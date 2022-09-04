ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for portions of the Upstate

By Linda Conley, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cFwxz_0hi4qvhY00

Portions of the Upstate, northern Georgia and western North Carolina are under a flash flood watch through Monday.

The National Weather Service at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport on Sunday issued a flash flood watch for northwestern Greenville, Pickens and Oconee counties in the Upstate.

The watch also includes northeastern Georgia and the southeastern portions of the North Carolina mountains. The watch remains in effect through 8 p.m. Monday.

SUMMER BLOOM:Spider Lilies: Late summer bloomers put on dramatic show

"The heaviest rain is expected in Oconee and northern Pickens County areas," said Doug Outlaw, NWS meteorologist at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. "Those areas could get up to 3 to 4 inches of rain."

Outlaw said a warning means flooding is "highly likable" and a watch means "conditions are favorable."

Outlaw said Upstate temperatures will stay in the mid-80s Sunday and will drop to around 80 on Monday. He said once the clouds move out on Monday temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 80s.

For travelers who plan to be on the roads Monday returning from Labor Day vacations, Outlaw said with a chance of heavy rain, drivers will have to slow down and drive with caution.

"Drivers should use caution, especially in low-lying areas because of flooding and on wet highways because you can hydroplane," he said.

NWS safety tips during flooding

"Turn around don't drown" has become part of a safety campaign to encourage people not to drive or walk in flooded areas.

Other safety tips include

►Create a Communications Plan

Make sure you have a plan to communicate with family and friends in the event of a disaster

►Assemble an Emergency Kit

Have enough food, water and medicine to last at least three days in the case of an emergency.

►Know Your Risk

Know whether your home, business or school is in a floodplain. Where is water likely to collect on the roads you most often travel? What is the fastest way to get to higher ground?

►Sign Up for Notifications

The Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service provides RSS feeds for observed forecasts and alert river conditions to help keep the public informed about local water conditions.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

First Alert Weather Day: High rip current threats for NC beaches as Earl moves by

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The track of Hurricane Earl has many in Eastern N.C. breathing a sigh of relief (it’s always nice to see a major hurricane not heading towards us). A high pressure system will sit just to our northeast, keeping our skies clear and Earl over 600 miles off our coast. However, we will not go without impacts. A high threat of rip currents will be present across all area beaches and surf will rise from 2-4 feet to 5-7 feet.
ENVIRONMENT
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk County under flash flood warning

POLK COUNTY––Labor Day in Polk County brings a dangerous amount of rain, which put the. county under a flash flood warning. Until Monday afternoon at 3:15, Polk County and a portion of Upstate were included in the flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service. The area experienced heavy rain showers and thunderstorms this morning and overnight.
POLK COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pickens County, SC
State
Georgia State
City
Greenville, SC
City
Greenville, GA
City
Oconee, GA
my40.tv

Flash flood warnings dropped; watch in effect Monday evening

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — (UPDATE 3:30 P.M.) A break in the rain prompts all Flash Flood Warnings for the mountains to be dropped. New batches of showers are likely through the rest of the afternoon and evening, so the Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. FLOOD WATCH...
ENVIRONMENT
WSPA 7News

Officials warn public of potential flooding in Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service said people in the Upstate should consider moving as the threat of flooding increases. A flood watch has been expanded into more of the western Carolinas and extended through Monday. NWS advised campers and hikers to move to higher ground due to possible flooding around South Carolina […]
ENVIRONMENT
WYFF4.com

Heavy rain at times, localized flooding possible

It’s been a very messy day again in parts of the Upstate as waves of heavy rain continue across the Western half of the area. We had a Flash Flood Warning earlier Sunday for much of Pickens and parts of Greenville Counties, which has luckily since expired. Parts of Pickens County – mainly near Table Rock – have seen 4-to 5-inches of rain since Sunday morning.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Labor Day#Heavy Rain#Outlaw
fox5atlanta.com

Northwest Georgia braces for more storms after flash floods cause state of emergency

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Counties in north Georgia are bracing for another round of storms Labor Day after heavy rain left many houses, businesses, and roads underwater. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with "preparation, response and recovery activities." The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 12 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp’s executive order.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
AccuWeather

Severe flooding triggers state of emergency in Georgia

Slow-moving storms delivered an overwhelming amount of rainfall to northern Georgia on Sunday that flooded a water treatment plant, slowed travel and delayed a Major League Baseball game. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in two of the state's northwestern counties following torrential rainfall and severe flooding...
GEORGIA STATE
WHNT-TV

Flood Watch No Longer In Effect

The Flood Watch is no longer in effect for the Tennessee Valley. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the end of the week! Locally heavy rain will still be possible with any shower or storm that develops. This could lead to ponding on roads or flooding of poor drainage areas so stay weather aware.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS 46

Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced as the areas around Chattooga County and Floyd County continue to experience heavy flooding and storms. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Flood Watch in effect for extreme Northeast Georgia

The NWS in Greenville has issued a Flood Watch for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin and Hart Counties. The watch is in effect until Sunday evening. Much of the watch area received 3-6″ of rain early Saturday and more heavy rain is possible. This could result in some flooding and flash flooding issues overnight and on Sunday.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
my40.tv

Tree trimming planned across Waynesville for next 5 weeks

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With cooler weather just around the corner, the town of Waynesville is planning ahead. Asplundh Tree Expert Co. will be out trimming tree limbs throughout town for the next few weeks to help prevent power outages this coming fall and winter. Crews will be working...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Flooding concerns in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Expect waves of heavy rain at times through Monday night, which could lead to ponding on area roads and localized flooding. Several areas are under watches, warnings and advisories. To see the latest in your area, click here. (Watch the full forecast above) Most locations will...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVC

State of Emergency declared in Georgia

Chattooga, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Chattooga County and Floyd County following severe flooding. The National Weather Service also issued Flash Flood Warning estimating about six to 12 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding has the potential...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

2K+
Followers
591
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spartanburg, SC from the Spartanburg Herald-Journal at GoUpstate.com.

 http://goupstate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy