Arizona Football to host local, highly-recruited Edge Rusher
With Arizona Football set to host Mississippi State this weekend, the Wildcats will also host highly-recruited local Edge Rusher, Elijah Rushing. We’re now into week two of the Arizona Football season, and already the Wildcats are turning some heads following their upset win over San Diego State this past weekend.
pistolsfiringblog.com
How OSU Plans to Stripe the Stadium on Saturday vs. Arizona State
OSU has in the past successfully deployed strategies striping Boone Pickens Stadium — but it comes with some serious planning. So get out your pen and paper if you’re planning on being there this coming Saturday as Arizona State comes to town. Lower bowl: Wear orange. That includes...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona economy is sailing into uncertain waters
As cross currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it. The labor market remains very tight, generating strong job gains, low unemployment rates, rapid wage increases, and a mountain of open jobs. At the same time, retail sales has begun to slow, inflation far exceeds income growth, housing affordability has plunged, and interest rates are rising.
nevalleynews.org
Reported white supremacist, Jared Taylor’s speech at ASU draws large student body protests Friday night
Protestors came out in full force before the Jared Taylor speech and arrived throughout the evening on Friday at Arizona State University in Tempe, to express disapproval toward “ASU and president Michael Crow” for allowing “white advocate” Taylor to speak on campus. The protestors outnumbered those...
This Is The Best Beer Spot In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best beer spots in each state.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 2-4
PHOENIX — Travel from Phoenix and Payson will face delays as a pavement project on State Route 87 will begin Tuesday, a Democratic Arizona house member who won his state Senate primary last month announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics and a man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon.
foodgressing.com
Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall: Menus Highlights, September Dates
Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall Edition returns September 16 – 25, 2022. Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 is the most edible time of the year, giving local, regional and national food lovers the opportunity to enjoy a prix-fixe dinner for $33, $44 or $55 per person or couple (unless noted: excluding beverages, tax and gratuity) at a number of participating Valley restaurants.
AZFamily
Arizona Senate candidate steps down, leaving seat to be filled by write-in on Election Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s new legislative District 22 no longer has any candidates running for state Senate. The only candidate to emerge from the August primary, longtime state House Representative Diego Espinoza (D), has dropped out of the race to take another job. This means that the district’s Senate seat will now be determined by whoever gets the most write-in votes on Election Day.
12news.com
Arizona governor candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs speak at a forum in Phoenix
The two candidates for the Arizona Gubernatorial election spoke at a forum on Thursday. They outlined their individual approaches if they were elected.
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?
It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.
This Is The Richest School District In Arizona
This school district is the richest in the state.
Phoenix: Farmer's Almanac long-range Sept. and Oct. forecast
Farmer's Almanac has released a free, detailed long-range weather forecast for September and October 2022 for Phoenix. With back-to-school season in full effect, it might help to know what mother nature has in store for us.
arizonasuntimes.com
State Representative Diego Espinoza Drops from Unopposed Arizona Senate Race, Leaves Seat Open to Write-In Candidates
Arizona State Representative Diego Espinoza (D-Tolleson) announced last week that he would resign from the Arizona House, despite winning the August primary election for a seat in the Senate, leaving no one on the ballot. “Today, I announced my resignation to my seat in the Arizona House effective Monday, September...
inbusinessphx.com
San Francisco Investment Firm Acquires First Arizona Property with Purchase in Scottsdale Airpark
San Francisco-based commercial real estate investment firm Graham Street Realty (GSR), an affiliate of Hamilton Zanze, has acquired Cimmaron Industrial Park in the Scottsdale Airport Industrial submarket of the Phoenix metro area. The deal closed on August 26, 2022, for a purchase price of $27.5 million. The property is currently fully leased.
kyma.com
Arizona dust storm comes through Maricopa County
(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In Arizona, a massive dust storm swept through Maricopa County Friday evening. It happened after storms began to pop up earlier in the day. As the storms build, they can completely block out the sun - making it nearly impossible to see. They’re described as some of...
fox10phoenix.com
Bungalow-style home in Phoenix historic district
A home built in the early-1900s by an artist that sits in the Roosevelt Historic District in Phoenix. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez has more.
fox10phoenix.com
Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky
PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ to make a stop in Gilbert this weekend
The ‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ will make a stop at a Walmart in Arizona on September 10. Here’s how your car could get “immortalized as an official Hot Wheels 1:64 die-cast.”
