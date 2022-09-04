Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what to expect ahead of weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – We are officially over the hump, and it’s time to start planning for the weekend. Saturday is looking like the better day for outdoor plans. More on that in a moment, but first, let’s talk about the heat. Thursday. Waking up Thursday to temps in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s when showers could interrupt these hot, humid temperatures in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Just because the kids went back to school doesn’t mean summer is over just yet. Skies will continue to clear until sunset Tuesday at 7:59 pm. Speaking of daylight hours, we are now getting less than 13 hours of daylight each day. We will continue to lose a minute or so every day until the winter solstice arrives on Dec. 21.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: A Labor Day struggle for holiday showers
DETROIT – It is mostly dry early on this Monday and Happy Labor Day! A stationary front is wobbling around just south of Metro Detroit which will keep a chance for a few showers around this morning although Exact Track Radar is showing no significant signs of showers. It looks like our skies will stay mostly cloudy most of the day including heading out your door early with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s and some spotty drizzle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how long clouds will stick around for Labor Day in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It has been a gloomy day to end the holiday weekend, but we’ve had just a few showers around the region with most everyone remaining dry, and we will keep the dry weather in the forecast as we head into the overnight hours Monday night. Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight, overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s for most everyone.
Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?
Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Report: DNR says large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan was a ‘normal-sized black cat’
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – Last month, photographs were taken of what appeared to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. Dakota Stebbins took the pictures before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Aug. 13. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told UpNorthLive that the...
MDOT explains reasoning behind orange lanes in construction zones
If you drive through the flex route construction project on I-96 between US-23 and I-275 you may have noticed something a little different—the use of orange lines.
New Homeowners In Michigan Beware: Your Home’s Value May Be Rapidly Changing
It's been an extremely difficult year for new homeowners in West Michigan. At the start of 2022, we read multiple reports that West Michigan is one of the most competitive housing markets in the country. Between a renters shortage to rising home prices due to growth in the area, moving can be a real headache.
ClickOnDetroit.com
A taste of the UP for Michigan ‘trolls’: Where to find pasties in the Lower Peninsula
Pasties are beloved by Michiganders, so what better way to celebrate Upper Peninsula Day on Tuesday than with the savory treat?. The savory, midwestern-style empanada is what fueled mine and coal workers who worked in the Upper Peninsula. The baked pastry is originally from the United Kingdom, and beyond some of the original flavors, there are many variations that can be found in Michigan.
Cedar Point Roller Coaster Retired After Michigan Woman Struck
'Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience.'
ClickOnDetroit.com
Recycling Raccoon Squad helping fans recycle at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor this season
ANN ARBOR – If you go to Michigan Stadium to watch some football games this season, you’ll see some familiar furry characters around the space. Michigan’s Recycling Raccoon Squad, the faces of the state’s “Know It Before Your Throw It” recycling education campaign, have been posted at 250 locations and on 127 television screens throughout the stadium to encourage fans to recycle properly.
Detroit News
Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations
Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
ClickOnDetroit.com
They’re walking 140 miles across Michigan in turnout gear to raise money for firefighters battling cancer
It’s called Walk for the Red 140. Firefighters are walking 140 miles to help firefighters battling cancer. “It’s always going to be something we deal with just because of the smoke and the chemicals we deal with on a daily basis,” said firefighter Joseph Warne. Warne is...
Detroit News
Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Spanish, Chilean, Brazilian men tried to cross illegally into Michigan in middle of night, agents say
MARYSVILLE, Mich. – Officials said they arrested a Spanish man, a Chilean man, and a Brazilian man who took a boat across the St. Clair River to cross illegally from Canada into Michigan in the middle of the night. Border Patrol agents from Detroit said they saw a boat...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll results show where Michigan voters stand on private school tax credits, election protocols -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on private school tax credits, expanding early voting. Most Michigan voters support increasing the time frame for in-person voting and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 32-year-old man wins $1M on scratch off ticket
An Ohio man purchased a Triple Million instant ticket while working in Michigan and won the game’s $1 million top prize. The lucky 32-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Gerth’s Beef & Deli, located at 6925 Lewis Avenue in Temperance. Temperance is about 40 miles southeast of Ann Arbor.
Closure coming to road between Ann Arbor and Dexter for Amtrak railroad crossing work
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A well-traveled road between Ann Arbor and Dexter is closing for several days to allow for maintenance at a railroad crossing along the Huron River. Amtrak is slated to close the Zeeb Road crossing near the intersection of Huron River Drive in Scio Township between Wednesday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 11, for the project, according to a weekly road work schedule and advisory from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
