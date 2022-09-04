Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan react to 49ers' starting QB not being voted one of six team captains for 2022 season
For the past three years, the starting quarterback in San Francisco has been voted one of the team's captains heading into the season. That streak, however, ended this year when Trey Lance's teammates didn't vote him as one of the 49ers' six captains for 2022. When the 49ers announced their...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey added to injury report after cleat cuts his shin, still practicing for Week 1
Christian McCaffrey is back on the injury report, but Panthers fans shouldn't panic just yet. Coming off two straight injury-shortened seasons, the star running back was listed with a shin issue Thursday, but he remained a full participant in practice. Coach Matt Rhule clarified afterward that McCaffrey's leg was simply cut by a cleat during practice, and that he has no concerns about the former Pro Bowler's availability for Sunday's Week 1 game against the Browns.
CBS Sports
Giants' Ben Bredeson: Back from elbow issue
Bredeson (elbow) wasn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Bredeson sat out the preseason finale with the elbow injury, but it appears he's ready to go heading into Week 1. He played in eight games (one start) for the Giants last season.
CBS Sports
NFL DFS, Rams vs. Bills: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, strategy for 2022 Kickoff Game
The Los Angeles Rams have never had a losing record at any point during head coach Sean McVay's tenure, but that streak will be put to the test when the defending champions host the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday. Los Angeles will unveil its Super Bowl banner from last season before facing this year's Super Bowl favorite, setting up plenty of potential winning NFL DFS lineups. Buffalo boasts possibly the top quarterback in the NFL in Josh Allen, while Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp is coming off a historic campaign. There are also defensive stars on both rosters, potentially making NFL DFS picks a challenge without a little NFL DFS advice. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Bills on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Listed as backup
Edwards is listed as a backup receiver on the Falcons' unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Saints, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Edwards was the odd man out in Las Vegas after the team traded for Davante Adams, which resulted in the 2020...
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: No listing Wednesday
Toney (leg) wasn't listed on the Giants' injury report Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Toney's practice reps during the offseason program were impacted by a minor knee procedure, and while he avoided the PUP list to start training camp, a hamstring injury ended up keeping him sidelined for the entire exhibition slate. With a full practice behind him, the second-year wide receiver is poised to be among quarterback Daniel Jones' top targets Week 1 in Tennessee along with Kenny Golladay, rookie Wan'Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard (Achilles), the latter of whom was limited at Wednesday's session.
CBS Sports
Bears' Velus Jones: Dealing with hamstring issue
Jones was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury. Jones made just one appearance during exhibition season, otherwise missing time due to undisclosed injuries. The rookie third-round pick made it back to the field Monday, but Wednesday's practice report revealed the nature of his current health concern. Jones has two days to potentially get in some work, at which point the Bears may give him a designation for Sunday's season opener against the 49ers.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Avoids injury report
Williams (knee) wasn't listed on the Cardinals' injury report Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury Oct. 10 of last year and eventually underwent surgery Oct. 24. He was revealed during training camp in late July to have suffered a torn ACL last fall, and while the tight end didn't play in the preseason, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told Weinfuss on Wednesday that Williams will be a "full go" for Sunday's season opener at Chicago. With Zach Ertz still tending to a calf injury, Williams could be a big part of the game plan this weekend -- along with rookie second-rounder Trey McBride -- if the fellow veteran tight end is limited or out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Giants' Austin Calitro: Listed as starter on depth chart
Calitro and Tae Crowder are listed as the starting linebackers on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. It's been quite an ascension for Calitro, who wasn't even signed until late July and has played only 20 NFL snaps since 2019. He impressed with three takeaways during preseason action and now has a chance to take over the starting role initially expected to be filled by Blake Martinez, who was released by New York last week.
CBS Sports
Xavier Jones: Let go by Rams
The Rams waived Hall (Achilles) from injured reserve Tuesday. The undrafted running back out of SMU signed with the Rams in 2020 and operated solely on special teams, but he missed the entire 2021 season after tearing his Achilles late in the preseason. Jones was set to miss another campaign after reverting to IR at the end of July, but he'll now be free to join a new team once healthy.
CBS Sports
Andrew Whitworth opens up on retirement, if Rams asked him to return, how L.A. will fare in quest to repeat
Andrew Whitworth celebrated a decorated NFL career with a Super Bowl title in his final game, ending an excellent tenure with the Los Angeles Rams -- and a standout career with the Cincinnati Bengals -- by hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Whitworth spent 16 seasons in the NFL, playing 14 seasons as one of the top left tackles in the game with the Rams and Bengals.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Today: Bold predictions, Dave Richard's Start/Sit calls and a Bills-Rams preview
All that planning and studying that you did -- or didn't! -- do this offseason has been leading to today. The NFL season kicks off tonight at 8:20, with the Bills and Rams going face to face in a potential Super Bowl preview. And I'm hyped!. This is the start...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Bills' Kaiir Elam: To share starting spot
Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier indicated this week that he will "mix it up" between Elam and fellow rookie Christian Benford when the team takes on the Rams on Thursday Night Football, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Those statements indicate that Dane Jackson has won one of...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Trace McSorley: Added to active roster
Arizona signed McSorley off its practice squad Wednesday. In a corresponding move, the team placed Colt McCoy (calf) on injured reserve, meaning that he'll miss at least four games. As a result, McSorley is slated to back up Kyler Murray early on this season.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football running back draft prep: Bust picks to avoid plus expectations for every backfield
In an ideal world, every player would live up to our wildest expectations and there would be no such thing as busts. But that's not the world we live in. We know some number of our favorite players are going to disappoint us this season -- it's not a question of "if," it's a question of "who."
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Absent from injury report
Jones (back) was not listed on the Chiefs' injury report Wednesday. Jones has been dealing with a sore back since mid-August, but he appears healthy moving into the start of the regular season. The 28-year-old, who notched 27 tackles including nine sacks over 14 games last season, will play a key role on the interior of Kansas City's defensive line once again in 2022.
CBS Sports
Joe Flacco could soon join Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as most unlikely member of this exclusive QB club
Only four quarterbacks in NFL history have ever beaten all 32 teams, but that list could be adding one more player before the end of the season. In a highly improbable turn of events, Joe Flacco could be the next quarterback to accomplish the feat. Over the course of his...
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Limited Tuesday
Ojulari (calf) was a limited participant during Tuesday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News and Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record report. Per Stapleton and Leonard, Ojulari was wearing pads but participated in mostly stationary position drills. The 2021 second-round pick has been considered day-to-day for the last two weeks, so Wednesday's official injury report should provide some clarity on his availability for Week 1.
CBS Sports
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Heads back to minors
The Giants optioned Johnson to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Even though the righty-hitting Johnson started in the outfield in each of the last three games during a lefty-heavy part of the Giants' schedule, San Francisco didn't have room for him on the roster with the team in need of extra relief arm following Tuesday's bullpen day. Luis Ortiz was called up from Triple-A to replace Johnson on the 28-man active roster.
CBS Sports
2022 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Dolphins offense dominates, D.J. Moore has a career-best year, 12 more
What makes a bold prediction a bold prediction? It's not something that you think is especially likely to happen, necessarily, though you shouldn't just be making outlandish statements you don't believe in, either. For me, it's all about planting a flag in the ground, and saying, "If this does happen, it's going to change the way the entire season goes."
Comments / 0