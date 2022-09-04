ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

Netta Godfrey
4d ago

this must be where all Kemp friends and family stay ...cause honey if it was in Decatur ...or college park ...gainsville...or coweta ...county ....troup county area he would never do this so whatever kemp

Brian Grantham
4d ago

Kemp did what good stewards of the state would do no matter what political side of the fence your on....period.

Christopher Skaggs
3d ago

we don't get floods here or tornadoes or hurricanes always trying to scare people. knowing it only rains really heavy. I been here 34 years and have never seen anything that bad. stop scarring people.

Chattooga County, GA
Government
City
Summerville, GA
Floyd County, GA
Government
County
Chattooga County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Trion, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Associated Press

Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain fell in some spots, forecasters said. The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Georgia’s Chattooga County, where the school system called off classes for the next couple of days, authorities said. “Our main thrust right now is getting our water situation back in hand,” said Earle Rainwater, who owns Rainwater Funeral Home in Summerville and serves as the Chattooga County coroner.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced as the areas around Chattooga County and Floyd County continue to experience heavy flooding and storms. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Georgia receives new COVID boosters

ATLANTA, Ga — The Georgia Department of Public Health announced they will begin to offer the new bivalent COVID-19 booster this week. They are available at health departments in the North Georgia Health District, which includes Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens, and Whitfield counties. The CDC and the Advisory...
GEORGIA STATE
