Indian River County, FL

Indian River County, FL
veronews.com

Vero prepares to hit Shores with big utility hike

Utility consultants have recommended that Vero Beach press ahead next month with steep utility rate hikes that will let Vero collect as much as possible from Indian River Shores residents for sewer and reuse irrigation water before the town’s franchise agreement expires in 2027. An early peek at the...
VERO BEACH, FL
#Accident#Fec
sebastiandaily.com

Demolition Begins On Harbor Lights Motel

The City of Sebastian is finally tearing down the old Harbor Lights motel, a condemned building filled with asbestos. The city purchased it a few years ago to preserve the waterfront property east of Indian River Drive near the Main Street boat ramp. The city tried to sell the property...
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Police seek help in ID’ing Ulta Beauty grand theft suspects

VERO BEACH — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who they said stole more than $1,500 worth of items from an Ulta Beauty cosmetics store last weekend. Vero Beach police on Thursday released surveillance photos that captured the man and woman inside...
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

21-year-old driver dies after hitting pig on Palm Beach County road

JUPITER, Fla. — A 21-year-old driver was driving east in Jupiter when a pig ran into the road, causing a deadly crash Sunday night. The 2001 Ford F250 hit the pig along Indiantown Road at about 11:15 p.m. The vehicle veered off the road before hitting trees, according to deputies.
JUPITER, FL
Click10.com

Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Body found in truck at shopping center; deputies investigating

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A body was found in a pickup truck in a shopping center parking lot Friday evening, prompting a death investigation, sheriff’s officials said. There were no immediate signs of foul play, Indian River County spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said. “Once deputies arrived, they could...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Marina referendum threatens Three Corners future

Here’s what locally may be by far the most important question of 2022. How will an out-of-county judge rule on the Vero Beach City Council’s lawsuit seeking to remove from the November ballot a referendum that could derail – or at least significantly stall – the popular Three Corners project?
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

COVID cases here down; new vaccine available in Vero

The weekly count of new COVID-19 infections was way down to start the month of September, as a new vaccine booster formula got federal approval ahead of an expected Omicron surge this fall or winter. Cases reported to the Florida Department of Health from Aug. 26 through Sept. 2 were...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

