WDSU

Man shot on highway in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street. According to the police, a man sustained a gunshot wound around 10:36 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
L'Observateur

Kenner Police seek help identifying person of interest in shooting

𝙆𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧 𝙥𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙘’𝙨 𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙛𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙚𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 𝟑, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙤𝙘𝙘𝙪𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙩 𝟑𝟎𝟒𝟗 𝙇𝙤𝙮𝙤𝙡𝙖 𝘿𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙆𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧.
WWL-TV

One person killed in Marrero shooting

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Marrero that claimed the life of a male victim. Deputies responded to the call of a shooting in the 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies located...
WDSU

2 men shot and killed in New Orleans East on Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left two dead in New Orleans East on Tuesday. According to reports, two men were shot and killed on the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive right before 3 p.m. No other information is currently available.
fox8live.com

Authorities investigating fatal shooting of Marrero man, Jefferson sheriff says

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Marrero man Wednesday (Sept. 7) night, said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. Deputies responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
NOLA.com

Bicyclist hit and killed on Elysian Fields ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A bicyclist who was killed when he fell into traffic on Elysian Fields Avenue was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 58-year-old Earl Green. Green was biking on a sidewalk near Interstate 610 on Monday afternoon when he inexplicably lost control and fell into the southbound traffic lanes, where two passing vehicles struck him, authorities said. He died of multiple blunt trauma injuries, the coroner's office said.
NOLA.com

Man killed in Algiers shooting ID'd by coroner's office

A man who was killed in an Algiers shooting was identified Tuesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 31-year-old Anthony Florant. Florant was fatally wounded Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets, authorities said. First responders found him wounded under a bridge. He died at a...
NOLA.com

2 men dead after shooting in Little Woods, NOPD says

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East that left two men dead Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive (map). The victims were pronounced dead at the scene,...
WDSU

Big Freedia opens up about mentee killed in NOLA East, said he played in her documentary on crime

The Queen of Bounce opened up about the life of one of her mentees gone too soon – another victim of gun violence. Devin Walker, 17, was featured in Big Freedia's documentary "Freedia Got a Gun" in 2020. The documentary focused on crime in the city of New Orleans and its impacts. On Aug. 17, Walker was shot and killed in the Little Woods area, becoming a victim of violence himself.
