Dallas, TX

Comments

Valerie
4d ago

the way they drive in Texas I would never drive a motorcycle. driving a car is scary enough

Reply
6
 

WFAA

I-35E southbound shut down after fatal crash in Dallas

DALLAS — A fatal crash shut down all lanes of southbound Interstate 35E in Northwest Dallas early Thursday morning, officials said. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on I-35E at Walnut Hill Lane, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived and found two vehicles involved, a pickup...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Texas 183, Irving police say

IRVING, Texas — Irving police on Wednesday morning shut down the eastbound lanes of Texas 183 due to a deadly crash, officials said. According to the police department, the shutdown was near O'Connor Road. Drivers were being directed away from the area. The eastbound lanes remained closed around 6:30...
IRVING, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Dead After Fort Worth Shooting: Police

A man died outside a West Fort Worth Kroger Wednesday evening after he was apparently wounded in a shooting nearby, police say. In a statement to NBC 5, Fort Worth police said officers were called at 6:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting victim outside the Kroger located on the 9100 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

1 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Argyle

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a three-vehicle crash in Argyle. Emergency crews responded to the collision about 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of FM 407 and FM 1830, according to Denton County ESD No. 1 (formerly Argyle Fire District). A car, work van and pickup towing a flatbed trailer were involved, and the trailer ended up resting on top of the car.
ARGYLE, TX
FOX West Texas

Motor home crash on I-20 leaves woman dead

ABILENE, Texas — A Lake Kiowa woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a motor home crash on Interstate 20, approximately 1.5 miles east of Abilene. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Richard B. Smith, 52, of Allen, was driving a motor home, towing a pickup east on I-20, when the front left tire blew out, causing the vehicle to go out of control. The motor home hit a guardrail and overturned on the south side of the roadway.
LAKE KIOWA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash

ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday. According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred. The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX.
ABILENE, TX
WFAA

South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Intoxication manslaughter suspect arrested after early morning crash in Irving

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) - An intoxication manslaughter investigation has begun into a fatality crash the morning of Sept. 7. It happened on SH 183 East near Carl Road.The driver of a broken down car was struck while standing outside by another vehicle. Police said the suspected drunk driver is in custody.The state highway was shut down at O'Connor prompting law enforcement to advise drivers to take an alternate route. 
IRVING, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fatal Car Crash Shuts Down Portions of I-20

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that happened Tuesday along Interstate 20 in Dallas County near St. Augustine. When asked by The Dallas Express, the sheriff’s office said two vehicles were involved in the accident and confirmed two pedestrians were fatally struck. The crash...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Firefighters Respond To Home in UP After Sunday Storms

A fire at a home in the 3200 block of Southwestern was quickly extinguished Sunday afternoon after a storm blew through the area. City officials say firefighters arrived at the home around 3:30 p.m.; crews saw smoke visible from the roof and the flames were quickly extinguished with the help of Dallas Fire-Rescue.
DALLAS, TX

