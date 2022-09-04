Elusive imposters

September is here and after a midsummer lull, my local hummingbirds are back with a vengeance. They’re fighting over the feeders and seem to have staked out one of my hanging flower baskets as a primo snack dispenser. It’s mostly females right now; many of the adult males have already started their fall migration. One cool thing I have noticed over this late summer period was something that, out of the corner of my eye, I initially thought was one of those pugnacious little birds. In fact, it was something I see far less often, a hummingbird moth.

“Hummingbird moth” is a common term for a variety of sphinx moth species that behave much like hummingbirds. I’d seen one of them around in the daytime a few times, a pretty, smaller bug with a reddish-colored band around its midsection. This was a clearwing hummingbird moth, so named because of the see-through windows in its wings. It had a greenish color to its body, adding to the hummingbird illusion, but in broad daylight this was clearly a moth with a curled proboscis instead of a beak.

More recently I was out at dusk taking down my bird feeders (thank you, local town of Gingles nuisance bears) and was momentarily fooled by another bug flitting around in my flowers. I often see actual hummingbirds out at last light, but it was pretty late in the summer for that and I noticed this creature made no whirring sound as it flew. That fake trochilid was in fact a white-lined sphinx moth. Unlike their clear-winged relatives, these moths often feed at dusk and are quite a bit larger. White-lined sphinx moths have a four-inch wingspan, and in the dark their profile closely resembles an actual hummingbird. Both of these moths seem to especially like petunias and my catnip plants.

Hummingbird moth caterpillars are typical of sphinx moth (also known as “hawk moth”) caterpillars, with a large horn or tail on their backsides. White-lined sphinx moth caterpillars are bright green with lines of watermelon-colored “eyes.” According to the University of Wisconsin Insect Diagnostic Lab, 2018 was a very good year for these moths. I don’t know about this year yet, but I suspect I’m seeing them for the first time because my chickens are now in a run and are no longer free-ranging, both for their safety and for the preservation of my flower beds. So this might be the first summer there’s enough forage for them around my place.

No matter how many of them there are, there’s no question that hummingbird moths are much nicer than actual hummingbirds. A recent column in the Washington Post by John Kelly asks the question, “Why are hummingbirds such jerks?” and gets some insight from Emma Greig from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Kelly had observed what most of us with hummingbird feeders have, which is that as soon as you have more than one bird, you have a fight on your hands. Greig says, “For their body size, hands down, the most aggressive bird is the rufous hummingbird.” While rufous hummingbirds are seen extremely rarely in Wisconsin, our ruby-throated versions are almost as bad. The reason they’re so combative is the scant content of their natural food sources. Each flower contains such a tiny amount of nectar that the birds have to visit them repeatedly and defend them in order to survive. Greig says, “Their personalities are all about defense. That’s why they’re such jerks at feeders. It really is their nature.”

So a free-flowing nectar feeder really is worth all the energy it takes to defend it. One way to reduce all this squabbling is to have multiple feeders — even on a small space like a porch. And don’t forget that our fierce flying friends are migrating through mid-November, so leave feeders up for at least a couple more months. They’ll appreciate it, even if they’re too rude to thank you for it.

Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.