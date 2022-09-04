Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing 13-Year-Old from Germantown
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old from Germantown. Katherine Yasmin Cruz was last seen on September 6, 2022 at approximately 5:40 p.m., in the 20000 block of Appledowre Circle.
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Teen Missing Since August 31
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since August 31. 17-year-old Jamillah Haynes was last seen on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, leaving Northwood High School in the 12600 block of Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a press release. Haynes is approximately 4 feet, 9-inches tall, and weighs 100 lbs. She has black and burgundy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a black skirt, and black sandals. She may be carrying a white Calvin Klien purse.
Maryland Cop Killer Confesses To 51-Year-Old Cold Case
A case that has been cold for over half a century has been solved after a killer admitted to the murder of a Maryland officer, authorities say. Authorities have arrested 71-year-old Larry David Smith, also known as Larry David Becker, after he admitted his involvement in the murder of Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Capt. James Tappen Hall in 1971, according to Montgomery County police.
NBC Washington
Woman, 28, Charged With Killing Man in Leesburg Domestic Homicide: Sheriff
A 28-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in a home near Leesburg, Virginia, Wednesday, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said. Alicia R. Carroll, of Leesburg, is charged in connection with a domestic homicide, authorities said. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Collision In P.G. County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington. The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Man Killed in Upper Marlboro Crash on Sunday Morning
On September 4, 2022, at approximately 3:10 am, officers responded to the 3400 block of Brown Station Road for collision involving two vehicles. The preliminary investigation revealed that for reasons now under investigation, the driver of a car traveling southbound on Brown Station Road crossed the double yellow centerline into the northbound lanes striking Clermont’s car. Clermont was pronounced deceased on the scene. The second involved driver and a passenger in his car suffered serious injuries in the crash.
mocoshow.com
Concern for Woman Missing From Bethesda
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Sarah Dickens, age 37, was last seen on Monday, September 5, 2022, at approximately 12:41 a.m., leaving her apartment building in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville stabbing homicide victim identified
Montgomery County police released the name of the adult male homicide victim in Saturday night's double stabbing in Rockville. Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring was pronounced dead from a stab wound in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive Saturday night. Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree murder in connection with the incident.
fox5dc.com
Woman pushed out of car in Arlington after requesting rideshare; Suspect arrested
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested in connection with pushing a woman out of a car after she requested a rideshare service, Arlington County Police say. Willie James Clements, 59, of Upper Marlboro, MD is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Grand Larceny and Hit...
Suspect accused of kidnapping boy, assaulting woman at Manassas playground arrested
The man who reportedly assaulted a woman after attempting to take her child from a Manassas playground last week was arrested on Wednesday.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. detectives search for clues they hope will lead them to a killer
Prince George’s County, Maryland, homicide detectives returned to a Hyattsville neighborhood Tuesday, a day after a man was found shot to death. They approached passersby and handed them flyers, printed in English and Spanish, asking for information that would lead to an arrest and indictment in the death of Roberto Carlos Santos-Melendez, 44. There is a reward for $25,000.
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
NBC Washington
Man Arrested After Woman Pushed Out of Speeding SUV in Arlington
A man has been arrested after police say he picked up a woman who thought he was a ride-share driver in D.C., then pushed her out of the SUV in Arlington, Virginia, seriously injuring her. Willie James Clements, 59, was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, grand...
fox5dc.com
Father shot by son speaks about tragedy to help others
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Clinton, Maryland father who was shot by his own son is speaking out about his experience to help others who have dealt with violence. Back in January 2022, James Oxley’s 15-year-old son shot him after killing his wife, Taledia Oxley, and 8-year-old boy, Asa Oxley.
2 people shot in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Prince George's County Tuesday evening. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived they found two men who...
mocoshow.com
23-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Committing an Armed Robbery and Two Armed Carjackings (Robbery and One Carjacking Took Place in Montgomery County).
Per the U.S. Attorney, District of Maryland – U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Rashaun Onley, age 23, of Washington, D.C., today to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on federal charges of committing an armed commercial robbery, carjacking, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Onley has been detained since his arrest.
31 Year-Old Man Dead In Brutal D.C. Attack
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 31 year-old man suffered severe trauma in Northeast D.C. on Sunday...
theriver953.com
VSP ask for the public’s help in a Winchester investigation
The Virginia State Police (VSP) announced by email that they are seeking the public’s input regarding an hit and run in Winchester. The incident occurred approximately 9:15 p.m. Sept. 3 at the intersection of Route 7 Berryville Pike and Gateway Drive. An unknown vehicle possibly a dark colored truck...
Three Men At Large After Carjacking BMW In Bowie, Police Say
Three suspects are at large after carjacking a man and stealing his BMW in Maryland on Labor Day, police said. Officers from the Bowie Police Department in Prince George's County responded to the 6200 block of Grenfell Loop at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, where there was a report of an armed carjacking.
