Valerie
4d ago
the way they drive in Texas I would never drive a motorcycle. driving a car is scary enough
One driver killed in early morning crash on I-35E in Dallas
A grinding multi-car fatal crash in Dallas has closed down a stretch of south-bound I-35 this morning. The collision was just before 2 a.m. and at least one of the cars rolled over, trapping occupants inside.
I-35E southbound shut down after fatal crash in Dallas
DALLAS — A fatal crash shut down all lanes of southbound Interstate 35E in Northwest Dallas early Thursday morning, officials said. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on I-35E at Walnut Hill Lane, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived and found two vehicles involved, a pickup...
WFAA
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Texas 183, Irving police say
IRVING, Texas — Irving police on Wednesday morning shut down the eastbound lanes of Texas 183 due to a deadly crash, officials said. According to the police department, the shutdown was near O'Connor Road. Drivers were being directed away from the area. The eastbound lanes remained closed around 6:30...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Dead After Fort Worth Shooting: Police
A man died outside a West Fort Worth Kroger Wednesday evening after he was apparently wounded in a shooting nearby, police say. In a statement to NBC 5, Fort Worth police said officers were called at 6:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting victim outside the Kroger located on the 9100 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard.
1 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Argyle
One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a three-vehicle crash in Argyle. Emergency crews responded to the collision about 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of FM 407 and FM 1830, according to Denton County ESD No. 1 (formerly Argyle Fire District). A car, work van and pickup towing a flatbed trailer were involved, and the trailer ended up resting on top of the car.
Man jailed in the Fort Worth murder of a Dallas businessman
After being on the run for three weeks, a man is locked up in Fort Worth, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Dallas businessman last month. Markyn West was booked into the Tarrant County jail
Motor home crash on I-20 leaves woman dead
ABILENE, Texas — A Lake Kiowa woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a motor home crash on Interstate 20, approximately 1.5 miles east of Abilene. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Richard B. Smith, 52, of Allen, was driving a motor home, towing a pickup east on I-20, when the front left tire blew out, causing the vehicle to go out of control. The motor home hit a guardrail and overturned on the south side of the roadway.
fox4news.com
4 suspects in custody, armored car driver shot during robbery near bank in Carrollton
CARROLLTON, Texas - Carrollton Police say they are investigating a robbery outside a Bank of America at Josey Lane and Belt Line Road. Police say an armored van with two GardaWorld employees pulled up to the bank's ATM just after noon to fill it with money, when the suspects started shooting.
Overturned cement truck causes traffic headaches on I-30 in Dallas
DALLAS — An overturned cement truck caused major traffic issues on Interstate 30 in Dallas this afternoon. The accident happened in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Hampton Road. Traffic could be seen backed up as far as the Margaret McDermott Bridge around 3 p.m. The cause of the...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Dallas on Saturday night. The crash happened near Royal Lane in the Lake Highlands at around 9:30 p.m. According to the officials, a motorcycle along with [..]
Six unbuckled kids in overloaded car hospitalized following rollover crash in Euless
Euless Police say the driver of a Nissan Versa turned in front of a Toyota Sienna minivan at the intersection of W. Euless Blvd. and W. Pipeline Rd., causing the crash that resulted in the Versa overturning.
Fort Worth police investigate fatal shooting
A man has been found shot to death in a parking lot in far west Fort Worth. Last night, police were called to the Kroger on Camp Bowie near Loop 820 where they found the victim dead.
San Angelo LIVE!
DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash
ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday. According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred. The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX.
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
Intoxication manslaughter suspect arrested after early morning crash in Irving
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) - An intoxication manslaughter investigation has begun into a fatality crash the morning of Sept. 7. It happened on SH 183 East near Carl Road.The driver of a broken down car was struck while standing outside by another vehicle. Police said the suspected drunk driver is in custody.The state highway was shut down at O'Connor prompting law enforcement to advise drivers to take an alternate route.
dallasexpress.com
Fatal Car Crash Shuts Down Portions of I-20
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that happened Tuesday along Interstate 20 in Dallas County near St. Augustine. When asked by The Dallas Express, the sheriff’s office said two vehicles were involved in the accident and confirmed two pedestrians were fatally struck. The crash...
peoplenewspapers.com
Firefighters Respond To Home in UP After Sunday Storms
A fire at a home in the 3200 block of Southwestern was quickly extinguished Sunday afternoon after a storm blew through the area. City officials say firefighters arrived at the home around 3:30 p.m.; crews saw smoke visible from the roof and the flames were quickly extinguished with the help of Dallas Fire-Rescue.
WATCH: Surveillance video captures apparent burglary, owner says 20 years of savings stolen
MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite police are investigating a burglary after Stiles Autobody released surveillance video on Facebook. In the 79-second video, two people are seen walking inside the main office, peering through the garage window, opening the cash register and taking off with the money and a black safe.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Euless Crash Sends 10 to Hospitals, Including 6 Children Who Weren't in Seat Belts: Police
Six children weren't wearing seat belts before they were injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Euless, police say. Ten people in total were sent to hospitals following the two-vehicle collision shortly after 5 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Euless Boulevard at West Pipeline Road, police said. According...
KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: September 5-11
RED ALERT - NB I-35W at Hwy 170 ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 9 pm - 5 am on Tuesday, 9/6. traffic will be diverted to the service road.
