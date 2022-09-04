John Barnes and Greg Caggainello of Reckson to Be Honored. Jerome Berkman, Judge Gerald Fox, Jr. and Alan Kalter Remembered with Eagle Awards. The SilverSource 21st Annual Golf Outing will take place on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford. The event will gather a group of fun-loving colleagues, community leaders and friends to support older residents in Stamford while enjoying a great day on the course. This special day of golf and camaraderie will kick off with a 10:30am Brunch, followed by a 12:00 pm shotgun start, and Dinner at 6:00pm.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO