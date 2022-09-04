Read full article on original website
Netta Godfrey
4d ago
this must be where all Kemp friends and family stay ...cause honey if it was in Decatur ...or college park ...gainsville...or coweta ...county ....troup county area he would never do this so whatever kemp
Brian Grantham
4d ago
Kemp did what good stewards of the state would do no matter what political side of the fence your on....period.
Christopher Skaggs
3d ago
we don't get floods here or tornadoes or hurricanes always trying to scare people. knowing it only rains really heavy. I been here 34 years and have never seen anything that bad. stop scarring people.
WTVC
Georgia Governor tours Summerville as residents and businesses recover from flooding
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp visited Summerville Wednesday as residents and businesses continue to recover from damages caused by severe flooding. Governor Kemp is urging Georgians to be weather alert this weekend, because he says the state meteorologist says storms are expected to roll through again.
Flooding closes schools in north Ga
Schools in Chattooga County are closed today and tomorrow, casualties of the flooding that has struck much of northwest Georgia: Governor Brian Kemp has declared states of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. From WSB TV…. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for Chattooga and Floyd counties in...
WTVC
Chattooga County flooding leaves residents and schools without clean water
Residents in Summerville are feeling the weight of the flooding this past weekend. As you can see from this photo, people are lining up in a parking lot in Summerville to get clean water that the flood left many residents without it. Chattooga County business owners say they have never...
Severe flooding triggers state of emergency in Georgia
Slow-moving storms delivered an overwhelming amount of rainfall to northern Georgia on Sunday that flooded a water treatment plant, slowed travel and delayed a Major League Baseball game. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in two of the state's northwestern counties following torrential rainfall and severe flooding...
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Flood Situation in Chattooga County, Georgia / More Pics from Around Cherokee County (Alabama)
The flooding that plagued Chattooga County over Labor Day weekend is being called a flood of “historic proportions”. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia says over 14 inches of rain fell in about an eight-hour period from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Tri-State Weather Meteorologist Patrick...
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain fell in some spots, forecasters said. The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Georgia’s Chattooga County, where the school system called off classes for the next couple of days, authorities said. “Our main thrust right now is getting our water situation back in hand,” said Earle Rainwater, who owns Rainwater Funeral Home in Summerville and serves as the Chattooga County coroner.
CBS 46
Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced as the areas around Chattooga County and Floyd County continue to experience heavy flooding and storms. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.
Georgia Flood: Roads Turn Into Rivers, Cars Fully Submerged Underwater After Heavy Rains
Georgia is facing catastrophic flooding after unprecedented heavy rainfall. The waters are so high that cars are sitting fully submerged. Areas including Chattooga and Floyd counties continue to be under flash flood emergency declarations as well as continued flash flood warnings. Heavy Rainfall Leads To Disastrous Georgia Flooding. Heavy rainfall...
WRDW-TV
Northwest Georgians deal with effects of floodwaters
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. - Residents in some parts of Georgia and South Carolina are spending their Labor Day holiday cleaning up after floodwaters invaded their homes and businesses. And more rain is on the way. Residents of parts of northwest Georgia like Summerville saw as much as 12 inches of rain.
wfxg.com
Governor Brian Kemp issues state of emergency for two north Georgia counties after heavy rain
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding and dangerously high waters in some areas. In response, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. The full executive order can be viewed below. The...
Flood watch in effect for parts of Georgia
The National Weather Service is warning about the risk of flash floods throughout much of north and central Georgia on Labor Day. A flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday. Areas in the watch zone can expect an average of one to three inches of rain with waves...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia governor declares state of emergency in flooded Chattooga, Floyd Counties
A serious weather event devastated areas of northwest Georgia on Sunday, particularly Chattooga and Floyd counties. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning, extended multiple times on Sunday afternoon. The flooding has the potential to be "life-threatening," according to the National Weather Service. Weather officials urge residents in...
WTVC
Georgia receives new COVID boosters
ATLANTA, Ga — The Georgia Department of Public Health announced they will begin to offer the new bivalent COVID-19 booster this week. They are available at health departments in the North Georgia Health District, which includes Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens, and Whitfield counties. The CDC and the Advisory...
A flash flood emergency in northwestern Georgia is at least a 1-in-200 year event
Rainfall in parts of northwest Georgia Sunday has been so heavy, CNN Weather estimates it is at least a one-in-200 year event.
Warnock says yes to Savannah debate against Walker — with two conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The two candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race have not agreed to a debate in the runup to the November 8th General Election. The only debate thus far in that Senate race is whether to have a debate. And that debate continued today. After Walker said he would debate Warnock […]
Flooding in northwest Georgia | Area gets more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Parts of northwest Georgia are flooding after the area received more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours and Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for that part of the state. Heavy rain continues to impact portions of Chattooga and Floyd...
WTVC
Chattooga County flooding: What you should do if your home has water damage
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Residents in Chattooga County dealt with severe flooding over the weekend. Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. With several home owners dealing with water damage, we take a look at what can be done if this happens to...
CBS 46
Charities, corporations send flood-relief supplies to northwest Georgia community
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - In the last 72 hours, Pastor Sammy Barrett has seen his share of miracles in the parking lot of North Summerville Baptist Church. Every time volunteers start to run low on bottled water to give to desperate Chattooga County residents, another tractor trailer pulls up carrying pallets of bottled water.
wtxl.com
Excessive moisture on the way Friday
TALLAHASSEE — Wednesday marks our last drier day for the Big Bend and South Georgia. A few isolated storms cannot be ruled out for our midweek afternoon, but mostly sunny skies start us off. Clouds roll in through the early evening hours, and rain will follow Thursday. Widespread showers...
FiveThirtyEight
Georgia’s Senate Race Is Much Closer Than The Governor Election. Will That Hold Until November?
After a history-making 2020 and 2021, Georgia is once again on our minds with two high-profile statewide races on the ballot this November: the U.S. Senate race, a highly competitive contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, as well as the gubernatorial contest, a high-octane rematch between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams.
