of running the football,” Mooshagian said, “especially once we settled down.”

Vargas finished the scoring with his third field goal of the night, from 25 yards, with 3:11 to play.

Joe Curley covers high school, collegiate and professional football for The Star. He can be reached at joe.curley@vcstar.com.

