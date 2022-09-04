ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FanSided

Arizona Football to host local, highly-recruited Edge Rusher

With Arizona Football set to host Mississippi State this weekend, the Wildcats will also host highly-recruited local Edge Rusher, Elijah Rushing. We’re now into week two of the Arizona Football season, and already the Wildcats are turning some heads following their upset win over San Diego State this past weekend.
TUCSON, AZ
pistolsfiringblog.com

How OSU Plans to Stripe the Stadium on Saturday vs. Arizona State

OSU has in the past successfully deployed strategies striping Boone Pickens Stadium — but it comes with some serious planning. So get out your pen and paper if you’re planning on being there this coming Saturday as Arizona State comes to town. Lower bowl: Wear orange. That includes...
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona

Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona economy is sailing into uncertain waters

As cross currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it. The labor market remains very tight, generating strong job gains, low unemployment rates, rapid wage increases, and a mountain of open jobs. At the same time, retail sales has begun to slow, inflation far exceeds income growth, housing affordability has plunged, and interest rates are rising.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 2-4

PHOENIX — Travel from Phoenix and Payson will face delays as a pavement project on State Route 87 will begin Tuesday, a Democratic Arizona house member who won his state Senate primary last month announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics and a man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon.
PHOENIX, AZ
foodgressing.com

Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall: Menus Highlights, September Dates

Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall Edition returns September 16 – 25, 2022. Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 is the most edible time of the year, giving local, regional and national food lovers the opportunity to enjoy a prix-fixe dinner for $33, $44 or $55 per person or couple (unless noted: excluding beverages, tax and gratuity) at a number of participating Valley restaurants.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona Senate candidate steps down, leaving seat to be filled by write-in on Election Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s new legislative District 22 no longer has any candidates running for state Senate. The only candidate to emerge from the August primary, longtime state House Representative Diego Espinoza (D), has dropped out of the race to take another job. This means that the district’s Senate seat will now be determined by whoever gets the most write-in votes on Election Day.
ARIZONA STATE
Brenna Temple

Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?

It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Arizona dust storm comes through Maricopa County

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In Arizona, a massive dust storm swept through Maricopa County Friday evening. It happened after storms began to pop up earlier in the day. As the storms build, they can completely block out the sun - making it nearly impossible to see. They’re described as some of...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky

PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
PHOENIX, AZ

