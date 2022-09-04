ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

59-year-old woman shoots a man then herself in Punta Gorda

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Charlotte County. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Laura K. Sergeant shot a man multiple times, killing him before she committed suicide. Sergeant called 911 and said she just shot a man multiple times and was planning on taking her own...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Pinellas Park woman accused of burning body in St. Pete alley

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman is behind bars for setting Heather Olmstead's body on fire in a St. Petersburg alley last month, according to an arrest affidavit. Cree Worley, a 30-year-old woman from Pinellas Park, is charged with abuse of a dead body. According to arrest records, Worley mutilated Olmstead's body on Aug. 18 by lighting her on fire using a "flammable substance."
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Fire breaks out in Bradenton apartment

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire broke out at the Preserve on 51st Street West in Bradenton Wednesday evening. Fire crews are currently on the scene where the flames have been extinguished. There are no reported injuries. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to bring you the latest...
BRADENTON, FL
Sarasota, FL
Tamiami, FL
Man who lost arm during alligator attack says it was ‘do or die’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – Eric Merda, 43, was attacked by an alligator while swimming across Lake Manatee in Florida in July. “I got startled and I decided to swim, she grabbed the outside of my arm, and I grabbed her,” Merda told WWSB. “I didn’t want her rolling over on me, she snapped my arm backwards and she dragged me under three times. I still got my arm on her; she got her teeth on me, and I just kicked like heck.”
SARASOTA, FL
SRQ Airport Authority confirms lawsuit approved to stop apartments at dog track site

The approval of an apartment complex at the former Sarasota Kennel Club will result in a legal battle between the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority and the city of Sarasota. Following Tuesday’s approval by the City Commission of Aventon Sarasota, a 372-unit apartment community across University Parkway from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, legal action against the city will be pursued by the authority.
SARASOTA, FL
Tornado touches down on mobile home parks in Manatee County

(WSVN) - A tornado created an apocalyptic scene in Manatee County. Two mobile home parks in Bradenton, near Tampa, were demolished after the winds briefly blew into the community on Friday. A new video of the damage was filmed through an emergency medical services ambulance. The National Weather Service confirmed...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Elderly man drowns off Maderia Beach

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — An elderly man has drowned off Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called around 9:22 a.m. Tuesday to a beach located near the Seabreeze Condos on Gulf Boulevard in Madeira Beach. The agency said the man was rushed...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
Sarasota police nab driver doing more than 60 mph over the limit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are sharing a cautionary tale about speeding, posting a photo of a ticket one driver received over the Labor Day weekend when he was clocked going 99 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police say the driver was stopped as he was coming over...
SARASOTA, FL
