FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
Man shot on highway in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street. According to the police, a man sustained a gunshot wound around 10:36 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
NOLA.com
7 carjackings or attempted carjackings reported on Labor Day, New Orleans police say
Seven carjackings or attempted carjackings were reported to New Orleans police over the Labor Day holiday, police said Tuesday. The crimes were reported within the 24-hour period from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to a preliminary list of major offenses released by the department. Two of the...
NOLA.com
Kenner police seeking person of interest in fatal shooting outside convenience store
Detectives investigating a fatal shooting outside a Kenner convenience store are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the case. Victim Alejandro Quiroz, 43, of Kenner was shot about 4 a.m. in the parking lot of a store in the 3000 block of Loyola Drive on Sept. 3.
NOLA.com
Interstate shooting at I-10 and Calliope onramp wounds man, slows traffic, police say
New Orleans police are responding to a shooting on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street that sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police responded to the shooting at around 10:36 a.m. and asked motorists to avoid the area as they conduct their investigation.
L'Observateur
Kenner Police seek help identifying person of interest in shooting
𝙆𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧 𝙥𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙘’𝙨 𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙛𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙚𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 𝟑, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙤𝙘𝙘𝙪𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙩 𝟑𝟎𝟒𝟗 𝙇𝙤𝙮𝙤𝙡𝙖 𝘿𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙆𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧.
WWL-TV
One person killed in Marrero shooting
MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Marrero that claimed the life of a male victim. Deputies responded to the call of a shooting in the 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies located...
WDSU
Owners at popular bar Uptown say customers were leaving when carjacked at gunpoint Monday
A violent Labor Day weekend in New Orleans with a string of carjackings left people across the city on edge. The Metropolitan Crime Commission reports at least four carjackings Monday. Including one near Monkey Hill Bar on Magazine Street at about 10 p.m. NOPD said two vehicles blocked a car...
WDSU
2 men shot and killed in New Orleans East on Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left two dead in New Orleans East on Tuesday. According to reports, two men were shot and killed on the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive right before 3 p.m. No other information is currently available.
fox8live.com
Authorities investigating fatal shooting of Marrero man, Jefferson sheriff says
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Marrero man Wednesday (Sept. 7) night, said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. Deputies responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
40-year-old man shot multiple times near Little Woods : NOPD
According to the NOPD, police were notified of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 7100 block of Bunker Hill Road.
NOLA.com
Bicyclist hit and killed on Elysian Fields ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A bicyclist who was killed when he fell into traffic on Elysian Fields Avenue was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 58-year-old Earl Green. Green was biking on a sidewalk near Interstate 610 on Monday afternoon when he inexplicably lost control and fell into the southbound traffic lanes, where two passing vehicles struck him, authorities said. He died of multiple blunt trauma injuries, the coroner's office said.
NOLA.com
Man killed in Algiers shooting ID'd by coroner's office
A man who was killed in an Algiers shooting was identified Tuesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 31-year-old Anthony Florant. Florant was fatally wounded Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets, authorities said. First responders found him wounded under a bridge. He died at a...
NOLA.com
Man pulled from his Mercedes, carjacked while waiting at red light, NOPD says
A 34-year-old man was pulled from his Mercedes Benz and carjacked while waiting at a red light Tuesday night, New Orleans police said. It was one of two carjackings authorities investigated Tuesday in which the driver was pulled from his vehicle. The carjacking of the Mercedes was reported to authorities...
NOLA.com
2 men dead after shooting in Little Woods, NOPD says
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East that left two men dead Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive (map). The victims were pronounced dead at the scene,...
New Orleans East shooting near Bullard, I-10
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting on the I-10 Service Road near Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East. The gunfire erupted sometime around 6am.
Woman says she tracked down her own stolen car after slow NOPD response
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department’s manpower shortage is well documented. The trickle-down effect is slow response time, particularly when it comes to property crimes where someone’s life is not in imminent danger. Kendra Mack arrived at the NOPD’s 7th District headquarters to get a...
fox8live.com
‘Not quiet in Gotham’: Councilman outraged by double homicide in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Councilman Oliver Thomas said the city’s latest deadly shooting -- a double slaying in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East -- hit home for him. Two men were fatally shot just before 3 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 6) in the 7000 block of Yorktown...
NOLA.com
Victim of Uptown New Orleans carjacking, shooting still critical condition 1½ months later
More than 1½ months after he was shot and carjacked in Uptown New Orleans, allegedly by an escapee of the Bridge City juvenile prison, Scott Toups remains in a hospital in critical condition. His wife of 33 years, Stacie Toups, described him as an electrical foreman who loved his...
WDSU
Big Freedia opens up about mentee killed in NOLA East, said he played in her documentary on crime
The Queen of Bounce opened up about the life of one of her mentees gone too soon – another victim of gun violence. Devin Walker, 17, was featured in Big Freedia's documentary "Freedia Got a Gun" in 2020. The documentary focused on crime in the city of New Orleans and its impacts. On Aug. 17, Walker was shot and killed in the Little Woods area, becoming a victim of violence himself.
NOLA.com
Man with children in vehicle carjacked on South Carrollton Avenue, NOPD says
A man with children in the vehicle was carjacked Monday night on South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The man and the children were able to get out before the two carjackers drove off in the stolen vehicle, authorities said. The same night, another carjacker tried to steal a...
