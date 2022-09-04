Dwayne and Wayne Haneline are 74-year-old twins who have been making headlines since birth. They were born on Nov. 4, 1947 in a flurry of sleet and snow in Davie County, North Carolina. The weather was so bad that their father had to escort the delivery doctor and nurse down the rural road to their home on a tractor.

