WINKNEWS.com
59-year-old woman shoots a man then herself in Punta Gorda
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Charlotte County. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Laura K. Sergeant shot a man multiple times, killing him before she committed suicide. Sergeant called 911 and said she just shot a man multiple times and was planning on taking her own...
Pinellas Park woman accused of burning body in St. Pete alley
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman is behind bars for setting Heather Olmstead's body on fire in a St. Petersburg alley last month, according to an arrest affidavit. Cree Worley, a 30-year-old woman from Pinellas Park, is charged with abuse of a dead body. According to arrest records, Worley mutilated Olmstead's body on Aug. 18 by lighting her on fire using a "flammable substance."
Mysuncoast.com
Fire breaks out in Bradenton apartment
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire broke out at the Preserve on 51st Street West in Bradenton Wednesday evening. Fire crews are currently on the scene where the flames have been extinguished. There are no reported injuries. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to bring you the latest...
Charlotte County deputies respond to murder-suicide, Punta Gorda
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder suicide near Swaying Palm Dr. in Punta Gorda.
Neighbor saves Florida woman’s life during alligator attack in retirement community
BRADENTON, Fla. — A Florida woman is recovering from an alligator attack. She said she’s thanking her neighbor in her Bradenton retirement community for saving her life. According to wildlife agents, the 77-year-old woman was walking by a pond last Saturday when suddenly an alligator jumped out of some bushes and attacked her.
fox13news.com
1 dead after cigarette lit near oxygen tank causes explosion at Bradenton apartment complex, police say
BRADENTON, Fla. - A Bradenton resident was killed Wednesday afternoon after lighting a cigarette near an oxygen tank inside a unit of a Bradenton apartment complex, according to the Bradenton Police Department. Firefighters say they were called to the apartment complex located at 4480 block of Fairways Blvd. shortly before...
Man Found Hanging From Florida Bridge Deemed Suicide
A 47-year-old man has died after an apparent suicide that happened early Tuesday morning, according to deputies. Investigators say at 6:59 this morning, a caller said they saw a body hanging from the crest of the southbound Punta Gorda bridge. Multiple Charlotte County Sheriff’s units
WSFA
Man who lost arm during alligator attack says it was ‘do or die’
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – Eric Merda, 43, was attacked by an alligator while swimming across Lake Manatee in Florida in July. “I got startled and I decided to swim, she grabbed the outside of my arm, and I grabbed her,” Merda told WWSB. “I didn’t want her rolling over on me, she snapped my arm backwards and she dragged me under three times. I still got my arm on her; she got her teeth on me, and I just kicked like heck.”
Driver busted going 99 mph in 35 mph zone, Sarasota police say
Officers with the Sarasota Police Department busted a driver who was caught speeding nearly three times over the speed limit late Sunday night.
Longboat Observer
SRQ Airport Authority confirms lawsuit approved to stop apartments at dog track site
The approval of an apartment complex at the former Sarasota Kennel Club will result in a legal battle between the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority and the city of Sarasota. Following Tuesday’s approval by the City Commission of Aventon Sarasota, a 372-unit apartment community across University Parkway from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, legal action against the city will be pursued by the authority.
8-year-old boy released from hospital after being shot by father
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced the 8-year-old boy who was shot and injured by his father in Tampa has been released from the hospital on Wednesday.
WINKNEWS.com
Gators to be removed from Englewood community where woman was killed
A community where a woman was killed by two alligators is now being allowed to remove the reptiles. Rose Wiegand, 80, fell into a pond near her Boca Royale home while trimming grass near the seawall and was attacked on July 15. The permit allows Boca Royale to remove 25...
Man drowns at Madeira Beach, deputies say
A man is dead after a drowning incident in Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
WSVN-TV
Tornado touches down on mobile home parks in Manatee County
(WSVN) - A tornado created an apocalyptic scene in Manatee County. Two mobile home parks in Bradenton, near Tampa, were demolished after the winds briefly blew into the community on Friday. A new video of the damage was filmed through an emergency medical services ambulance. The National Weather Service confirmed...
Massive alligator attacks 77-year-old woman in gated community
A 77-year-old Florida woman was attacked by a nearly 8-foot alligator on Saturday while walking in her gated community, authorities said.
Elderly man drowns off Maderia Beach
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — An elderly man has drowned off Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called around 9:22 a.m. Tuesday to a beach located near the Seabreeze Condos on Gulf Boulevard in Madeira Beach. The agency said the man was rushed...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police nab driver doing more than 60 mph over the limit
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are sharing a cautionary tale about speeding, posting a photo of a ticket one driver received over the Labor Day weekend when he was clocked going 99 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police say the driver was stopped as he was coming over...
Sarasota man spends 3 days lost in swamp after losing arm in gator attack
A Sarasota man is re-adjusting to his life with only one arm after he was attacked by an alligator while swimming in Lake Manatee in July.
Convicted felon arrested for hiding a loaded handgun in his underwear
A convicted felon was arrested in Sarasota after he was found with a loaded handgun hidden in his underwear.
5-month-old infant shot by toddler still recovering at Tampa hospital, family member says
TAMPA, Fla. — A 5-month-old infant shot in the hip by a 3-year-old child on Saturday remains in recovery at Tampa General Hospital after receiving surgery to remove the bullet from her leg. Officers with the Tampa Police Department were called to a home off of 17th Street in...
10 Tampa Bay
