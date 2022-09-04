Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting teen Thursday
UPDATE (3:48 p.m.) — A man was arrested for shooting a teenager in Peoria Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 22-year-old Jay’vion D. Lee was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon. Witnesses...
Family wants weekend homicide victim remembered as more than just a statistic
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - He’s the 17th homicide victim in Peoria this year, but his family wants him to be remembered as a young man who deserved better. The 24-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend. Peoria Police say 24-year-old Jamarion Lee was shot multiple times...
Man sentenced for role in December 2021 Peoria shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in a December 2021 shooting in Peoria. As part of a plea deal, James Harris was found guilty Wednesday of an unlawful possession of a weapon charge. Attempted murder and aggravated battery charges...
Peoria Police investigate overnight burglaries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating burglaries overnight after police say juveniles fled from a traffic stop at a high rate of speed. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says that at 3:42 a.m. Wednesday, officers patrolling the area of Prospect and McClure observed a group of juveniles in a stolen vehicle, which then fled during that traffic stop.
Three Men Arrested For Stealing Guns From Springfield, Menard County Police Vehicles
Three men were arrested last week for stealing weapons from vehicles belong to the Springfield Police and a Menard County law enforcement agency. WAND-TV in Decatur reports that the case all started with Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies receiving a call about stolen Air pods and a firearm. Decatur Police served a search warrant at a home in Cerro Gordo on August 26th for the items. Inside the home, officers found a Macon County Sheriff’s office Remington shotgun and body armor as well as several stolen items from the Decatur area. Officers say 19 year old Blaine Manks of Decatur was living there, but fled when police arrived at the scene.
Juvenile arrested for armed robbery and vehicle theft
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with multiple on-going robbery investigations in Peoria. On June 30th, Peoria Police were called to the 2400 block of North University on a report that a cab driver was robbed at gunpoint. Police say when they arrived,...
Cause of death released for Saturday’s homicide victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the cause of death for the victim of Peoria’s latest homicide. According to a press release, 24-year-old Jamarion Lee died from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. According to Peoria police, officers responded to a shooting on...
Victim identified in Bloomington pedestrian-motorcycle crash
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a traffic crash Friday night. 37-year-old John Grisham of Bloomington was pronounced dead just before 10:00 p.m. at a local hospital, according to a news release. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple...
Second man charged after August stabbing in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man remains in the Peoria County jail in connection with a stabbing in Peoria last month. 31-year-old Kendall Howard faces attempted murder charges after the stabbing incident on North Linn Street on August 27th. He remains in jail on $100,000 bond. 38-year-old Ruben Bailey,...
Missing man found dead in Spring Bay
SPRING BAY, Ill. (WMBD) — A missing Spring Bay man was found dead Wednesday night after an apparent drowning. The body of 29-year-old Keith R Kohtz was discovered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Kohtz had been reported missing by his family earlier that day. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Mike...
“Piss-poor Police Work”: Jelani Day’s Mother on Her Sons Murder
Over the course of the past year, several events have occurred since Illinois State University graduate student, Jelani Day, was reported missing. He was last seen on surveillance footage on August 24, 2021at Beyond Hello in Bloomington, Illinois. Day’s body was then found in the Illinois River in Peru, Illinois...
Pekin man sentenced to 10 years for drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cody Mammen of Pekin has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. Mammen, 32, was indicted on March 15, 2022, and pleaded guilty on May 13, 2022. During the sentencing, the defense presented...
Victim of shooting suffered multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The victim of Peoria’s 17th homicide early Saturday morning suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. The victim was previously identified as Jamarion Lee, 24, of North Saratoga Street in Peoria. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood would not release further details, such as the...
Tazewell County law enforcement warns of uptick in car burglaries
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Law enforcement in Tazewell County are investigating a recent uptick in car burglaries. As summer begins to wind down, Pekin Police said thieves stealing items inside cars have not. Public information officer Billie Jo Ingles said Pekin has recently experienced a significant increase in that crime. “It’s different places. Most recently […]
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several...
Man charged after stabbing, car accident
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man with an arrest history dating back to 1996 will be back in court later this month after being charged in connection to a car accident following a stabbing. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says Deandre Franklin, 44, was jailed Friday afternoon on several...
Man arrested after alleged hate crime
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police arrested a man for aggravated battery, armed robbery and hate crime Tuesday for his role in an alleged attack on another. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says that on Monday, August 22, at around 8:08 p.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of Wayne Street about a man being struck by a vehicle - and later left the scene.
Roadway dispute leads to charges for Galesburg man and woman as bar closes
Galesburg Police in the early morning hours on Saturday, September 3rd, observed a disturbance happening in the middle of the roadway while The Store bar was closing. Two women and two men were all shouting at each other and refused to disperse which led to traffic beginning to back up. When the group finally dispersed, one female subject spat at an officer. Police then ordered the subjects out of the vehicle they entered, but the subjects started driving off as officers were attempting to remove them from the vehicle. Officers were forced to deploy a taser on the male driver with no effect. The vehicle then took off down East Berrien Street in the wrong lane of traffic eventually pulling into a driveway in the 500 block of East South Street. The male driver, identified as 33-year-old Michael Watkins, and a female passenger, 30-year-old Michelle Davis, were ordered out of the vehicle and to the ground. Davis was found to be in possession of about 10.5 grams of cannabis. Ultimately, the two were arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail. Michael Watkins was charged with Reckless Driving, Wrong Way on a One-Way Street, and Resisting a Peace Officer. Michelle Davis was charged with Resisting a Peace Officer, Battery, Possession of Cannabis, and being a Pedestrian in the Roadway.
Peoria’s latest homicide under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning, and police are looking for more information as they investigate the city’s latest homicide. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue and N. Grove Street. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. They immediately began lifesaving measures.
Body pulled from IL River near Sankoty Lakes
SPRING BAY, Ill. — A body has been pulled from the Illinois River near Spring Bay. Fondulac Park District Police Chief Mike Johnson told 25 News that his agency recovered the body of a deceased man at around 6:13 p.m Wednesday just west of Sankoty Lakes, south of Spring Bay.
