The Los Angeles Rams have never had a losing record at any point during head coach Sean McVay's tenure, but that streak will be put to the test when the defending champions host the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday. Los Angeles will unveil its Super Bowl banner from last season before facing this year's Super Bowl favorite, setting up plenty of potential winning NFL DFS lineups. Buffalo boasts possibly the top quarterback in the NFL in Josh Allen, while Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp is coming off a historic campaign. There are also defensive stars on both rosters, potentially making NFL DFS picks a challenge without a little NFL DFS advice. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Bills on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

