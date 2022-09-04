Read full article on original website
Camie Daigle
3d ago
Sad for the woman! She called for help and the intruder known or not to her murdered her ! He will burn eternity in hell! Condolences to both families bc this will stay with all affected by this evil action! God help all these families!amem!
Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of a double shooting
Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of a double shooting in the 1100 Block of W South Street. According to Police Chief Martin McClendon, two individuals were shot in the leg.
Opelousas Police Department investigates drive-by shooting
Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of what was initially called in as a possible traffic crash, but later determined that a drive by shooting had also taken place.
theadvocate.com
Drive-by shooting led to crash in Opelousas Tuesday night, police say
The Opelousas Police Department is seeking information in a drive-by shooting and crash in Opelousas on Tuesday. Investigators were on scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after an initial emergency call about a traffic crash was determined to be a drive-by shooting and crash. The victim in the drive-by shooting exited the vehicle after the wreck and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Cell phone tracking, a high-speed chase — how Ascension deputies caught an alleged kidnapper
When cell phone tracking and license plate readers helped Ascension Parish deputies find an alleged kidnapper from St. Charles Parish, they launched a high-speed chase along La. 42 that ended with the suspect trapped by patrol cars and held at gunpoint by a detective. Recent court testimony in the case...
cenlanow.com
Lacassine-area woman arrested after malnourished dogs found on property
JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Lacassine-area woman was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 7 after Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s (JDPSO) deputies responded to allegations of malnourished dogs on her property. Yesenia Paola Salter, 28, of Iowa, La., faces charges of simple cruelty to animals and possession of marijuana. No...
Arrest made in Tuesday shooting that left one person dead
A man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to a shooting that took place Tuesday night in Rayne.
Family of New Iberia murder-suicide victim speaks on impact
The family of murder-suicide victim Katelyn Bourque, 30, is speaking out on how this has impacted them.
Rayne Police investigate alleged second-degree murder
Rayne Police responded to multiple calls reporting a shooting at the intersection of Bailey and West C St. just before 11 p.m. on last night, Sept. 6.
wbrz.com
Police arrest armed man accused of assaulting girls waiting for school bus
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly sexually assaulted one girl and pointed a gun at another while they were waiting for the school bus on back-to-back mornings. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 26-year-old Hunter Talley terrorized the first victim at a school bus pick-up...
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. September 2 Alvin Joseph Broussard, 33, 300 block of North 12th, Eunice. Resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Gwendolyn Denise Simien, 47, 200 block of Acadia, Eunice. Simple battery, disturbing the peace-drunkeness, resisting an officer. Amy D. Miller, 47, 1000 block of West Vine, Eunice. Operating a…
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 7, 2022, that at around 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 103 near the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish. Philip Gilyard, 59, of Leonville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
cenlanow.com
BR woman admits to taking trio of prescription drugs prior to arrest for OWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a call late Sunday night about someone who was passed out inside a vehicle at the Whataburger on Siegen Ln. The driver was later identified as Ashley Seiber, 36, of Baton Rouge. A deputy responded to...
Death of Lafayette man marks 37th homicide in Caddo
The Caddo Parish Coroner's office announced the death of a Lafayette man late Tuesday, marking the 37th homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022.
Fallen tree destroys home of Breaux Bridge single mother
Fallen tree destroys home of single mother
Suspect convicted of murder in fatal 2014 Four Corners shooting
On September 7, 2022, a jury unanimously found Henderson Wesley, of Jeanerette, guilty of second degree murder after a multi-day trial.
One man dead, another under arrest in Crowley hit and run
It happen just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of S. Eastern Avenue and East Pine Street, police say. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and succumbed to his injuries following the incident.
Lafayette woman searching for stolen ring
Morgan Rees was awakened this morning by police after her car was broken into at a home off of Congress Street in Lafayette.
Overnight in Duson: Female Dies While Seeking Help After Crash
A crash overnight turned deadly when the driver-turned-pedestrian was hit by a truck.
Jeanerette man turns grief over siblings death into impassioned safe-driving plea
While holidays are mostly about celebrating, they are also one of the most dangerous days on roadways
1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a crash on South Acadian Thruway near Hundred Oaks Avenue left one person dead. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. Laroy Blackmore, 40, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a...
