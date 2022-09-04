ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Healing Field returns to Huntington's Spring Hill Cemetery to honor 9/11 victims

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A patriotic vigil for the victims of 9/11 has been scheduled for Huntington’s Spring Hill Cemetery. The Healing Field will make a return to Cabell County from Sept. 7 to 13, according to a news release from the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District. A special ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 in correlation with Patriot Day to honor the memory of those that lost their lives in the 2001 tragedy.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Mine Wars honored with new monument project

MARMET, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new monument was erected in Marmet outside of the George Buckley Community Center to honor the coal miners who fought during the Mine Wars. Another monument in Clothier was unveiled Saturday. It's part of a project called "Courage in the Hollers" by the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum.
MARMET, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leon, WV
City
Henderson, WV
Point Pleasant, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Point Pleasant, WV
cartercountytimes.com

Greenup celebrates Old Fashion Days with parade

GREENUP – This year marks the 56th year of Greenup Old Fashion Days in Greenup Kentucky. This year the committee has chosen to honor Greenup Old Fashion Days by encouraging everyone to use the theme “what old fashion days means to them”. As a part of this...
GREENUP, KY
WSAZ

Ohio River Revival in Ironton this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summer might be wrapping up, but it’s still the perfect time for live music. Bob Delong stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Ohio River Revival, a free concert on the Ironton River Front this weekend. You can learn more here.
IRONTON, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg ready for Paddlefest, Downtown Throwdown and Riverfest

PARKERSBURG — Paddlefest, Downtown Throwdown and Riverfest will be held in Parkersburg the weekend of Sept. 16-18. Paddlefest is a three-day festival dedicated to people-powered watercraft including kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards. “Paddlefest is one of the region’s most unique events featuring live music, food trucks and paddling on...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Frontier offering reward in copper thefts

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Copper thefts are on the rise in West Virginia, causing serious -- even life-threatening problems for those who need their landlines. Frontier Communications officials say this year compared to last, copper line thefts are up more than 400%. For the first time in West Virginia, Frontier...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Buck
wchstv.com

City of Nitro prepares to demolish 22 vacant structures

NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Nitro will be making some significant changes in the next month by tearing down vacant structures along Route 25. "What we have now is not functional properties," Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said. It is no secret, according to neighbors and anyone who...
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
SYLVESTER, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston City Council approves renaming street section after Taylor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council approved Tuesday a resolution to rename a portion of West Second Street in honor of a former Capital High School student. Council members passed the measure designating the 900 block of West Second Street as KJ Taylor Lane. Taylor died in April...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Kanawha River#Live Music#City#G C Towing#Aep
schoolbusfleet.com

Electric School Bus Pilot Project Launched in West Virginia

GreenPower Motor Company, maker of zero-emission electric-powered vehicles, has announced the launch of its West Virginia state pilot project to demonstrate all-electric school buses in school transportation operations across West Virginia starting with Cabell, Kanawha and Mercer Counties. The first buses in each County will be deployed this week bringing school children safely to their school without contamination from NOx emissions.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wchstv.com

Nitro High School to honor Herbert Hoover student tragically killed in car crash

NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County school is planning to honor the life of a student that was tragically killed in a car crash last week. The Nitro High School Pep Club announced Friday’s football matchup against Herbert Hoover will be a “blue out” in honor of Leah Strickland. The 14-year-old Herbert Hoover soccer player tragically passed away following a wreck that occurred during a trip home from an away game in Braxton County.
NITRO, WV
WVNS

More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.”. According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.”
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy