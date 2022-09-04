Triston Casas and Eric Hosmer went to same high school, trained together, are now Red Sox teammates: ‘It was meant to be’

Read full article on original website
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto hit by pitch, suffers right shoulder contusion
Struggling San Diego Padres slugger Juan Soto left Wednesday night's 6-3 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a right shoulder contusion. Manager Bob Melvin disclosed the injury after the series finale in San Diego but said he thinks Soto should be ready when the Padres open a key series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
Dodgers: Former Dodger Inks Extension with Boston Red Sox
Former LA fan favorite Enrique Hernandez won't be returning to the Dodgers this offseason.
Yankees could have to fend off arch-rival for Aaron Judge on monster extension
The New York Yankees may be struggling to put together wins at the present moment, but star slugger Aaron Judge continues to rake, hitting his 54th homer of the season against the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon. In fact, Judge has elevated his batting average to .302, tied for 11th...
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Addresses Cody Bellinger’s Struggles
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a strong start to the season, with a .915 OPS in his first 15 games. It’s basically been all downhill since then, with a batting line of .188/.251/.353 (.604 OPS) since April 24. It’s been even worse lately, as Bellinger is batting .125/.234/.214 (.449 OPS) in his last 18 games dating back to August 14.
MLB insider’s take proves why Brian Cashman’s job with Yankees is safe for life
You want general manager Brian Cashman fired? Many New York Yankees fans do. Sadly, if that’s how you feel, you might as well go pick a different team to support because Cash isn’t going anywhere. And we’re not just saying that because of the rumor that suggested the GM would be back in 2023 after this current contract year.
How’d Boston Red Sox’s Reese McGuire become a catcher? His Little League ‘man-child’ brother had something to do with it
Boston Red Sox’s Reese McGuire said he flip-flopped between pitcher and catcher in Little League but his focus turned mostly to catching once his older brother Cash began throwing harder. “I thank him for hitting an early growth spurt because it forced me to be behind the dish more,”...
Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Launches Trading-Card Venture
The company will allow card collectors to buy, sell and trade cards.
