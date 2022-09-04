NBA 2K23 is showing off some improvements to The City and some new layouts for this year's game. The Neighborhood was a big deal for fans when it was introduced. Now, people are hoping for big things with the most expansive City in a 2K game yet. On their blog, the developers explain the new affiliations that users can look forward to. More people than ever will be packing into the City area, and there's more courts to house them. Also of note is the Main Street where things like Pro-Am and the Jordan Challenge will call home. You can also play your MyPlayer games through the massive arena in the center of the festivities. Finally, a bit of that catwalk vibe walking into the arena is captured by these games. It's a lot to take in. But, luckily 2K is breaking it all down right here.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO