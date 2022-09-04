Read full article on original website
Ridgefield Youth Lacrosse Fall Clinics for K - 8!
It's time to register for Fall Ball! Beginners, seasoned players, all in Kindergarten through 8th grade are welcome for this series of Sunday morning clinics which maximize fun and stick skills. We start on September 18th. Plus, RYL is providing a free stick to new K and 1st players (not...
SilverSource 21st Annual Golf Outing on Sept. 15 at Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford
John Barnes and Greg Caggainello of Reckson to Be Honored. Jerome Berkman, Judge Gerald Fox, Jr. and Alan Kalter Remembered with Eagle Awards. The SilverSource 21st Annual Golf Outing will take place on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford. The event will gather a group of fun-loving colleagues, community leaders and friends to support older residents in Stamford while enjoying a great day on the course. This special day of golf and camaraderie will kick off with a 10:30am Brunch, followed by a 12:00 pm shotgun start, and Dinner at 6:00pm.
RVNAhealth Autumn Dinner on Sept. 24: Live Auction Promises Getaways, Tickets to Sporting Events, Box Seats to Andrea Bocelli, Sarah Bouissou Catered Dinner, Golf and More!
RVNAhealth will host its annual Autumn Dinner on Saturday, September 24 at The Amber Room in Danbury. The Board of Directors, Autumn Dinner Committee, and friends of the organization look forward to celebrating the meaningful work of RVNAhealth and the continuum of care the agency provides throughout 35+ communities. In...
New Wilton Location for Blue Star Bazaar, Grand Opening on Saturday with Refreshments, Raffle
Blue Star Bazaar, a boutique offering clothing, and gifts, has moved to a new location in Wilton and invites you to celebrate on Saturday!. The shop will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 10 from 10 am to 5:30 pm. The new store is at 239 Danbury Road. The grand opening will feature complimentary refreshments, $10 gift cards for every $100 spent, and a raffle.
Ridgefield Residents Can Shred Documents September 17 at Rotary Club of Danbury Shred Day Event
The Rotary Club of Danbury is holding its next Community Shred Day on September 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Chuck’s Steakhouse parking lot located at 20 Segar St. in Danbury. Residents and businesses from any town are invited to bring as many boxes as they like...
New Canaan Police Cops & Robbers Golf Tourney on Sept. 30, Register to Play, Donate a Prize, or Sponsor this Event!
New Canaan Police will host their annual Cops & Robbers Golf Tournament on Friday, September 30th at Whitney Farms Golf Course in Monroe. The event benefits New Canaan Police Benevolent Association and all are welcome to play, police officer or not!. The Department is looking for raffle prize donations and...
Harvest Moon Hike at Great Hollow this Saturday
Join Great Hollow for their next full moon hike, this Saturday, as we learn about the "Harvest Moon." You’ll trek up to the Tucker’s Run waterfall under the moonlight while keeping our eyes and ears open for nocturnal wildlife. Please wear sturdy footwear and bring a flashlight or...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Tiger Schulmann's Martial Arts
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Tiger Schulmann's...
Roll the Dice to Benefit Wilton Library on Saturday, October 15
Wilton Library Hosts Casino Night Fundraiser on Saturday, October 15. Wilton Library Association (WLA) is pleased to announce that it will host a special Casino Night Fundraiser at the library on the evening of Saturday, October 15 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. All adults 21 years of age and older are invited to be part of the action. During the event, the library’s open spaces will be transformed with lights, sounds, and professional gambling tables for a Saturday night to remember.
Carriage Barn Arts Center adds new staff, programs and exhibits
45th Annual Member Show Now Open Through October 9. The Carriage Barn Arts Center, New Canaan’s non-profit arts organization and gallery located in Waveny Park, is continuing to expand with new programs, exhibits and event offerings. Hilary Wittmann, Executive Director since 2016, announced the addition of two new staff...
Staples High School Student Creates an Adaptive Floor Hockey Program for Special Needs Participants
Bringing Passion to a Sport and Making it Safe and Fun so Everyone Can Play. Zoe Simonte, a senior at Staples High School in Westport, started planning out her program a year and a half ago during the pandemic. “Hearts4Hockey” was Zoe’s idea to create a modified and safe floor hockey activity for special needs teens and adults served by Healing Hearts, a 501(c)3 non-profit located in Stamford, Connecticut.
Ric Bruciati, RHS class of 1975, has died
Eric Alexander Bruciati, known to his friends as 'Ric', passed away at his home on Monday, September 5, 2022, just a few days shy of his 66th birthday. He was born on September 12, 1956 and was the son of the late Ero 'Pie' and Theresa 'Terry' (Strouse) Bruciati. He...
First Congregational Church of Ridgefield Holds Men's Winter Coat Drive
We will be holding a winter coat drive for our mission partner, H.O.M.E. They need new or gently used men’s winter jackets, hats, and gloves (no dress coats please). The donation drive is now through September 29. Jackets can be hung in the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield Welcome Center coat rack located at 103 Main Street or put in one of the collection baskets.
Newtown High School's Daniella Crisci is Fairfield County Bank Ruden Report Achievement Scholarship recipient!
Fairfield County Bank announces Ruden Report Achievement Scholarship recipients. Fairfield County Bank is proud to announce the five recipients of the inaugural Ruden Report Achievement Scholarship powered by Fairfield County Bank. The recipients are Daniella Crisci of Newtown High School, Polly Parsons-Hills and Emily Fox of New Canaan High School,...
Volunteers Needed for the Annual Brewster Fall Festival
Each year, the Town of Southeast Cultural Arts Coalition hosts the Annual Brewster Fall Festival to celebrate the community, raise awareness of the 1896 historic Old Town Hall theater, and show the diversity of Brewster's multi-cultural community. This year's takes place on Sunday, September 25th, from 11 am to 4 pm on Main Street. The festival includes live entertainment on two outdoor stages and 75 vendors: food, games, community services, and businesses.
Danbury Music Centre Announces Auditions for Nutcracker on Sept. 9 & 10
The Danbury Music Centre will be holding auditions for its Annual Nutcracker on September 9th and 10th. This magical community event has been performed for over 50 years and features over 200 dancers, accompanied live by the Danbury Symphony Orchestra. The production is fully staged with beautiful scenery, costumes and...
Former Ridgefield Resident Denis P. Duggan, 95, has Died
Denis P. Duggan, 95, of Redding, previously of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Monday, September 5, 2022. He was the loving husband of the late Eileen A. Duggan. Mr. Duggan was born on October 11, 1926 in Woodside, NY; a son of the late Jeremiah and Anna (Burke) Duggan. He was the elder brother to his late sister and brother, Nancy and Jerry.
Scarecrow Fest Returns to Wilton!
The Wilton Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Wilton, The Wilton Historical Society, Department of Public Works and Parks and Recreation proudly announce the return of our annual Scarecrow Fest!. Every year we decorate Wilton Center with one-of-a-kind scarecrows designed by our local organizations, businesses and families! The scarecrows...
Ridgefield Historical Society and Town of Ridgefield Awarded CT SHPO Grants
Thanks to two grants from the CT State Historic Preservation Office, the Ridgefield Historical Society will soon embark on an updated architectural survey of Ridgefield. The Ridgefield Historical Society and the Town of Ridgefield were recently awarded two survey and planning grants by the Connecticut State Preservation Office (CT SHPO). The grants will jointly support an updated Historic Resources Inventory (HRI) of the Town of Ridgefield — an architectural survey that will include detailed records and images of buildings, sites, structures and/or objects over 50 years old, as well as “younger” structures with notable architectural significance.
Ridgebury Elementary School Wins 1st Place at National Invention Convention!
Ridgefield Public Schools just announced that Evelyn (Evie) Klimowicz, a fourth grader at Ridgebury Elementary School, won first place at the National Invention Convention with her invention of The Handy Hound Handle. 2022 marked the 7th annual Invention Convention U.S. Nationals which was held at The Henry Ford in Dearborn,...
