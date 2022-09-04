ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta United & USMNT's Miles Robinson arrested on misdemeanor theft charge

Atlanta United and United States defender Miles Robinson was arrested on Saturday night, according to reports and records. According to Cobb County Sherriff's Office records, the 25-year-old was charged with misdemeanor theft by taking, with the arrest taking place at 825 Battery Avenue in Atlanta just before 11pm. Robinson was released after posting a $150 bond on Sunday afternoon.
The best goals of MLS week 29 - ranked

The 2022 MLS season is quickly coming to a close, but players are stepping. The action is heating up as teams strive to qualify for the playoffs, with CF Montreal dominating in the East and LAFC getting back to their winning ways in the West. But it all came down to Lucho Acosta, who lead FC Cincinnati to a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC to inch closer to the Eastern Conference's top seven.
