treasurecoast.com
Port St. Lucie solid waste update as of Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – FCC Environmental Services was able to complete 80% of the automated garbage routes for Tuesday, 80% of all yard waste routes and 50% of recycling routes. It will finish up Tuesday services this morning and some crews already have started Wednesday service. Advance crews...
treasurecoast.com
Suspected drug dealer in Indian River County arrested after being caught using the U.S. mail to move drugs from city to city
Suspected drug dealer in Indian River County arrested after being caught using the U.S. mail to move drugs from city to city. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- A suspected drug dealer in Indian River County was arrested after being caught using the U.S. mail to move narcotics from city to city.
WPBF News 25
WPBF News 25
Deputies give 'all clear' in Vero Beach after responding to 'possible barricade situation'
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. Indian River County deputies gave the "all clear" after responding to what was originally thought to be a "possible barricaded subject" on 10th Street in Vero Beach Tuesday afternoon. This was in the 41000 block, near...
WESH
Half-mile of Brevard County neighborhood evacuated after explosives found
COCOA, Fla. — A section of a Brevard County neighborhood was evacuated Wednesday after explosives were located in a backyard. The cause of the fire is still unknown. But it’s what came after the fire which brought in the bomb squads. The fire ignited multiple rounds of ammunition...
veronews.com
Vero prepares to hit Shores with big utility hike
Utility consultants have recommended that Vero Beach press ahead next month with steep utility rate hikes that will let Vero collect as much as possible from Indian River Shores residents for sewer and reuse irrigation water before the town’s franchise agreement expires in 2027. An early peek at the...
Pedestrian killed in Jupiter hit-and-run crash
A man died Sunday night after Jupiter police said a driver fled the scene following a deadly hit-and-run crash.
WPBF News 25
Missing Vero Beach boater Dale Hossfield believed to have fallen overboard, FWC report finds
The couple taking a pleasant late afternoon stroll along the surf of Melbourne Beach last May came across a startling discovery, quickly calling 911 to report: “In South Melbourne Beach on the ocean — there's a boat that has washed ashore. There's nobody in it.”. So where was...
sebastiandaily.com
Demolition Begins On Harbor Lights Motel
The City of Sebastian is finally tearing down the old Harbor Lights motel, a condemned building filled with asbestos. The city purchased it a few years ago to preserve the waterfront property east of Indian River Drive near the Main Street boat ramp. The city tried to sell the property...
veronews.com
Police seek help in ID’ing Ulta Beauty grand theft suspects
VERO BEACH — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who they said stole more than $1,500 worth of items from an Ulta Beauty cosmetics store last weekend. Vero Beach police on Thursday released surveillance photos that captured the man and woman inside...
WPBF News 25
Click10.com
Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
veronews.com
Body found in truck at shopping center; deputies investigating
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A body was found in a pickup truck in a shopping center parking lot Friday evening, prompting a death investigation, sheriff’s officials said. There were no immediate signs of foul play, Indian River County spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said. “Once deputies arrived, they could...
WESH
1 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Florida park where hundreds gathered
INDIANTOWN, Fla. — One person is dead and several others are injured after a shooting took place Sunday night in Martin County, where hundreds have people had gathered. WPBF reports it happened just before midnight at Booker Park, which is on Marin Luther King Boulevard. Martin County deputies said...
veronews.com
Former County Administrator Joe Baird pleads ‘not guilty’ to stalking charge
Former county administrator Joe Baird has pled “not guilty” to stalking his former girlfriend earlier this year, and his attorney is asking a judge to dismiss the misdemeanor case contending the issues were already litigated in Circuit Court. “This kind of motion is very rare, so I don’t...
veronews.com
Marina referendum threatens Three Corners future
Here’s what locally may be by far the most important question of 2022. How will an out-of-county judge rule on the Vero Beach City Council’s lawsuit seeking to remove from the November ballot a referendum that could derail – or at least significantly stall – the popular Three Corners project?
treasurecoast.com
Vero Beach Police looking for these two suspects who stole over $1,500.00 of merchandise
Vero Beach Police looking for these two suspects who stole over $1,500.00 of merchandise. Vero Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Vero Beach Police are looking for these two suspects who stole over $1,500.00 of merchandise! Get a job people!. ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY. Grand Theft. On 09/03/2022, the pictured black male, possibly...
veronews.com
COVID cases here down; new vaccine available in Vero
The weekly count of new COVID-19 infections was way down to start the month of September, as a new vaccine booster formula got federal approval ahead of an expected Omicron surge this fall or winter. Cases reported to the Florida Department of Health from Aug. 26 through Sept. 2 were...
