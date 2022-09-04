Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
California fires destroy structures, force residents to flee
California's latest major wildfire destroyed structures and cars as it burned out of control in the Sierra Nevada, while fires also forced people to flee their homes in the southern part of the state. Evacuation orders and warnings were in place Thursday in Placer and El Dorado counties after the...
Centre Daily
Couple never had honeymoon trip — now they’re going to Hawaii after big NC lottery win
A construction worker told his wife he “may have won some money” — then he hit the jackpot in North Carolina. Now, the six-figure prize winner is planning a big vacation, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. “We never took a honeymoon trip so that’s what our...
Centre Daily
Runaway horse taken ‘into custody’ after blocking I-64 traffic in Virginia, photo shows
A missing horse was found stalling traffic on an interstate in Virginia, police said. Mia, a horse who escaped from a farm at the beginning of September, was on the run for two days before the law caught up to her on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County, police said in a Tweet on Sept. 3.
Centre Daily
Hiker collapses and dies along trail at Texas state park, officials say
A hiker died at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Texas officials said. First responders and park rangers responded to a call for rescue on Wednesday, Sept. 7, along the Lighthouse Trail, the Randall County Fire Department said in a release. The trail was closed while crews attempted a “technical rescue.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centre Daily
74-year-old twin veterans from NC wow TikTok with dance moves. Meet Wayne and Dwayne
Dwayne and Wayne Haneline are 74-year-old twins who have been making headlines since birth. They were born on Nov. 4, 1947 in a flurry of sleet and snow in Davie County, North Carolina. The weather was so bad that their father had to escort the delivery doctor and nurse down the rural road to their home on a tractor.
Comments / 0