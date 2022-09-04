ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hurricane Danielle strengthens, Tropical Storm Earl churns in the Atlantic

By FOX Weather
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZemNU_0hi4oplQ00

A quiet August has turned into a busier September with two named disturbances traveling through the Atlantic Ocean.

Danielle became the first Atlantic hurricane of the season on Friday after August finished with no named storms for the first time in decades .

Hurricane Danielle is harmlessly spinning over the Central Atlantic and is nearly a thousand miles from the nearest landmass.

After weakening to a tropical storm for most of Saturday, Danielle strengthened again into a Category 1 hurricane late Saturday evening. Slight strengthening is expected to continue through Labor Day as the hurricane slowly moves toward the north today. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts as it slowly moves off to the northeast, in the general direction of Europe.

Tropical Storm Earl

Tropical Storm Earl formed Friday evening east of the Caribbean after days of battling hostile upper-level winds and dry air.

The cyclone has winds of around 50 mph, with higher gusts and is also expected to strengthen during the Labor Day week.

On its current heading, the cyclone is expected to stay north of the Caribbean Islands but could increase rains and swells through the weekend. Heavy rains could cause some flooding impacts in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the Northern Leeward Islands through Sunday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ewCZ_0hi4oplQ00
Danielle became the first Atlantic hurricane of the season on Friday after August finished with no named storms for the first time in decades.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YorTs_0hi4oplQ00
Major computer models all are in agreement that the cyclone will remain a concern for mariners but could come close to Bermuda late in the workweek.

The National Hurricane Center expects Earl to react to a weakness in a ridge and turn more northerly over the next few days.

A turn to the right will keep the cyclone well east of the Southeast and safely out to sea.

Major computer models all are in agreement that the cyclone will remain a concern for mariners but could come close to Bermuda late in the workweek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYQWo_0hi4oplQ00
The cyclone has winds of around 50 mph, with higher gusts and is also expected to strengthen during the Labor Day week.
Post-Tropical Cyclone Javier swirls in the Pacific Ocean

The eastern Pacific Ocean is bustling with tropical activity again after a several-week break with Tropical Storm Javier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JuYcr_0hi4oplQ00
Hurricane Danielle is harmlessly spinning over the Central Atlantic and is nearly a thousand miles from the nearest landmass.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

In Sunday’s 5 a.m. advisory , the NHC downgraded Javier to a Post-Tropical Cyclone with sustained winds of 35 mph in what will be their final advisory on Javier.

Javier’s center was located about 210 miles West of Punta Eugenia, Mexico and is expected to slowly turn westward into the open Pacific with further weakening through Labor Day week.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy