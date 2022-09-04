Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Healing Field returns to Huntington's Spring Hill Cemetery to honor 9/11 victims
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A patriotic vigil for the victims of 9/11 has been scheduled for Huntington’s Spring Hill Cemetery. The Healing Field will make a return to Cabell County from Sept. 7 to 13, according to a news release from the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District. A special ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 in correlation with Patriot Day to honor the memory of those that lost their lives in the 2001 tragedy.
wchstv.com
KRT to modify bus route to accommodate students going to relocated career center
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority has modified one of its bus routes to help provide service for students going to the Ben Franklin Career Center in Dunbar. The agency said it was recently brought to its attention that it was tougher for some...
wchstv.com
Mine Wars honored with new monument project
MARMET, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new monument was erected in Marmet outside of the George Buckley Community Center to honor the coal miners who fought during the Mine Wars. Another monument in Clothier was unveiled Saturday. It's part of a project called "Courage in the Hollers" by the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum.
wchstv.com
Company to the rescue: Diversified Energy steps up, fixes washed out rural Kanawha road
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Flood victims left trapped in their homes by mid-August flooding said they might still be cut off if a company hadn't come to their rescue. Diversified Energy had to rebuild a rural road on its own to make that happen. Bravo Road has fewer...
cartercountytimes.com
Greenup celebrates Old Fashion Days with parade
GREENUP – This year marks the 56th year of Greenup Old Fashion Days in Greenup Kentucky. This year the committee has chosen to honor Greenup Old Fashion Days by encouraging everyone to use the theme “what old fashion days means to them”. As a part of this...
WSAZ
Ohio River Revival in Ironton this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summer might be wrapping up, but it’s still the perfect time for live music. Bob Delong stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Ohio River Revival, a free concert on the Ironton River Front this weekend. You can learn more here.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg ready for Paddlefest, Downtown Throwdown and Riverfest
PARKERSBURG — Paddlefest, Downtown Throwdown and Riverfest will be held in Parkersburg the weekend of Sept. 16-18. Paddlefest is a three-day festival dedicated to people-powered watercraft including kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards. “Paddlefest is one of the region’s most unique events featuring live music, food trucks and paddling on...
WSAZ
Frontier offering reward in copper thefts
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Copper thefts are on the rise in West Virginia, causing serious -- even life-threatening problems for those who need their landlines. Frontier Communications officials say this year compared to last, copper line thefts are up more than 400%. For the first time in West Virginia, Frontier...
wchstv.com
City of Nitro prepares to demolish 22 vacant structures
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Nitro will be making some significant changes in the next month by tearing down vacant structures along Route 25. "What we have now is not functional properties," Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said. It is no secret, according to neighbors and anyone who...
Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
wchstv.com
Chief Deputy Eric Hayzlett announces retirement from Putnam County Sheriff's Department
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WCHS) — Chief Deputy Eric Hayzlett has announced that he plans to retire from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department. The notice was submitted to Sheriff Robert Eggleton Tuesday, marking Sept. 30 as Hayzlett’s final day of service, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston City Council approves renaming street section after Taylor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council approved Tuesday a resolution to rename a portion of West Second Street in honor of a former Capital High School student. Council members passed the measure designating the 900 block of West Second Street as KJ Taylor Lane. Taylor died in April...
wchstv.com
RCBI to expand welding program as first tenant of future Huntington manufacturing hub
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Following the major federal grant announcement on Friday, various projects will split almost $63 million. One of those projects is a manufacturing hub in Huntington that will be known as H-BIZ and will be built on the old ACF property. \\. The Robert C. Byrd...
schoolbusfleet.com
Electric School Bus Pilot Project Launched in West Virginia
GreenPower Motor Company, maker of zero-emission electric-powered vehicles, has announced the launch of its West Virginia state pilot project to demonstrate all-electric school buses in school transportation operations across West Virginia starting with Cabell, Kanawha and Mercer Counties. The first buses in each County will be deployed this week bringing school children safely to their school without contamination from NOx emissions.
Impractical Jokers star coming to West Virginia
Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers announced that his comedy tour will be making stops in two West Virginia cities.
Accident cleanup closes some lanes of Route 50 in Ritchie County
Part of Route 50 was reduced down to the slow lane only in both directions for hours Tuesday into Wednesday as crews worked to clean up after an accident involving a drilling rig that happened Tuesday evening.
wchstv.com
Nitro High School to honor Herbert Hoover student tragically killed in car crash
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County school is planning to honor the life of a student that was tragically killed in a car crash last week. The Nitro High School Pep Club announced Friday’s football matchup against Herbert Hoover will be a “blue out” in honor of Leah Strickland. The 14-year-old Herbert Hoover soccer player tragically passed away following a wreck that occurred during a trip home from an away game in Braxton County.
wchstv.com
More than 153 tons of flood debris cleaned up in Kanawha; Monday last day of debris pickup
KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — More than 153 tons of flood debris has been collected from areas devastated by an Aug. 15 flood in Kanawha County, and county commissioners said the last day for pickup will be on Monday, Sept 12. The county’s flood debris pickup began Aug.17...
More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
wfxrtv.com
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.”. According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.”
