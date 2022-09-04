Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since August 31. 17-year-old Jamillah Haynes was last seen on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, leaving Northwood High School in the 12600 block of Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a press release. Haynes is approximately 4 feet, 9-inches tall, and weighs 100 lbs. She has black and burgundy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a black skirt, and black sandals. She may be carrying a white Calvin Klien purse.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO